Where Must Barbados Earn Money to Support its Conspicuous Lifestyle?

Posted on by

It is no secret Barbadians are addicted to the conspicuous consumption lifestyle. We can debate why educated Barbadians – successive governments included – continue to ignore the the consequences of having champagne taste and mauby pockets – wantonly running budget deficits in the post Errol Barrow era is with us. We can no longer support ourselves UNLESS we borrow as a creative approach to ‘reprofiling debt’ or lobby to access concessionary and grant funding. The question we must ask is if such an approach is sustainable. At some point the country must reengineer the economic model to organically grow GDP to effectively earn enough to pay our bills (support our conspicuous consumption habit). In other words running budget surpluses must not be jettisoned for the lazy and fashionable budget deficit approach to managing our financial affairs.

Barbados is a service based economy with foreign revenue earnings mix over reliant on tourism supported by international business (IB) and foreign direct investment (FDI). It is fair to say there is a nexus between our three leading sectors, if tourism fails there is a negative earnings relationship with IB and FDI. The blogmaster is not harsh in the critique that the policies of the current Mottley administration do not inspire confidence that there is an aggressive approach to reorder the Barbados economy.

Globally, FDI inflows increased by 64% in 2021, reaching approximately $1.6 trillion dollars. As a destination for global investments, Latin America and the Caribbean saw its share decline, however, representing 9% of the total – one of the lowest proportions in the last ten years and far below the 14% recorded in 2013 and 2014.

ECLAC Report

A UN report released this week by the ECLAC, a United Nations agency, indicates that although foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean rose by 40.7% in 2021, it has not returned to pre pandemic levels. Of significance is that the ECLAC report expanded its analysis by reporting that although FDI inflows increased globally by 64% in 2021, the LATAM and Caribbean share declined, “one of the lowest proportions in the last ten years and far below the 14% recorded in 2013 and 2014″. A negative trending in FDI does not bode well for Barbados and the Caribbean given our tourism based economies. We can life in hope that the negative trending can be reversed but it makes sense to prepare for the worse by weaning Barbados from sucking 24/7 on the tourism nipples.

A word to the [educated] should be sufficient.

See full UN Report

2 thoughts on “Where Must Barbados Earn Money to Support its Conspicuous Lifestyle?


  1. First access to $500m green bank
    by SHAWN CUMBERBATCH
    shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

    BARBADIANS WILL BE the first permitted to access a share of $500 million expected to become available when the Caribbean’s first green bank is established under an initiative being led by Government.
    The Green Climate Fund (GCF), an international financier which helps Barbados and other developing countries counter climate change, has formally agreed to support the new entity called The Blue-Green Investment Corporation (BGIC).
    Special envoy to the Prime Minister on investment and financial services Avinash Persaud, who Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley assigned to lead the bank’s formation, says it “will likely start with $80 million of capital from the GCF, other climate agencies, social impact investors and the Barbados Government”.
    Capital expansion
    He explained that this would allow the bank, which the authorities are hoping will be launched next year, to lend over $500 million before further expansion of capital.
    “Much of this lending will be to support affordable green housing and broadening public participation in renewable energy – public here used in the sense of ordinary people,” he told the MIDWEEK NATION.
    “With that size of capital base, the BGIC would be able to make a significant difference, accelerating the transition to a lowcarbon economy, but at the level of individual households, not large companies.”
    Persaud and GCF executive director Yannick Glemarec recently signed a project preparation facility (PPF) agreement permitting the BGIC to receive support from the GCF.
    Officials explained that
    the PPP provided financial and technical assistance to GCFaccredited entities for the preparation of high-potential project and programme funding proposals to be considered for approval by GCF.
    Pegasus Capital Advisors will be GCF’s accredited entity for the green bank venture, including the funding proposal.
    “Initially focused on Barbados, the plan is for the BGIC to finance several private and public initiatives for green, affordable, genderinclusive housing, energy generation, water conservation, food security and low-carbon transport,” Persaud explained.
    “We want to support, for instance, and help scale up the HOPE (Home Ownership Providing Energy) project, which is delivering home ownership through renewable energy and building out the electric transport network. “The BGIC will not be a retail bank but an investment bank working to facilitate and support retail activity. It will do so through financing green bonds, for instance, and will seek to draw in and partner with other financial players like banks, credit unions, pension funds and insurance companies,” he added.
    Build awareness
    The finance expert also said that “in doing its job, the BGIC hopes to build awareness of a more resilient and sustainable Caribbean, and promote a paradigm shift towards resilient livelihoods and lowcarbon technologies, particularly for lowincome households and energy, housing, agricultural and transport sectors”.
    Commenting on the GFC’s key role in setting up the green bank, Persaud said: “As the FTX saga reminds us, setting up financial institutions is not easy if you want to do it right and protect investors.
    “The economic and technical support from the GCF is designed to get the Investment
    Corporation’s legal structures, governance, risk management, staffing, lending criteria and so on in shape for the GCF’s board to consider a capital injection at one of its 2023 board meetings.
    “Much needs to be done and spent before BGIC can lend or earn a cent, and so this support is critical to help us do it right and target a 2023 launch,” he noted.
    Glemarec said: “I’m pleased to see the rapid progression of BGIC that was initially proposed as an idea by Prime Minister Mottley to address climate finance challenges in the Caribbean. GCF, through its PPF, will support the green bank initiative as it will help unlock the climate innovation and investment urgently needed by countries in the Caribbean to respond to the impacts of climate change.”

    Source: Nation

    Reply

    • In a related matter re regional air travel. How can we optimise resources in the region and grow as a community IF…

      Airlift pressure

      Promoters and artistes worried about regional travel
      by TRE GREAVES tregreaves@nationnews.com
      GOVERNMENT AND INVESTORS are being urged to find a solution to solve the airlift and challenges affecting the region.
      If nothing is done, that could cause more difficulties for industries such as tourism and entertainment.
      Several players in the entertainment fraternity made those points as they highlighted the problems musical artistes and patrons were experiencing travelling to Barbados from within the region.
      Owner of Live Wire Entertainment, Ingrid Holder, explained how cancellations and having to travel to the United States to reach a nearby Caribbean destination affected the industry.
      “Inter-Caribbean travel has been in an extreme mess since 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s very horrendous to travel, sometimes we have to go to Miami to get to places like St Kitts and in some cases St Lucia.
      “We sadly miss airlines like LIAT that did most of the transit for us throughout the Caribbean. The intermediary airlines most of the time are delayed or postponed, so in a case where we could have travelled on the same day to go to an island, we have to sometimes go in two and three days early just to make sure we get there,” Holder said.
      Holder, who manages Krosyfah,
      and is the logistical manager for
      Hennessy Artistry, added that the early arrivals would lead to higher expenses for the promoters.
      Early arrivals
      “Some of the artistes are arriving as early as today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (yesterday) and they are going to be here until next Tuesday and that is an extreme expense on the promoter because that is a hotel, transportation and per diem for the next six days per person and we have over 100 persons coming in,” she added.
      During the site visit for Hennessy Artistry which is scheduled for December 2, one of FAS7Star’s directors, Allison Hunte said they were working closely with several airlines, including a private charter company, to ensure the artistes and patrons reached Barbados in time.
      “It’s requiring us to have the artistes on the island a lot longer because there are only two flights coming out of Kingston into Barbados, so it has been a little challenging, but we’ve worked closely with the tourist board to find solutions, but it is coming together.
      “We do know the flights are full and it’s really difficult to get into Barbados. That’s why we were strategic in partnering with Air Antilles, Caribbean Airlines, Executive Airlines (private charter) and Copa Airlines, in some instances to make sure we can accommodate some of the people and the demand from some of the other territories,” Hunte said.
      During the Iconic show at Kensington Oval last Friday, dancehall artiste Beenie Man said he also experienced a challenge getting to
      Barbados.
      He said a private charter was necessary to get in him to Barbados. Bounty Killer, who was scheduled to perform at Iconic, did not make it here that night, so he had to reschedule for Sunday night at Imagine Live.
      When contacted, president of the Barbados Entertainment Association, Rudy Maloney, said there were numerous issues at play, but he stressed that early planning was key.
      “There are a lot of dynamics at play both for the patrons and for the event producers. But I would tell the event producers to plan early.
      “You have to know where the artistes are coming from because someone is Jamaican or Trinidadian, that does not mean that is where they are coming from,” Maloney said.
      He also pointed out the implications that inadequate airlift could have for the country’s economy.
      “We advertise ourselves as a tourism destination, which means you should have airlift – that is key, whether it’s for the artistes or patrons.
      “Patrons not coming to the island affects the producers because those are numbers you are losing out on also, so we have to look at it holistically,” Maloney added.
      In 2020, Antigua-based airline LIAT, which had been facing economic woes for many years, collapsed after several regional shareholder governments, including Barbados, pulled out.

      Source: Nation

Leave a comment, join the discussion.