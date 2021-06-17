Good News, Gloomy Outlook

The number is 12!

A good news story after a rough period in the early part of this year when the number of COVID 19 infections spiked to an alarmingly level. Barbadians have responded positively to the call from the leadership of the country. Despite a few missteps the country has shown a level of toughness and poise throughout the ordeal that should inspire us to confront the many challenges still ahead with the right mindset.

Although the COVID Dashboard is encouraging to view given where we were earlier this year, Barbadians must continue to observe health directives, especially with the country increasing economic activity. After a year of lockdowns and curfews there is a sense of urgency to chart a plan of recovery to address rising unemployment and related challenges of a small island developing state.

The pandemic coming on the back of an aggressive domestic debt restructure has created a many whammies for Barbados. The current state of affairs supports the gloomy outlook for Small Island Developing States (SIDs) summarized by Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s during an IMF discussion yesterday. SIDs are also affected by climate change related issues, floods, droughts, volcanic eruptions and the like. We will have to perform at our best to maximize on economic and human resources.

Prime Minister Mottley’s call to the developed world to be sensitive to the plight of SIDs that adds a layer of complexity to managing our affairs is valid. It is a pity CARICOM has not grasp the opportunity to speak with one voice the urgent need to have international financial institutions modify loan agreements to include COVID 19 pandemic as a ‘disaster’ clause. The recent decision by G7 countries to pledge 1 billion doses of COVID 19 vaccine to the developed world by the end of 2022 exposes a lack of sensitivity of its moral responsibility to the global community. These are countries whose economies feed from the economic globalization. The interdependent nature of the global economy requiring movement of people demands the simultaneously rollout of the vaccine.

The time has come and gone the need to engage in a more mature, dispassionate national debates. We will always have bread and fish issues which concern the man in the street. The macro economic and social issues facing SIDs call for a more meaty public debate as it relates to crafting meaningful reforms to cope in the global space. Having this debate is necessary to build a shared understanding for Barbadians, important to deflating toxic narratives fuelled by rabid political interests and ignorance.

All must agree the pandemic layered on a poorly performing economy, operating in a hostile capital market, in an environment continually affected by climate change will be a challenge for the foreseeable future. At the same time we have to ensure we revamp inputs to our governance framework to root out corruption, timely delivery of justice, improve discipline in public finances and the like. Whither the role of the fourth AND FIFTH estates, trade unions, social partnerships and other key stakeholders in civil society?

Here is the IMF interview in which Prime Minister Mottley was a discussant along with IMF Managing Director Kristina Georgieva and Minister of Finance of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato.

Natural Disasters and Climate Change: Building Resilience Through Adaptation

  • David
    June 17, 2021 4:24 AM

    Sign Madrid Protocol
    THERE ARE PERSISTENT calls by the political directorate for more people to become entrepreneurs, given the benefits in the creation of jobs and wealth.
    However, the recurring complaint echoing across Barbados is the difficulty encountered in doing business, whether it is a start-up or even well established operations. The island’s ranking of 128th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 index highlights the gravity of the problem.
    We must look at what our Caribbean Community (CARICOM) neighbours are doing to encourage business activity by making it both easier and cheaper. Jamaica, which placed atop of CARICOM nations in the index, is taking action to bring big results.
    Trademarks
    Business people in that country are excited and already hailing the recent amendments to the trademarks legislation and eagerly awaiting ratification next month of the Madrid Protocol. The prediction is that there will be a significant multiplier effect for industry and commerce by signing on to the treaty.
    Unfortunately, we would be surprised if more than a handful of Barbados’ business people know about the Madrid Protocol and its potential benefits to their operations. This issue has been the preserve of only a few lawyers, some technocrats and a smaller group of politicians.
    The World Intellectual Property Organisation
    (WIPO) has described the protocol as a one-stop solution for trademark holders to protect their intellectual property in multiple markets.
    By becoming a signatory, those in industry and commerce in Barbados would be granted protection of their products by way of patenting, thus avoiding copyright breaches and other infringements. The protocol covers 124 states, with only two CARICOM nations – Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago – being members.
    Local law firms, which may be the hardest hit if Barbados adopts this treaty, will point to why it is bad for the country and probably lobby against signing on. However, the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO) should publicly state the level of funds this aspect of business earned that office over the past ten years and what it really means for Barbados as opposed to a few individuals. Its position must be driven by independent research.
    The Barbados Industrial and Development Corporation (BIDC), which is promising to build innovative and creative businesses with an emphasis on exports, has a vested interest in this issue and needs to speak publicly on it.
    Our rum producers, the Sea Island Cotton growers and those in research and development at the Cave Hill Campus of The University of the West Indies, all of whom will be interested in export markets, should lend their voices to this issue.
    The public needs to understand the link between the treaty and the potential impact for local entrepreneurs as the country emerges
    from the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to create new ventures.
    Our businesses need to have a presence in the major international markets and this should be achieved without them having to spend exorbitant sums.

    Nation News Editorial

  • David
    June 17, 2021 4:40 AM

    The blogmaster notes with great interest a tender notice to DESIGN BUILD SERVICES FOR SEWAGE DISPOSAL SOLUTIONS TO SPECIFIC DISTRICTS.

    See Tender Document – https://barbadosunderground.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/rfp-for-sewering-districts-projects-june-2021.pdf

