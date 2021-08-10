Difficult Conversations – Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy

The Government, private sector and unions have signalled their intention to move from the optional injection phase to the mandatory. They seem convinced that the injections can only benefit Barbadians, and do not understand why many Barbadians are hesitant.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons deserve an honest evidence-based discussion of COVID-19. To facilitate that discussion, the facts that are publicly known to-date are outlined in this article.

SARS-CoV PANDEMIC

In 2002, there was a pandemic called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in China. It was caused by the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV).

In 2004, the US and Chinese Governments funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China, where they identified bats as the source of the SARS coronavirus [1].

CREATING VIRUSES

In 2005, US researchers developed a method of creating a new SARS coronavirus from parts of other viruses. Their method made it impossible to know whether the new virus was developed in a lab or naturally [2]. The method was called “no-see-um”.

In 2007, the Governments of China, Australia and Europe funded research at WIV where new viruses were assembled, by using parts of the SARS-CoV virus. Their new virus was able to infect human cells [3].

CREATING DANGEROUS VIRUSES

In 2015, the US and Chinese governments funded research, where US researchers (who developed the “no-see-um” method) genetically modified virus samples from China. These new viruses efficiently replicated in the human respiratory system, and were resistant to antibodies and vaccines [4].

In 2016, Chinese and US governments funded research at WIV. They developed a method of genetically modifying the virus created by US researchers in 2015. They developed multiple versions of this dangerous coronavirus [5].

CREATING DEADLY VIRUSES

In 2017, Chinese researchers at WIV were developing new coronaviruses using the “no-see-um” method [6]. They also developed different coronaviruses that could better infect, and efficiently replicate in humans [7].

In 2018, the Government of China funded research at the WIV that included replicating and modifying some of the most deadly viruses known to man, including Ebola, and Marburg [8]. This unpublished work was ongoing at the lab during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LAB SECURITY

The purpose of all of this research appears to have been well-intentioned. Researchers assumed that the next pandemic would come from a variant of the bat virus. Therefore, they were trying to develop a variant that could easily infect, and rapidly replicate in humans, so that a vaccine could be developed for it.

The problem is that genetically developing deadly viruses should be done at the highest security level, to prevent their escape. Level 4 provides the highest level of laboratory security. For comparison, the security level in a dentist’s office is Level 2.

The Chinese were developing dangerous viruses in Level 2 conditions [3]. Chernobyl should have taught the world that international level disasters can happen, when people deliberately do not adhere to safety standards specifically designed to prevent such disasters.

THE GAMES

On 12 September 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology removed its public database of over 22,000 entries from the Internet. Between 18 to 27 October 2019, China hosted the once-in-four-years Military World Games. It was attended by 9,308 military persons from 109 countries. Barbados sent two persons and won one bronze medal [9]. The host city was Wuhan.

Visiting athletes reported having their temperature checked at the airport [10]. Many visiting athletes became sick with COVID-19 like symptoms in Wuhan, and/or soon after they left [11]. Some countries have confirmed that COVID-19 was present in their countries in November 2019 [12].

THE DESTRUCTION

On 1 January 2020, Chinese labs were ordered to destroy their virus samples. Two days later, Chinese institutions were ordered not to publish any information on the virus, and to destroy all virus samples or give them to authorised Government agencies [13].

ANALYSING THE EVIDENCE

The evidence points to an accidental leak of different genetically modified viruses from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, before the military games. It was then spread throughout the world by the soldier athletes, when they completed their deployments. This may explain the relatively rapid global spread, and the diverse (now 15) variants.

The latest research suggests that a variant like MERS (with a one-in-three fatality rate) is a realistic possibility. The possibility that a new variant would evade current vaccines, and become difficult to revaccinate against, is almost certain [14].

WHY THE HESITANCY?

Why is there such hesitancy in discussing the possibility that COVID-19 was created in a lab?

The mountain of credible publicly available scientific evidence, suggests that COVID-19 was created in a lab. There is no similar evidence that it developed naturally. Why are those on the side of the overwhelming supporting evidence labelled conspiracy theorists?

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT ASSUMPTION

The development of the COVID-19 vaccines is founded on the unverified, and likely false assumption that COVID-19 developed naturally. Why is there hesitancy in critically examining the vaccines, given that the foundation on which they were developed is questionable?

Barbadians are not anti-vax. Barbadians normally take vaccinations to protect themselves against natural diseases. If COVID-19 is not a naturally occurring virus, Barbadians are justified in being hesitant. That hesitancy can be addressed with an honest evidence-based discussion – or by force.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

REFERENCES



[1] Li, W et al. Bats are natural reservoirs of SARS-like coronaviruses. Science, 2005.

[2] Baric R, Sims C. Development of Mouse Hepatitis Virus and SARS-CoV Infectious cDNA Constructs. Current Topics in Microbiology and Immunology, 2005.

[3] Ren, W. Difference in receptor usage between severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronavirus and SARS-like coronavirus of bat origin. Journal of Virology. 2008.

[4] Menachery, V et al. A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence. Nature Medicine, 2015.

[5] Zeng, L et al. Bat Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Like Coronavirus WIV1 Encodes an Extra Accessory Protein, ORFX, Involved in Modulation of the Host Immune Response. Journal of Virology, 2016.

[6] Leiping, Z. Reverse Genetic System of Bat SARS-like Coronaviruses and Function of ORFX. The University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, 2017.

[7] Hu, B et al. Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus. PLOS Pathogens, 2017.

[8] Pathogen Host Adaptation and Immune Intervention. The Chinese Academy of Science (Implementation 2018-2022).

[9] 2019 Yearbook. 7th CISM World Summer Games. International Military Sports Council, 2020.

[10] Houston, M. “More athletes claim they contracted COVID-19 at Military World Games in Wuhan.” Inside the Games, 17 May 2020.

[11] Francis, D. “Canadian Forces Have Right to Know If They Got COVID at the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan.” Financial Post, 25 June 2021.

[12] Fongaro, G et al. The presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in human sewage in Santa Catarina, Brazil, November 2019. The Science of the Total Environment, July 2021.

[13] Pingui, Z. China confirms unauthorised labs were told to destroy early coronavirus samples. South China Morning Post, 15 May 2020.

[14] Long term evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). 26 July 2021.