Future Centre Trust – Extension of Donation Nation Charity Shop

7th June 2023

Press Release for Extension of Donation Nation Charity Shop and the presentation of Cheque Donations by the Honourable Adrian Forde, Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Blue and Green Economy.

The Future Centre Trust’s Donation Nation Charity Shop celebrated its second year of successful operations and the recent store expansion today with the gracious attendance of the Honourable Adrian Forde, Minister of the Environment and National Beautification.

Donation Nation welcomes donations of high-quality pre-loved clothes, books, household items, furniture and more, which it resells at accessible prices, diverting waste from the landfill whilst generating revenue to fund local charities.

Between October 2020 and May 2023 Donation Nation distributed $251,845 to support 17 local charities serving a wide range of community and ecological causes, from disability supports to cancer care, reef restoration and nonprofits that support at-risk youth and women. Donation Nation is also helping the Future Centre Trust fund the Barbados Trailway Project, which is reclaiming 24 km of the historic train line for a multi-use recreational trail, and

Clean Up Barbados, which organizes island-wide beach and gully clean-ups.

Read the full Press Release

