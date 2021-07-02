Storm Elsa is Here
Follow the authoritative source for weather information re: Barbados Meteorological Services as Storm Elsa begins to affect Barbados. For additional information on this tropical storm watch, please visit: https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php . – Blogmaster
On behalf of the BU household we wish residents on the rock all the best as the storm starts to effect the island with the wind gust picking up. It is a pity the island is batten down waiting for the system to pass and the first comments for the morning from some is the usual BS.
Source: Nation News
SHELTERS LIST
Christ Church
Blackman and Gollop Primary Christ Church Foundation Gordon Walters Primary St Christopher Primary Dunamis Outreach Ministries, Wesleyan Holiness Church
St George
Cuthbert Moore Primary Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church
St James
Gordon Greenidge Primary Queen’s College Church of God Orange Hill
St John
The Lodge School
St Joseph:
Tamarind Hall Library – Eric Holder Municipal Complex
St Michael
Combermere School The Ellerslie School Harrison College Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre Parkinson Memorial Secondary School
University of the West Indies Black Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church St Barnabas Day Care Centre Dalkeith Methodist Church
St Peter
Coleridge and Parry School Roland Edwards Primary
St Philip
Hilda Skeene Primary Ruby Church of the Nazarene Six Roads Church of Christ Six Roads Seventh-Day Adventist
St Thomas:
Hillaby/Turners Hall Primary The Lester Vaughan School
St Andrew
Hillaby Seventh-Day Adventist Church
St Lucy
Connell Town Pentecostal House of Prayer The William Donald George Parish Centre at St Lucy’s Parish Church
https://meteofrance.gp/fr/images-radar/mosaique-antilles
Just about here at 4:13.
Looks like worst weather may be to the north of us but too early to know if we dodged another bullet.
Had a good 8 hour sleep.
May go back to bed in an hour or so when it is clearer what will happen.
Wind does sound a bit different but not at all bad at the moment.
Sky is overcast and a drizzle starting.
We;ll see what we’ll see.
No thunder or lightning apparent.
Drizzle getting heavier and constant so we could be in for alot of rain.
https://meteofrance.gp/fr/images-radar/mosaique-antilles
Hit play and watch in real time.
The first band is now reaching us.
https://www.barbadosweather.org/RadarPro/RadarPro5_displayer.php?subDir=Dir_400KMPAC_6hr&PlanetOfTheApes=1598930918
Barbados Radar like it working.
Looks like worst will pass north of us.
I hope that wunnah hypocrites don’t start praying to God. go and work wunnah obeah which is the Black man religion
This is a better image.
Looks like worst will pass north.
Dominica and St. Lucia will bear the brunt.
https://www.barbadosweather.org/RadarPro/RadarPro5_displayer.php?subDir=Dir_400KM&PlanetOfTheApes=212
it looks like it is breaking up but too soon to know.
Worst part still about 100 km away according to real time radar images.
Some parts of the island already experiencing severe weather
Govt information said the storm has intensified
Nothing much here by me. Sporadic, moderate rain, winds almost normal.
And I am in the south east.
Strange.
Winds picking up in St. Lucy, I hear.
I thought that the south east would feel it first, if indeed it is passing south.
