GONE HAYWIRE

Submitted by Just Observing

Things are so out of whack recently that I think we have gone haywire. Let me just toss a few random disjointed thoughts out there to get a real real feel for where we are right now.

  1. Persons on bail for vicious murders…BUT…end up committing others after
  2. Local parties and fetes are restricted…BUT…visitors can plan 2 months ahead of time and party soon with wild abandon
  3. Large outcry over the Trojan Riddim…BUT…and even larger outcry over the outcry over the Trojan Riddim
  4. MAM says take down the Riddim AND apologise…BUT…so far 166 thousand views, 3000 likes and Sunday School still wukking
  5. NUPW elected to represent workers…BUT….NUPW has to call in the police to save itself
  6. Minister boasts that cruise ships coming…BUT…positive cases still showing up on liners abroad
  7. We say the children under severe pressure…BUT…we force the same children to do Common Entrance
  8. Auditor General report speaks of problems…BUT…not a peep or pang from the GoB or BLP about it
  9. Cruise ships mashup Carlisle Bay coral…BUT…Minister says no problem he will plant it back
  10. Road tax removed to supposedly ease consumers….BUT……gas prices (and said tax) increasing every single month
  11. Hotel workers cannot be forced to take the vaccine…BUT…guests can demand that they do
  12. There is no price gouging they say…BUT…ask any supermarket buyer and you’ll hear different
  13. Four Seasons money written off by government…BUT…the main lawyer and main adviser running the same government coffers currently
  14. Verla’s ready to lead the DLP to next year’s election…BUT…she has to beat a certain Guy first.

See what I tell ya. We Gone Haywire.

  • David
    June 13, 2021 4:12 AM

    Govt’s ‘lack of political will’

    The whole point about corruption in politics is that it can’t be done, or done properly, without a bipartisan consensus.
    – Christopher Hitchens During its embryonic stages, the Integrity Group Barbados (IGB) met in October 2016 to discuss the urgent need for a watchdog organisation as a response to the stupefying levels of political corruption, deficient accountability measures and the inaccessibility of transparent budgetary and financial information.
    Indeed, these persistent institutional failures are directly interrelated with inefficient mechanisms to detect, control and to punish those administrative and public officers who contravene rules by inflicting political abuse at the expense of the masses.
    The last General Election was situated in an atmosphere of collective disgruntlement that had been a prevailing feature of the Barbadian political climate for some time. In contrast, May 25, 2018, signalled a shift to re-emerging hopefulness, a palpable sense of expectancy, and an overall celebratory mood ushered in by the change of Government.
    Increasing disgruntlement
    However, by utilising the 2020 Auditor General Report as a point of reference, this article will explore the reasons why there has been increasing disgruntlement reminiscent of the pre-Mia Amor Mottley political era by some sections of the population, as observed from comments on various social media platforms.
    The IGB’s and the general public’s hopefulness that governmental compliance to safeguard public interests would be prioritised by the current administration has since descended into disillusionment, which has been exacerbated by the publication of the report of the Auditor General. For this reason, the IGB categorically condemns the Government’s lack of political will in addressing the malpractices and abuse of public funds as is the constitutional obligation of all governments to adhere to good governance and transparency.
    Undermining of the political system through acts of corruption Moreover, in a context where socioeconomic issues are compounded by the negative economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auditor General’s report has once again disclosed the alarming extent to which public funds and financial documentation are mishandled, pointing to the defectiveness of the entire democratic system.
    For example, a cursory perusal of the report of the Auditor General shows that there was a recording of BDS$209.4 million under what can only be described as a dubious category of Other Equity Investments in the financial statements.
    Further, the value of the investment into the Four Seasons Hotel Project has been recorded as remaining unchanged for several years in of spite of continuous deterioration of the plant’s infrastructure. We are further alarmed by the debt write-off for the Four Seasons Hotel. This, therefore, points to the irreconcilability of the expenditure records and the true nature of the Four Seasons operation. Similarly, a “Special Project Account” balance in a general ledger indicating a glaring difference of BDS$51 million from the confirmed balance leads to more questions than answers.
    More astonishing is the report of the Auditor General that the Poverty Eradication Fund, which was established in Barbados in 1997 to assist impoverished people who would fall far outside of the scope of privilege and who otherwise are denied access to financial resources, has been abused by its principals.
    The Auditor General’s report is clear that information about this fund is not widely circulated, and thus potential beneficiaries are unaware about this avenue of assistance. Evidently, this fund has been inappropriately designated as a “poverty eradication fund” since its disbursements included payments towards mortgage arrears, a marriage seminar, and the sponsorship of shows. The need for firmer accountability mechanisms By all accounts, the Auditor General’s report was replete with examples of misclassifications, arbitrary undercharges and overcharges, non-submission of critical documents for audit, noncorresponding bank statements, coupled with failure to explain ambiguous expenditure trends and the non-adherence to the Public Finance Management Act. Although these inconsistencies validate charges of the persistence of negligence, administrative weaknesses, and corruption, they also reveal a more disconcerting reality.
    Cannot be overlooked
    Without an adequate instituted accountability apparatus, we are left unaware of the real cost of corruption. This ineffective state control and monitoring of governmental revenue cannot be overlooked. Such acts demands radical and equally deliberate political action.
    We therefore reiterate our support for the Office of the Auditor General,
    which has produced a relatively comprehensive report, notwithstanding the severe organisational limitations under which it operates.
    Over the next few weeks, the IGB will continue to revisit the report. We are also anticipating the Government’s official response in implementing the recommendations outlined in the report by the rectification of inoperative inherited systems as recommended by the report, and the holding of people accountable for the recorded accounting failures.

    This article was submitted by the Integrity Group of Barbados.

  • David
    June 13, 2021 5:21 AM

    The blogmaster is desperately trying to determine how this Haywire travel agency seems to have the green light to promote a weekend of revelry in Barbados without permission. It is time the principals of Haywire fess up!

