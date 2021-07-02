15 comments

  • David
    July 2, 2021 4:03 AM

    On behalf of the BU household we wish residents on the rock all the best as the storm starts to effect the island with the wind gust picking up. It is a pity the island is batten down waiting for the system to pass and the first comments for the morning from some is the usual BS.

    Like

  • David
    July 2, 2021 4:07 AM

    Elsa cancels CXC exams today

    All Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams will be called off today on account of the anticipated impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.
    Yesterday, Acting Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson said the CXC’s adverse conditions clause had been triggered, as a number of the exam centres have been earmarked as emergency shelters.
    Adamson, who was outlining plans and protocols for the use of shelters during a nationally televised press conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, made it clear that in no way would students be disadvantaged as a result of the decision.
    33 shelters activated
    “It is a national shutdown of the country. All of our examination centres will be closed and examinations will be cancelled for that day. This means that the students will not be writing the CAPE [Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination] and CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] examinations tomorrow.
    “CXC will be using their adverse conditions policy and therefore no candidate will be disadvantaged. Examination centres will be closed so our shelters are up. All shelter wardens have been notified and they would have been in preparation from yesterday,” she explained.
    Adamson noted that some designated shelters had CXC examinations taking place yesterday, resulting in delays in the readiness of those places. “This delayed the shuttering, but the majority of shutters have been up and we have started to fill the diesel tanks for shelters with generators.”
    She revealed that 33 shelters had been activated, 20 of which were public and 13 privately owned.
    The new shelters that were added since last year are: Dunamis Outreach Ministries in Christ Church, Hillaby Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St Andrew, Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church in St George, Orange Hill Church of God in St James, Tamarind Hall Library in St Joseph, William Donald George Centre in St George, Harrison College, Parkinson Memorial Secondary
    School, The University of the West Indies’ Sagicor Building, Ruby Nazarene Church in St Philip, and Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in Jackmans, St Michael.
    Adamson emphasised that strict COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at the shelters, with people expected to have their temperatures checked and adhere to social distancing rules. She also urged people to bring along food and water for at least three days as well as important documents and medications.
    “When you arrive at the shelter you will have to register so we have an idea of the persons who are in the shelter, and we will expect that we would have good behaviour. Now we are aware that the COVID-19 is with us and therefore there are strict protocols in terms of screening as you enter the shelter, your temperature will be taken and your hands sanitised.”
    She added: “All the shelters will have these things in place and we have the distances outlined, so please follow the directions of the shelter manager as it relates to where families can stay in clusters. We want at least that you maintain that six feet distancing in the designated spaces in the shelter, and you must be wearing your masks at all times. There should be no large gatherings of persons and all of the protocols that we are accustomed to now over the last couple of months will be in place.” ( CLM)

    Source: Nation News

    Like

  • David
    July 2, 2021 4:10 AM

    SHELTERS LIST

    Christ Church
    Blackman and Gollop Primary Christ Church Foundation Gordon Walters Primary St Christopher Primary Dunamis Outreach Ministries, Wesleyan Holiness Church

    St George
    Cuthbert Moore Primary Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church

    St James
    Gordon Greenidge Primary Queen’s College Church of God Orange Hill

    St John
    The Lodge School

    St Joseph:
    Tamarind Hall Library – Eric Holder Municipal Complex

    St Michael
    Combermere School The Ellerslie School Harrison College Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre Parkinson Memorial Secondary School
    University of the West Indies Black Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church St Barnabas Day Care Centre Dalkeith Methodist Church

    St Peter
    Coleridge and Parry School Roland Edwards Primary

    St Philip
    Hilda Skeene Primary Ruby Church of the Nazarene Six Roads Church of Christ Six Roads Seventh-Day Adventist

    St Thomas:
    Hillaby/Turners Hall Primary The Lester Vaughan School

    St Andrew
    Hillaby Seventh-Day Adventist Church

    St Lucy
    Connell Town Pentecostal House of Prayer The William Donald George Parish Centre at St Lucy’s Parish Church

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:14 AM

    https://meteofrance.gp/fr/images-radar/mosaique-antilles

    Just about here at 4:13.

    Looks like worst weather may be to the north of us but too early to know if we dodged another bullet.

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:16 AM

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:22 AM

    Had a good 8 hour sleep.

    May go back to bed in an hour or so when it is clearer what will happen.

    Wind does sound a bit different but not at all bad at the moment.

    Sky is overcast and a drizzle starting.

    We;ll see what we’ll see.

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:24 AM

    No thunder or lightning apparent.

    Drizzle getting heavier and constant so we could be in for alot of rain.

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:31 AM

    https://meteofrance.gp/fr/images-radar/mosaique-antilles

    Hit play and watch in real time.

    The first band is now reaching us.

    Like

  • John
    July 2, 2021 4:45 AM

    https://www.barbadosweather.org/RadarPro/RadarPro5_displayer.php?subDir=Dir_400KMPAC_6hr&PlanetOfTheApes=1598930918

    Barbados Radar like it working.

    Looks like worst will pass north of us.

    Like

  • Verona Michael
    July 2, 2021 4:47 AM

    I hope that wunnah hypocrites don’t start praying to God. go and work wunnah obeah which is the Black man religion

    Like

  • Eugene/John
    July 2, 2021 4:50 AM

    This is a better image.

    Looks like worst will pass north.

    Dominica and St. Lucia will bear the brunt.

    https://www.barbadosweather.org/RadarPro/RadarPro5_displayer.php?subDir=Dir_400KM&PlanetOfTheApes=212

    Like

  • Eugene/John
    July 2, 2021 5:34 AM

    it looks like it is breaking up but too soon to know.

    Worst part still about 100 km away according to real time radar images.

    Like

  • David
    July 2, 2021 5:42 AM

    Like

  • angela cox
    July 2, 2021 5:45 AM

    Some parts of the island already experiencing severe weather
    Govt information said the storm has intensified

    Like

  • Donna
    July 2, 2021 5:56 AM

    Nothing much here by me. Sporadic, moderate rain, winds almost normal.

    And I am in the south east.

    Strange.

    Winds picking up in St. Lucy, I hear.

    I thought that the south east would feel it first, if indeed it is passing south.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s