Barbados: in the Grip of a Pandemic

Recent COVID 19 Dashboards reflect a global picture, one of rising infections caused mainly by the Delta variant. Unfortunately because Barbados does not exist in a fishbowl, our tiny island is being ravaged by the the coronavirus. Given the perilous state of the economy before the pandemic struck, Barbadians should expect a period of economic hardship for the next many years, ten, twenty …it is left to be seen. We will probably be told differently very soon with 2023 rapidly approaching.

It is regrettable the one advantage our island has compared to larger countries we continue to squander. Come together, agree to a way forward , inspire residents to rally behind a sensible plan AND EXECUTE. Instead we see the same old, political opportunism, high class ignorance and panic.

Covid 19 Dashboard 1/9/2021

The blogmaster is hopeful this blog can be used to record constructive suggestions to help onlookers negotiate the ongoing Covid 19 challenge, now and in the long-term. To repeat – the blogmaster is hopeful.

One thing is for certain, it is going to be a bleak Christmas.