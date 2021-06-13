GONE HAYWIRE
Submitted by Just Observing
Things are so out of whack recently that I think we have gone haywire. Let me just toss a few random disjointed thoughts out there to get a real real feel for where we are right now.
- Persons on bail for vicious murders…BUT…end up committing others after
- Local parties and fetes are restricted…BUT…visitors can plan 2 months ahead of time and party soon with wild abandon
- Large outcry over the Trojan Riddim…BUT…and even larger outcry over the outcry over the Trojan Riddim
- MAM says take down the Riddim AND apologise…BUT…so far 166 thousand views, 3000 likes and Sunday School still wukking
- NUPW elected to represent workers…BUT….NUPW has to call in the police to save itself
- Minister boasts that cruise ships coming…BUT…positive cases still showing up on liners abroad
- We say the children under severe pressure…BUT…we force the same children to do Common Entrance
- Auditor General report speaks of problems…BUT…not a peep or pang from the GoB or BLP about it
- Cruise ships mashup Carlisle Bay coral…BUT…Minister says no problem he will plant it back
- Road tax removed to supposedly ease consumers….BUT……gas prices (and said tax) increasing every single month
- Hotel workers cannot be forced to take the vaccine…BUT…guests can demand that they do
- There is no price gouging they say…BUT…ask any supermarket buyer and you’ll hear different
- Four Seasons money written off by government…BUT…the main lawyer and main adviser running the same government coffers currently
- Verla’s ready to lead the DLP to next year’s election…BUT…she has to beat a certain Guy first.
See what I tell ya. We Gone Haywire.
LikeLike
The blogmaster is desperately trying to determine how this Haywire travel agency seems to have the green light to promote a weekend of revelry in Barbados without permission. It is time the principals of Haywire fess up!
LikeLike