Lights Out!

Posted on by 4 comments

Following the ongoing national debate about the response by EMERA to post-Elsa damage to its network gets the blogmaster’s dander up. In 2012 the BU family predicted the decision by the NIS Board chaired by Tony Marshall to dump our shares in Barbados Light and Power (BL&P) to Canada-based EMERA would comeback to haunt us. ALL sensible Barbadians agreed at the time that BL&P was a strategic asset and any smart government should have seen the merit to ring-fencing the ownership – see BU Archive. The government received pieces of silver to bolster the foreign reserves and as we did in 2003 with the sale of the Barbados National Bank to Republic Bank the decisions of key companies operating in Barbados are being made offshore.

Better late than never is the saying. Barbadians are correct to question EMERA’s disaster recovery plan (DR) in light of what transpired with the passing of Hurricane Elsa as a CAT 1. What if…?

  • Is the Disaster Plan designed to optimally respond to unplanned incidents like natural disasters and other disruptive events?
  • Is it a regulatory requirement for EMERA’s Disaster Recovery Plan to be submitted to the Fair Trading Commissions (FTC) or relevant government agency to ensure there is alignment with a national standard?

The BL&P enjoyed an excellent reputation with Barbadians in the period before the sale to EMERA for power uptime, customer service and pole maintenance to list just three. Information is abroad that many jobs were retrenched and others outsourced to sub contractors when EMERA bought our strategic asset. Did Hurricane Elsa as a CAT 1 hurricane expose EMERA’s Disaster for Barbados?

Chris Halsall

The blogmaster is aware Transmission and Distribution (TD) of electricity is a highly technical area and reached out to Chris Halsall who has acted in the role of intervenor in FTC Rate Hearings to assist with the post Hurricane Elsa review.

A natural monopoly is a type of monopoly that exists typically due to the high start-up costs or powerful economies of scale of conducting a business in a specific industry which can result in significant barriers to entry for potential competitors. A company with a natural monopoly might be the only provider of a product or service in an industry or geographic location. Natural monopolies can arise in industries that require unique raw materials, technology, or similar factors to operate.

Investopedia

To understand why the electric company is a strategic asset and should not have been sold to EMERA is to accept that it is a natural monopoly. And efficient electric company is a requirement for a productive Barbados. Are we confident the FTC and Ministry of Commerce will protect the rights of Barbadians proclaimed under the Consumer Protection Act? Is it a case that at the end of the day EMERA will simply continue to invest in new deployment and expend on maintenance as they see fit by passing the costs to the consumer along with their allowed 10.4% ROR on the “Rate Base”?

This critique is not directed at the linemen seen scaling poles at ungodly hours during the last week to return households to full service. We have a tendency in the hysteria of the moment to conflate issues.

We turn our attention to EMERA’s pole plant:

1.  Poles
1.1.  There are many instances where poles are not vertical.  This is a good indicator the pole requires maintenance.
1.1.1.  It doesn’t take much effort to find poles mounted side-by-side, one or both leaning, tied together.

1.2.  Related to this are cases of vines growing on the poles and/or trees growing near them.
1.3.  Pole maintenance cost money.  This will, of course, have to be passed onto the Consumer.
1.4.  This is the “Layer 0” in the OSI model for wired connections – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OSI_model.

2.  Cables
2.1.  As was documented at some length during the Rate Hearings way-back-when, “Pole attachments” are a big deal. They are why the poles exist at all.
2.2. The topmost attachment areas are for cables that deliver electrical power by way of Transmission (one or three phases of *very* high voltage).
2.3.  Next down is for Distribution (one to three phases of ~110V; two plus neutral is the most common).

2.3.  Then at the very bottom areas are for the various telephony providers to attach copper pairs (legacy), Coax cable (legacy), and/or Fiber (GPON, etc).

2.4.  The cables also require maintenance.  IMO, the telephony providers have not been maintaining their cables as well as they might.
2.5.  Cables are the “Layer 1” in the OSI model, and are the only options for power.

These are two images that show why my particular segment failed on Friday morning.  After many calls to the BL&P Emergency Support line giving information as to the problem (including the pole numbers) it actually only took a crew about an hour to bring our segment back online.  But, only when the resources could be allocated to do the fix.
Somewhat interestingly, the cables which were involved with this were down an abandoned cart road.  Absolutely no reason why the power infrastructure was installed where it was. I suspect this is just one example of many where the T&D could be made more resilient – Source: Chris Halsall

3.  Situational awareness
3.1.  Although BL&P has invested in “Smart Meters”, it would be interesting to know if this fed into their SCADA systems.

3.2.  It might be worth looking at having “Crowd-Sourced” knowledge of poles and/or cables which should be reviewed.
3.3.  The BL&P App needs which facilitates reports of faulty poles, light etc needs to be aggressively promoted and details of the reports and follow up shared with the public. To many anecdotal stories of reports of leaning poles with no apparent response from the power company.

4.  Alternatives
4.1.  Underground cables are less susceptible to winds, but are to flooding and are much more expensive to deploy.
4.2.  “Smart Grid” technology could make the grid more resilient.  But that’s a very long-term discussion.

Although this blog focuses on the quality of response post Elsa by EMERA, it is worth mentioning the number of poorly constructed homes damaged or destroyed and the inability of successive governments to legislate and enforce a building code.

tagged with , ,

4 comments

  • David
    July 11, 2021 5:47 AM

    BL&P PLAN

    Company committed to underground cabling
    By Barry Alleyne
    barryalleyne@nationnews.com
    It’s going to cost a “pretty penny”, but the Barbados Light & Power Company (BL& P) is committed to gradually replacing many of the thousands of wooden electricity poles across the island with the safer option of underground cabling wherever it can be facilitated.
    In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Sun, the utility company’s managing director, Roger Blackman, said the aim is to make Barbados more resilient in the next two decades, while acknowledging the high-tech underground infrastructure could cost the BL& P tens of millions of dollars.
    Such underground cabling, he explained, would allow residents and businesses on the BL& P’s distribution grid additional protection from the vagaries of hurricanes, storms or even flash flooding, and also protect the company’s transmission infrastructure at substations.
    “As time goes on we will be moving more and more in that direction. There are key strategic areas on the distribution side gradually moving to underground cabling. On Highway 1 with the capital work being done there now, we’ve already placed ducts there so you wouldn’t have to go back and dig up that stretch of road again. So there will be gradual undergrounding along that entire Highway 1 route,” he said.
    The company’s director of asset management, Rohan Seale, said this would be repeated during an upcoming upgrade of Highway
    7, along Hastings, Worthing and on to Oistins in Christ Church, which would see thousands more also having their power source protected from the forces of Mother Nature.
    Blackman said they would determine over time the best places for the special infrastructure.
    More expensive
    “The consideration is that underground cabling is far more expensive than overhead infrastructure, so a cost-benefit analysis will be involved. But disasters cost a lot as well, so that cost-benefit analysis would help us determine where it makes more sense and is more practical to live with that vulnerability given the frequency that we get hurricanes or storms,” Blackman said.
    He said key areas like Bridgetown and St Lawrence Gap in Christ Church were already locations of underground cabling, so the concentration going forward would be making infrastructure for basic customers more resilient.
    “Underground cabling is considered a hardening of the network, so definitely a strategy to improve the resilience of the network is there,” Blackman said. “Over the last several years we’ve done two things. We put a lot of our transmission network underground, so after an event like the one we just had we were able to get the backbone up very quickly. The other thing we’ve done is strengthen our substations. We have moved from the old outdoor structures to indoor structures with a view to getting our systems up very quickly after an event like what just happened.”
    The utility company boss said several of their critical load factors like the
    Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Barbados Defence Force, the courts, and the Royal Barbados Police Force were already underground, and BL& P also had plans for the wider distribution network, which would include most residential customers.
    “Over the years, developers building new areas have also paid to have their services underground, so there are a number of neighbourhoods in Barbados that have an underground infrastructure. We will see more and more of this hardening of the network,” Blackman said.
    He added the company was always looking ahead by five or ten years to determine its capital expansion programme. “Highway 1 and 7 are the key areas now, but as developments take place we will see more.”
    The company had to deal with more than 200 fallen poles from Hurricane Elsa’s
    bashing on July 2. BL& P said 100 of them had to be replaced, while 40 transformers were affected. It also noted that 351 transformers were also inspected, 16 changed and seven reattached. Distribution lines and transmission lines that form part of 4 582 miles of wiring were also affected, the company reported.
    In the past week, the company came in for significant criticism from residents, some of them still without power since Elsa passed to the south of the island in the early hours of July 2, slamming the country with 75 miles per hour winds that tore down numerous BL& P poles and wires.
    Up to last Friday, 92 per cent of customers had electricity restored, but some 9 500 remained in the dark.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    July 11, 2021 5:49 AM

    Can we have 3 examples since the FTC was established where it exercised powers to protect consumers by levying fines on the utilities for breach of contract?

    FTC talking tough

    The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has put Barbados’ companies and service providers on notice.
    These entities are being warned that they could face civil and criminal court action as the FTC intensifies efforts to protect consumers and ensure there is fair competition.
    While the Fair Competition Act and Consumer Protection Act legislate the type of measures the regulator can take, effective August 1 it will also be implementing a new Enforcement Policy For Fair Competition And Consumer Protection Matters.
    The FTC said this is intended “to discourage non-compliance with the legislation and deter companies/service providers from reoffending in circumstances where breaches have already occurred [and provide] clarity on the commission’s power to investigate and pursue enforcement action in response to breaches of the legislation it administers”.
    “For consumer protection and fair competition matters, the commission will investigate any alleged breaches of the legislation, advise the relevant party of its findings and (where necessary) pursue enforcement action against that party,” the FTC said.
    It noted that this “may include instituting legal proceedings in the civil or criminal courts to establish breach of the relevant legislation, enforce compliance and to pursue legal sanctions”.
    The FTC added: “This policy guides the commission in exercising its enforcement responsibilities. It also provides guidance to stakeholders and the community on how
    the commission approaches its statutory enforcement responsibilities.
    “Enforcement action will be considered after the commission has conducted a thorough investigation, satisfied itself that there has been a breach of legislation which it administers, advised the relevant party or parties of its findings, and given them the opportunity to respond to the commission’s findings.”
    It urged service providers and companies to “comply with the relevant legislative requirements and to understand their rights and obligations by providing information and education”.
    The FTC said its enforcement actions “will be proportionate to the risks and damage caused/posed by any non-compliance with the legislation”.
    This would “take into account the overall conduct of service providers and companies, including but not limited to any past transgressions and compliance history where applicable”.
    The Consumer Protection Act permits the FTC to take various actions, including issuing prohibition and warning notices, applying for an injunction in the law courts, applying for an order for the disclosure of information to the public, and pursuing criminal proceedings for offences under the legislation.
    Powers under act
    Among the regulator’s powers under the Fair Competition Act was directing an enterprise to cease a practice which constitutes an abuse of dominant position; prohibiting mergers or requiring modifications to mergers or terminating mergers which have proceeded without the commission’s
    permission; applying to the law courts for injunctive relief, restraining orders, compensations orders or damages; or pursuing the criminal prosecution of parties who breach the relevant legislation.
    The FTC said its pursuit of enforcement action would depend on various things, including the cooperation of the investigated entities, culpability, prior failure to comply, the level of public concern or harm, mitigating or aggravating circumstances; the desirability of taking enforcement action when weighed together with the commission’s available resources and the likely impact of the enforcement action contemplated.

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • Donna
    July 11, 2021 6:19 AM

    Far from being conditioned to accept whatever is shoved on them, Barbadians are finally demanding better service.

    There is hope.

    Like

  • David
    July 11, 2021 6:50 AM

    Having read the front page of the Sunday Sun is reaffirms what we know, the fourth estate is a taker of news. We do not want Emera dictating the national discussion on how T&D infrastructure is to be or will be improved. The power company is a strategic asset (by definition) and should be closely meshed with a national development plan.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s