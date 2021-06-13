Submitted by Just Observing

Things are so out of whack recently that I think we have gone haywire. Let me just toss a few random disjointed thoughts out there to get a real real feel for where we are right now.

Persons on bail for vicious murders…BUT…end up committing others after Local parties and fetes are restricted…BUT…visitors can plan 2 months ahead of time and party soon with wild abandon Large outcry over the Trojan Riddim…BUT…and even larger outcry over the outcry over the Trojan Riddim MAM says take down the Riddim AND apologise…BUT…so far 166 thousand views, 3000 likes and Sunday School still wukking NUPW elected to represent workers…BUT….NUPW has to call in the police to save itself Minister boasts that cruise ships coming…BUT…positive cases still showing up on liners abroad We say the children under severe pressure…BUT…we force the same children to do Common Entrance Auditor General report speaks of problems…BUT…not a peep or pang from the GoB or BLP about it Cruise ships mashup Carlisle Bay coral…BUT…Minister says no problem he will plant it back Road tax removed to supposedly ease consumers….BUT……gas prices (and said tax) increasing every single month Hotel workers cannot be forced to take the vaccine…BUT…guests can demand that they do There is no price gouging they say…BUT…ask any supermarket buyer and you’ll hear different Four Seasons money written off by government…BUT…the main lawyer and main adviser running the same government coffers currently Verla’s ready to lead the DLP to next year’s election…BUT…she has to beat a certain Guy first.

See what I tell ya. We Gone Haywire.