Chasing the Virus

The following was posted @10:05PM on the 13 September 2021by Disgusting Lies & Propaganda TV to blog in reply to GP and JOhn Knox on the Barbados: Following the Science on Covid 19?

Your two posts above make medical sense neither the “virus” or the “vaccines”” are behaving typically.

That is amazing when one of the most common respiratory virus behaves the same way and the vaccine(s) used to combat it has the same level of effectiveness.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_vaccine

The longer this pandemic progresses the more the “science” is supporting my assessment that COVID-19 will become one of the common respiratory viruses (diseases). These viruses have the common:-

1) the recovery rate eventually being high even without a vaccine.

2) They still takes lives worldwide by the hundred of thousands. This is usually from those that are immuno-compromised and were not vaccinated. This is in comparison to the hundreds of millions that recover.

3) A “one and done” vaccine does not exist. This is due to the fact that these viruses mutate rapidly (in comparison to most viruses). A (major) virus mutation does not necessarily make it significantly more debilitating \ fatal. It may make it more evasive to the immune system and in this way MAY cause more deaths INITIALLY. The immune system has to (re)recognize these mutations as a threat and mount a response. This is how the immune system functions. Through our lives it recognizes MOST pathogens and mounts a response to MOST of them. Vaccinations help reduce the length of time to re-recognise the virus\mutations and for mankind to develop a collective immunity.

My question is why is mankind “reinventing the wheel” when we have been exposed to viruses that behave the same as COVID-19 and are still commonly spread. We have not been able to eliminate these viruses and these viruses have not eliminated mankind. My observation is we have been “blinded” by non scientific fake news, the politicizing of the public health disease prevention measures and the utter nonsense from anti-vaxxers. Also, some of the mixed messaging from the scientific and medical community has only added to the uncertainty in combating this virus. What we must do is to logically assess this virus after a 20 month pandemic against the history of fighting similar viruses\diseases and let modern science help tame this pandemic in the shortest time possible.

As supported by the prevailing science and the data on COVID-19 this is my assessment on the pandemic

1) border closures, lockdowns & curfews will become useless to stop the spread in any meaningful way in the long term. The advent of the delta variant HAS and WILL make this abundantly clear. Those measures were used with the intention of being temporary and that the pandemic would have eventually ground to a halt. This is now wishful thinking. Far from coming to a halt, only more variants have arisen. What these measures may do is to provide a temporary reduction of cases. This is just too costly, unsustainable and ineffective for the purpose of ending this pandemic. More targeted measures are needed.

2) The first measure is to have a deep and rapid vaccination program. Barbados and countries the world over have gone through mass vaccination programs to viruses before (including to viruses that literally have been more crippling). We know from influenza that vaccines and boosters are devised yearly for particular influenza subtypes(variants). They have not been mandated as influenza now has a relatively high recovery rate unaided. My estimation is that countries should have the CAPACITY to immunize 60% – 70% of the population over 6 months for the next 1-2 years. This falls inline with estimates of the length of time particular vaccines are effective. Not strictly getting to this number does not mean failure as this virus has a high recovery rate to begin with . it will only determine how long we will stay in this pandemic. The current vaccines have been given “emergency use authorization” after going trough successful Phase 3 trials. Real world data is supporting the full authorization of these vaccines. This will strengthen the argument of mandating vaccines at least until the pandemic is brought under control. Vaccine mandates are far from unique. In my opinion when these vaccines are fully authorized, there must be a universal mandate of either to become vaccinated or be subjected to 7-14 day testing at least for the next 12-24 months. This mandate can occur when there is enough vaccines\boosters to vaccinate 60-70% of the population

3) Mass isolation \ quarantining will become impractical and basically unnecessary for THIS virus. In Barbados, the data is showing that the majority of cases are in tertiary isolation. Gov’t is now considering monitored home isolation. In my opinion this is essentially supervised sick leave. Doctors authorize SICK LEAVE with intention that people STAY AT HOME to recover on their own.

The danger these people with COVID pose to the rest of society is less if we continue to adopt the public health measures of sanitizing, temperature checks and mask wearing for all including the vaccinated. In my opinion this monitored isolation should only be for the unvaccinated. In theory, those vaccinated that develop Covid-19 should pose an even lesser threat when directed to be on “sick leave”

4) Data is revealing that the virus spread is occurring in enclosed areas with poor ventilation and people staying in such areas for a prolonged periods. In certain environments e.g. in bars or restaurants, improper mask wearing occurs for prolonged period without the required social distancing This is an obvious, unwanted and now unacceptable gap in the protocols. The strategy against this is straight forward. Reduce or totally ban the patronizing of such places( environments) if the public health disease prevention measures cannot be adhered to.



The CMO has stated that sanitizing the work place after the discovery of a single COVID case is not obligatory. I would support the idea that this sanitizing be mandated by the Ministry of Health if such a business has been found to be the source of a significant cluster or has been the destination of several cases. The MOH should perform a specific “COVID-19 audit” of said businesses to modify operations to make them compliant to prevent future COVID-19 spread.