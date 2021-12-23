Can Humans be so Bold?

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

Whether digital fake or the real thing, the though certainly counts. How many people did you help out yesterday? The day before? When was the last time you donated to a local charity helping those neighbors in need? Do you know of a family member or friend in need, whether it be financial, mental issues or just needing a few moments of your time to listen to them.

This is possibly the most difficult time of the year, in that personal, business and professional demands are upon you. Service to your community, church, neighborhood or a person you know is in need is the last thing you may be thinking about. It’s all about family, gifts, lost chances for celebratory gatherings during this pandemic winter.

Please remember why half the world celebrates this season, a season of giving and receiving. I seem to give more than I receive but the love and care I receive through out the year energizes and motivates me to do good. We are told a legend of the Birth of a Christ Child. God becoming human. Why does it always have to be about humans and the divine? Perhaps we can look at it differently, that “Humanity is Divine”.

Not a difficult concept. Ever pray for something most important to you, while in a situation of importance or for the benefit of another whom you love and care for? Are prayers ever answered? Well if you look at this concept, where we are in fact divine, then you can realize that you have the power of a god. You can create and destroy life, you can let the poor remain in their horrible life situation or you can change their lives by helping them. You can stretch out your hand in friendship to those who live in fear, are confused and in need.

I have been in many life and death situations, and while I did pray at times, it was my humanity that saved me, and those around me. Perhaps we need that little added incentive to believe whole heartedly that our god is with us, on our side guiding us. Perhaps we can hear that quiet voice telling us to help ourselves when the chips are down.

Christmas is my favorite celebration. It is the image of Mother holding a Child that inspires within me the true meaning of love. Love is what it is all about folks. The power to share this emotion, this internal spring of giving will transform you, even if it is for a season.



Happy Holidays and Best Wishes for a Better New Year