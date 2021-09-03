Barbados: in the Grip of a Pandemic

Recent COVID 19 Dashboards reflect a global picture, one of rising infections caused mainly by the Delta variant. Unfortunately because Barbados does not exist in a fishbowl, our tiny island is being ravaged by the the coronavirus. Given the perilous state of the economy before the pandemic struck, Barbadians should expect a period of economic hardship for the next many years, ten, twenty …it is left to be seen. We will probably be told differently very soon with 2023 rapidly approaching.

It is regrettable the one advantage our island has compared to larger countries we continue to squander. Come together, agree to a way forward , inspire residents to rally behind a sensible plan AND EXECUTE. Instead we see the same old, political opportunism, high class ignorance and panic.

Covid 19 Dashboard 1/9/2021

The blogmaster is hopeful this blog can be used to record constructive suggestions to help onlookers negotiate the ongoing Covid 19 challenge, now and in the long-term. To repeat – the blogmaster is hopeful.

One thing is for certain, it is going to be a bleak Christmas.

  • David
    September 3, 2021 5:29 AM

    Automotive Art’s way
    On the heels of some hotels insisting on vaccinated guests only, a company is asking others doing business with it to ensure its workers are vaccinated if on the compound.
    Dereck Foster, executive chairman of Automotive Art, said it was protecting its staff from the COVID-19 virus.
    He stressed the policy did not extend to customers, and Automotive Art staff were free to decide whether they wanted to be inoculated or not.
    “From [Friday] if you are a vendor coming into our offices, we need to know that your staff is vaccinated. We decided to take this step because we feel it is important to protect our team members. I don’t know what is going on in various organisations around the country, I can’t control that, but we’re taking this stance because we need to control what is happening in ours when people are coming in. That is the only way as far as I am concerned we are going to get out of this pandemic.
    “Somebody has got to take a stance and we are taking a stance. So if you want to come into our premises and our offices and do business with us, whether it is cleaners, or whoever if it is that they provide services to us, then we want to know you are vaccinated,” Foster said.
    The public debate over business only with the vaccinated resurfaced this week when two Barbados hotels insisted on vaccinated guests only, resulting in a United Kingdom tour company terminating contracts with them.
    Form sent out
    Bougainvillea Hotel on Maxwell Coast Road and its sister hotel Sugar Bay on Hastings Main Road, both in Christ Church, will only be accepting vaccinated guests from December 15, but British tour operator Tradewinds announced its termination of their contracts, saying the policy “promotes medical apartheid”.
    Yesterday, Foster told the Weekend Nation a form had been sent out to all the vendors to show their staff members were vaccinated and, if necessary, to go to the extent of them showing certificates.
    He said that so far “quite a few” companies had responded saying they were delighted their staff were fully vaccinated.
    “So they have to sign a form saying so and some
    of them have said we have some of our staff that are vaccinated, so we will only send those to you. I just want it to be clear that . . . this policy does not affect our staff and it does not affect our customers. This policy is exclusively for our vendors sending people into our office,” he stated.
    Foster said the majority of the company’s staff were vaccinated.
    “We understand people’s right to choose and that is absolutely your right to choose and we don’t intend to infringe on those rights, but we can choose who we want to do business with. I can’t ask customers to produce vaccine certificates – that would be unreasonable because we are only now getting enough vaccines – but we can ask vendors.”
    He explained that there were some who believed companies should not take a stance but someone had to lead.
    “The only way we getting out of this is to be fully vaccinated or for everybody to get COVID-19, those are the two choices . . . . the only two ways for us to get herd immunity. I live in a democracy and I don’t want that to change,” he said. ( AC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    September 3, 2021 5:34 AM

    Can we bring some suggestions for a change in policy on the ground instead of pasting what we know i.e. the world is in turmoil because of the pandemic?

    #steuspe

  • WURA-War-on-U
    September 3, 2021 5:55 AM

    Covid fatigue has set in, we are in survival mode, either UNIFY to survive or anything can play going forward. Forget the slave system, the dirty go nowwhere politics and the tiefing players, particularly the lying government, put pressure on them….they never had any solutions in 55 YEARS in the best of times….and never will……look after the BLACK/AFRICAN FAMILY instead.

    start making preparations.

    African descendants are on their own..

    William…we have reached that place.

  • 555dubstreet
    September 3, 2021 6:09 AM

    Barbados is a fish bowl or a cruise ship where a bug can spread quick.
    Somoa has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries (0 deaths) but had strict lockdown where people were only allowed out once a week to shop and flights were suspended.

    The problem with Covid is it affects families.
    I know a family with 5 children who recently caught Covid which affected all of them but hit the father bad who had received 2 doses of vaccine and also one 4 year old girl who is an identical twin (and always with her sister with similar/same DNA code) who was hospitalised in ICU in a serious condition and given steroids treatment and will need to be put on a drug treatment.
    Children can suffer from long term Covid which affects their lungs, but their growing bodies can heal and slowly recover from the damage.

  • David
    September 3, 2021 6:43 AM

