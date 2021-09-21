Fighting the Covid 19 disease continues to soak up scarce financial and human resources in small Barbados. We should not forget before the pandemic impacted the globe, Barbados was struggling with managing the economy among other challenges. One of the other challenges is still with us – rising gun crime.

We learned recently of a shipment of at least 30 guns unlawfully exported to Barbados from the Georgia, USA. The blogmaster is willing to suggest the discovery of that shipment represents a ‘tip of the iceberg’ scenario if we assume managing our borders may not be done as efficiently as outlined in the text book. Unfortunately all issues in Barbados are distilled through political lens. It does not matter the political administration holding office, the problem of gun violence continues to rise. It seems we are helpless to solve it in much the same way we have been unable to fix the roads, bring order to the PSV sector, address perennial concerns of the Auditor General, produce audited financial statements of National Insurance Fund, waste to energy solutions/garbage solutions, discover alternative export income streams, make the public service fit for purpose, revamp health and education …

Social commentator Kammie Holder recently reminded us in a jingle – we are all in this together and it is important to say something if you see something. The blogmaster is not overly optimistic economic and Covid weary Barbadians are so minded .