Our Economy Should be Designed to Thrive NOT Grow

We have discussed the conspicuous consumption model which people everywhere have become addicted at every level of society. The individual aspires to buy a house, car, travel and in large part sees the acquisition of material things as a badge of success. The government (reflecting the sovereignty from the people) works hard to maintain popularity with the people and therefore pursues policies to satisfy as insatiable thirst of the conspicuous consumption model.

In order to disrupt the downhill rollercoaster ride to nowhere enlightened citizens will have to shout enough is enough. There will have to be a revolution in thought, word and deed. Listening to the debates and various exchanges in social media and elsewhere it is evident the majority of our people are locked in an unproductive mindset. The reality is the cliche it is not business as usual is apt now more than ever.

The blogmaster watched the following presentation A healthy economy should be designed to thrive, not grow by Economist Kate Raworth and was intrigued by her postulation. Take the time to view the 15 minute presentation to feed your mind a different perspective IF you dare!