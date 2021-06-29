Minister Adrian Forde MIA

Posted on by Leave a comment
Submitted by Kammie Holder

We thought it could not get any worse under Dr Denis Lowe as Minister Of Environment who I must confess represented Barbados well on environmental issues internationally.

Perhaps, the fact I seldom remember the name of the current Minister of Environment is indicative of his lack of visibility other than the local Clean & Green initiative. I am concerned that in 2021 we still have not done anything to protect pollinators, ban RoundUp or Gramoxone nor ratified the Rio Principle 10 Declaration.

It’s hoped we will not loose our place within international fora. Let me say I further hope Minister Forde is big enough not to be like Denis Lowe and take my environmental concerns personal. Please find information on diseases linked to pesticides usage.

https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/health/pid-database.pdf

tagged with , ,

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s