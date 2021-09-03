Barbados: in the Grip of a Pandemic
Recent COVID 19 Dashboards reflect a global picture, one of rising infections caused mainly by the Delta variant. Unfortunately because Barbados does not exist in a fishbowl, our tiny island is being ravaged by the the coronavirus. Given the perilous state of the economy before the pandemic struck, Barbadians should expect a period of economic hardship for the next many years, ten, twenty …it is left to be seen. We will probably be told differently very soon with 2023 rapidly approaching.
It is regrettable the one advantage our island has compared to larger countries we continue to squander. Come together, agree to a way forward , inspire residents to rally behind a sensible plan AND EXECUTE. Instead we see the same old, political opportunism, high class ignorance and panic.
The blogmaster is hopeful this blog can be used to record constructive suggestions to help onlookers negotiate the ongoing Covid 19 challenge, now and in the long-term. To repeat – the blogmaster is hopeful.
One thing is for certain, it is going to be a bleak Christmas.
Source: Nation
LikeLike
Can we bring some suggestions for a change in policy on the ground instead of pasting what we know i.e. the world is in turmoil because of the pandemic?
#steuspe
LikeLike
Covid fatigue has set in, we are in survival mode, either UNIFY to survive or anything can play going forward. Forget the slave system, the dirty go nowwhere politics and the tiefing players, particularly the lying government, put pressure on them….they never had any solutions in 55 YEARS in the best of times….and never will……look after the BLACK/AFRICAN FAMILY instead.
start making preparations.
African descendants are on their own..
William…we have reached that place.
LikeLike
Barbados is a fish bowl or a cruise ship where a bug can spread quick.
Somoa has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries (0 deaths) but had strict lockdown where people were only allowed out once a week to shop and flights were suspended.
The problem with Covid is it affects families.
I know a family with 5 children who recently caught Covid which affected all of them but hit the father bad who had received 2 doses of vaccine and also one 4 year old girl who is an identical twin (and always with her sister with similar/same DNA code) who was hospitalised in ICU in a serious condition and given steroids treatment and will need to be put on a drug treatment.
Children can suffer from long term Covid which affects their lungs, but their growing bodies can heal and slowly recover from the damage.
LikeLike
LikeLike