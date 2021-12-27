Fool me ONCE, shame on you.. fool me TWICE

Submitted by Observing

After a lot of long talk and too many minutes of politicking on CBC TV it is clear that elections are upon us. Yes, we have been repeatedly told not to place much faith in promises. BUT, the current government came to power with a 30-0 mandate, promising good governance, transparency and consultation as a norm. It pledged to be a people’s government focusing on what was best for the small man. My how thing have quickly changed. Notwithstanding the current leader’s fixation with international attention, the growing heavy handed and unilateral and arrogant approach to domestic matters, nor the obvious rumblings that have led to some quick retirements swaps, a review of “promises made” tells me that I was fooled once so shame on me.

BLP 2018 Mission criticals

Rebuilding Foreign reserves. Yes indeed, with the IMF’s money and no plan to earn foreign exchange

Dealing with debt. “Up to the end of June this year, the country’s debt stock stood at just over $13 billion, or 150.3 per cent of GDP.” Enough said

Bringing tax relief. Really? The only people who benefited were the corporations and the VAT write-offs and subsidies. Nothing much for the average guy

Financial Sector Threat: I guess a National Credit Bureau that stops poor people with no or bad rating from accessing emergency funds counts

Helping people to live. Yes indeed, form paycheck to paycheck and if you are nurse from quarter to quarter.

Arrears and refunds. Yes sireee!! All in 42 month zero interest bonds. Gotta love it! Protecting people’s health. If the treatment of nurses and the engagement of Million Dollar Mark Maloney is any indication well …

Sewerage Systems must work: Yip, directly into the sea, just as planned

Getting rid of garbage: Ok, this is actually a promise kept. Kudos

Putting buses back on the road: Including the private operators again. Kudos

Repairing our roads: Clearly only certain “parts”

Alleviating water woes: If we consider running water that’s brown then yes, it has been alleviated.

Safety and well being: The crime statistics and gun crimes speak for themselves. Let’s not talk about paying out 2+ million dollars to the current commissioner of police who LOST their court case.

Empowering young people: Youth unemployment in Barbados over 30%.

Look, the PM’s press conference was well put together, sought to castigate and criticize those who oppose or have dissenting views. This is how dictatorships start. Every “Average” man understands that any economic growth has not reached them. Every blind man on trotting horses know that the worse is yet to come next year, hence the “rush” to the polling booths. WE also know the waning popularity locally of the current PM. The do as I say, ignore what I do and shut up because I am in charge attitude doesn’t hold any more.

Fool me once, same one me. Fool me twice, that’s all at me.