Minister Adrian Forde MIA

Submitted by Kammie Holder

We thought it could not get any worse under Dr Denis Lowe as Minister Of Environment who I must confess represented Barbados well on environmental issues internationally.



Perhaps, the fact I seldom remember the name of the current Minister of Environment is indicative of his lack of visibility other than the local Clean & Green initiative. I am concerned that in 2021 we still have not done anything to protect pollinators, ban RoundUp or Gramoxone nor ratified the Rio Principle 10 Declaration.



It’s hoped we will not loose our place within international fora. Let me say I further hope Minister Forde is big enough not to be like Denis Lowe and take my environmental concerns personal. Please find information on diseases linked to pesticides usage.



https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/health/pid-database.pdf