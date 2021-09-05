Forgive Politicians, ‘They Know Not What They Do’

Politicians
The blogmaster replied to retired trade unionist Facebook post titled Barbados Exports to Caricom and the World:

Robert Morris you have highlighted maintenance issues we must confront, however, you did not address the inadequate capacity as a country to earn in order to satisfy conspicuous consumption behaviour and generate employment opportunities.

Robert Morris replied:

David King, Sorry to repeat. You point out ‘conspicuous consumption behaviour’, as a major problem. Should we try to earn to satisfy that or to curb that? Give examples and strategies to curb.

The blogmaster replied:

Robert Morris we cannot continue to rely on the existing economic drivers of fickle tourism and international business. We definitely have to curb our taste for foreign, weaning Barbadians from champagne taste will require a re-education of our but it must be done. Improve mass transit (expand TAP), stop importation of all new vehicles effective midnight. Significantly subsidize inputs to producers of food and others generating forex. Aggressive adoption of alternative energy systems and energy efficient vehicles (waive duties). Scholarships to Barbadians in areas of learning that mesh with national strategic objectives. Agree to a period of five years to suspend the Constitution and install a government of consensus. Create an audit of skills in the diaspora and encourage them to participate in a think tank, reward them with 30 year bonds conditional on goals achieved. Etc

Robert Morris replied:

David King Barrow: champagne taste and mauby pockets? You did put your suggestions, my readers are free to comment.

The blogmaster did not expect comments from Robert Morris’ Facebook ‘friends’. As our good friend who Pacha introduced to the blog Krishnamurti opines- the politicians wont listen, the poor man wont listen, the deeply dogmatic persons wont listen. We are all conditioned to fiercely defend what we know, what we have been conditioned to internalize as our reality. The result is an activity humans have become synonymous, divisive behaviour.

The exchange reminded the blogmaster about the predicament the ongoing pandemic has forced on us. It is approaching two years since the novel coronavirus was reported. There was a rush to supermarkets in order to stockpile food and other essential AND non essential items, governments ordered lockdowns…etc. To stay afloat businesses created opportunities to do business by implementing ‘makeshift’ online ordering systems, curbside pickup or delivery.

There is the saying one should never let a good crisis go to waste. As soon as there was a decline in coronavirus infections many local businesses reverted to the traditional face to face model of doing business. Several years ago the government encouraged senior citizens to receive pension by direct debit, there was the usual push back to change. How many of them had to suffer because of Covid 19 induced delays when cheques could not be delivered and financial institutions closed or experienced long wait times attending customers? The point: government and private sector two years later should have implemented state of the art electronic ‘store fronts’ to facilitate purchase of goods and services,

The environment continues to demand we change behaviour; how we do business. Why are our leaders in civil society stoking discord to satisfy selfish interest? It is a zero sum game after all, you win the country loses. Then again, why are we surprised, the politicians convince themselves and the people that they have the answers but history shows they know not.

  • David
    September 5, 2021 5:14 AM

    Ex-minister called up to shadow tourism
    By Barry Alleyne barryalleyne@nationnews.com
    Former Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy is officially back in the business of politics.
    President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Verla De Peiza, announced yesterday that Sealy, a former Member of Parliament for St Michael South Central, would be shadow minister of tourism.
    De Peiza, who was re-elected to the party’s top post during a contentious annual general conference last month, revealed three more of the party’s 30 candidates right after that event, and yesterday the party also made some significant changes to its shadow cabinet.
    New candidates Andrew Cave, Neil Marshall and Courie Cox have been brought on board.
    Sealy, who lost in the 2018 General Election when the DLP was hammered 30-0, had not been very public in party politics in recent times, but this latest move indicates he is very much back in the swing of things.
    “The rationale for the realignment is simply to match competitors and to match skills. It is a mixture of the two considerations,” De Peiza told the Sunday Sun when asked o explain the latest moves.
    “I said before and I strongly believe that we are close to the election date and we must shape ourselves to suit.”
    Finance and Economic Affairs
    She said that as party leader she would continue to speak on matters related to the ministries of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, and all national issues of the day.
    She added the DLP would announce another batch of candidates “shortly”.
    Cave, candidate for Christ Church West, will be the shadow minister of people empowerment and elder affairs; Ricardo Harrison (St Michael North) will shadow housing, lands and infrastructural development, while Oldwin Skeete, another new candidate, who will contest St Andrew, will follow the ministries of Agriculture and the Blue Economy.
    Marshall, who is running in St Philip South, will be the shadow minister of education.
    Pharmacist Paul Gibson, who was spokesperson on health matters, will now keep track of energy, the environment and national beautification, while former Senator Andre Worrell, candidate for St John, will pay attention to health.
    Cox, who will be facing the polls in St Michael Central, has responsibility for labour and the social partnership, while another new candidate, St George North’s Dawn-Marie Armstrong, will speak on youth, sport and culture.
    Attorney and former president of the Young Dems, Curtis Cave, will shadow the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
    Ryan Walters, who will be battling for the St Michael North West seat, remains the spokesperson on small business and entrepreneurship, while the party’s acting general secretary Damien Griffith will shadow the ministries of Industry, International Business and International Transport.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    September 5, 2021 5:22 AM

    Punch with cultural confidence
    Gervonta Davis is the World Boxing Association super featherweight boxing champion. Standing at five feet, five inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, Davis is one of the pound-forpound hardest punchers in boxing.
    Davis once hit a machine that measures the strength of your punch and got a higher score than former heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder. Wilder stands at six feet, seven inches and can weigh around 250 pounds. He is also one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history who has sent men twice the size of Davis flying through the air with a single punch.
    Davis literally punches above his weight class. But you are not going to see him in the ring with Wilder anytime soon. It is one thing to punch above your weight class and quite another thing to take a punch above your weight class. This is why they have weight classes in the first place.
    At some point in time someone realised that it just isn’t quite fair to have a five-foot, 130-pounder up against a near seven-foot, 200-plus pounder.
    Yet this is exactly the situation in the global political, economic and social arena. Many larger nations are not only larger but also control the rules, set them in their favour and also had a head start. The outcomes are fairly predictable. Yet for many years, we in the region have allowed ourselves to believe that we could compete head-tohead with global heavyweights under the established global rules and order.
    Jamaican track and field athletes, a handful of Jamaican musical artistes, another handful of Caribbean literary giants, the West Indies Cricket team of old and some exemplary individuals in various fields have given us hope that one day the Caribbean would stand and face nations like Britain and the United States at an even eye level.
    Dose of reality
    The last few decades of economic instability, social insecurity and political apathy have been a dose of reality. When Davis gets in the ring with Wilder and realises that his eye level is in line with Wider’s navel, then he will see that size matters. What then is the answer? What is an undersized and out-resourced nation to do to survive in this unfair global ring?
    The first thing is defence. “Tank” Davis might be able to hit as hard as Wilder, “The Bronze Bomber”, but he can’t take too many of Wilder’s punches. A nation like Barbados may, in some areas, hit very hard, but it is just as important for Bim to not take hits.
    Policies and practices
    that prepare for and protect against natural, economic and social disasters are high priority.
    Focusing too much on our punching power and not enough on our ability to avoid powerful punches leads to getting knocked out.
    The next thing is an appropriate game plan and strategy. It is unlikely that Davis will knock out an opponent as big as Wilder. It may be possible, however, for him to win on points. Due to his shorter arms, he would have to quickly get on the inside to score and then get quickly back to distance. He is going to have to keep mobile and moving so Wilder can’t set his feet and load up his punches. A strategy like this one, full of activity and movement, will call for stamina and endurance. Davis would have to come in with a plan to out-hustle a larger opponent.
    Last but not least is something they call in the fight game “heart”. Some call it an indomitable spirit. Others call it willpower. When speaking about a nation, we might call it cultural confidence. It is that sense of self that makes you feel you can do it despite the odds being against you, despite being outnumbered or outgunned.
    The nation with heart or cultural confidence will keep on pushing through economic depression, political upheaval, and social unrest. Through the worst of times and through the best of times, the eyes of those who possess cultural confidence stay bright, alert and on the prize.
    No matter how outmatched, you always get the sense that they are still in the fight.
    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email Adriangreen14 @gmail.com.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    September 5, 2021 5:23 AM

    Relevance of age in politics
    by Ezra Alleyne
    A lifelong friend, a Dem (Democratic Labour Party member), jokingly branded me a yard fowl last week. I asked about “paling cocks” and we laughed. We agreed finally that yard fowls are important to stable democratic governance, as I will mention later.
    Also, at the end of my last column, I described Verla De Peiza and Reverend Guy Hewitt as being in “their 50s”. Miss De Peiza quickly responded on Facebook, asking me not to age her. I promised to apologise. I do so now. Setting the record straight, she will reach her 50th birthday next month.
    I was making a point about the relevance of age in politics and Verla was right to point out my mistake. Age is not “just a number” in politics. It is a very important number as examining the age at which local leaders became Prime Minister reveals!
    It is the norm for Barbadian voters to choose leaders in their 40s to be Prime Minister. It is rare in Barbados for anyone who is past his or her 50th birthday to be elected to the office of Prime Minister for the first time. Being selected on the resignation or death of a prime minister is a different kettle of fish.
    Errol Barrow was 41 years old when he became Premier and took us into Independence, becoming our first Prime Minister at 45. Tom Adams, our second Prime Minister, was born in 1931 and became Prime Minister in September 1976 at age 44.
    Prime Minister No. 5, Owen Arthur, was born in 1949 and became Prime Minister in 1994 at 45. David Thompson, born in December 1961, became Prime Minister in January 2008 at age 46.
    Our current leader, Mia Amor Mottley, born in 1965, became Prime Minister in May 2018 at age 52. By then she already had 14 years of ministerial experience, and some analysts point out that had Mottley continued to lead the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in 2013, she would have become Prime Minister at age 48!
    We have also had three selected (after an incumbent’s
    death, as opposed to being elected) Prime Ministers, namely: Bernard St John, Erskine Sandiford, and Freundel Stuart. They became Prime Minister at ages 53, 50 and 59, respectively.
    The point I am making is that prime ministerial “life starts in the 40s” for those lucky enough to fulfil their dream of being elected to the office of Prime Minister, and that Verla is already exiting that fourth decade and Rev. Guy Hewitt has!
    Back to the question of yard fowls. We may poke fun, but they are the most important ingredient in the system of adversarial politics. They are the bedrock of party support. Hence the expression “massbased political parties.”
    Yard fowls hail for their party in good times and particularly in bad times. Without them a political party may be in danger of collapse. They are very often partisan and their colourful “flag-waving” voices raised loudly in support of their party is a potent weapon in the armoury of political parties.
    Yard fowls are not the swing vote. They have an opinion, and are very useful in persuading floating voters to “come over to Macedonia”.
    What cannot be denied is that to suffer a 30-0 defeat, the Dems must have lost some floating voters as well as a large fraction of the support of its hard-core “yard fowls”.
    Ezra Alleyne is an attorney and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

    Source: Nation

  • angela cox
    September 5, 2021 5:44 AM

    King David u made some very good points on changes that are necessary for economic activity to build and transform a country economy
    However when people lose faith in govt it becomes almost impossible for govt to present a message or messages of transformation to the people
    There is always the sting of distrust being felt which was left because govt did not deliver on its promises
    Take the issue of Chinese Houses listen to what people have said about govt undermining it’s people ability
    Also take a look at a govt overload on always first looking towards outside interest to build an economy
    Then pray tell when people see how the head controllers or managers of a country undermine and divide a country by bypassing the people first and looking elsewhere how is it possible for govt to undertake a massive physchological transformation in the people’s minds which is necessary to help build an economy
    Talk is cheap however it takes more than words to enact on a people what is right
    Leaders must lead first by example

