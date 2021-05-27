Lawyers Continue to Laugh at We
A few weeks ago Chief Justice Patterson Cheltenham revealed that after a ‘dig’ 70 matters were discovered lying idle in the court system. In other words, some lawyers are filing a notice of appeal and leaving the matter in abeyance without active follow up to activate the matter therefore adding to the burgeoning case load. When the matter is called by the Court of Appeal, according to the Chief Justice, the lawyer filing the notice is sometimes a no show and in many cases fail to also apprise lawyers representing the respondents.
Barbados Underground has been a strident voice over the years in the call for the Barbados court system to get its act together in order to deliver on the maxim – “justice delayed is justice denied”. Chief Justice Patterson Cheltenham was appointed from being active as a lawyer and should be aware of the gaming methods lawyers co-opt to frustrate the system. It is disappointing after all the years of criticism Cheltenham’s predecessors were unaware of the unethical practice by lawyers – legal officers of the Court – to file ‘empty’ notices of appeal.
Do we need to remind lawyers in Barbados that as legal officers of the Barbados Court they are saddled with the awesome responsibility of delivering quality justice? The inability of the court system to dispense justice has obvious implications for the quality of life in the society. To have to listen to the Attorney General and his predecessors express frustration with a court system about to crash under its weight is an embarrassment.
Kudos to the Chief Justice for identifying an issue to be solved. As usual what was left hanging is how lawyers engaged in depositing empty ‘matters’ in the court system will be disciplined. These lawyers are being dishonest and unethical in behaviour and should have to suffer disciplinary action. A part of the problem with rising crime and lawlessness in Barbados is the slow pace justice is administered, it also has implications for the international business sector to ensure speedy resolution to matters.
The blogmaster is aware the government has allocated monies to install additional judges. What good will come of it if key stakeholders in the system; lawyers deliberately frustrate efficiency by the court by clogging up the system with nuisance matters, are no shows, missing files at the Registry etc? It begs the question what motivates the behaviour. The blogmaster believes some lawyers see financial reward operating in an inefficient court system.
Barbadians at home and in the diaspora have reached the limit of understanding why year after year we have been unable to improve the justice system. A bit of advice to the government, Attorney General, Chief Justice, Registrar of the Court, Barbados Bar Association, Disciplinary Committee, lawyers, police – time to start adhering to the highest ethical standards you have sworn to uphold on behalf of the clients who PAY YOU. If we do not we ALL will have to live in the type of society that evolves.
The chief justice should also be EXPOSING the delinquent judges who deem themselves autonomous while SUCKING TAXPAYERS MONEY, perks and benefits.
…how the hell could there be personal injury cases as young as 18 years and as old as 32 years lying around the supreme court WITHOUT A JUDGEMENT/DECISION HANDED DOWN..
and if by some miracle you get the deceitful judges to answer a query, their answer is….i got a question of the lawyers…oh really, it takes 8 years AFTER a trial and a query for the judge to suddenly have a question….they all want FIRING…these uppity politically handpicked, colonial agents and uncaring jokers and frauds..
.one publicly promised in the media when handpicked for the bench that decisions will be handed down forthwith…..up till today YEARS LATER…NOT ONE DECISION HAS BEEN HANDED DOWN…
when ya got lawyers taking money from insurance companies in the form of COMMISSION….to make sure the claimant GETS NOTHING and to prolong the cases for DECADES…..the lawyers will live off those commissions and their clients and those in other cases will see NO RESOLUTION….all the information is coming out about how they all go about their bribetaking to NEVER END CASES at the court.
these lawyers IGNORE human rights abuses, there is no measured depth that they would not go to sellout and take bribes, echos of the honorable Slaves in the parliament.
Anyone seen leslie haynes lately, the agent for all the above.
Only because the erection of guillotines is deemed unnecessary.
Sorry we went to such lenghts to stop a colleague from killing one, in a public and brutal manner.
But isn’t it not encumbered on the Defendant or the Defendant relatives to inquire of the lawyer, or the Judicial System as to the Appeal Process?
Pacha…i just don’t want to hear that anyone is arrested let alone convicted for doing in one of these judicial criminals….their lives aren’t even worth a parking ticket for the evil, nasty things they do to SABOTAGE Black people at the supreme court and they have done it FOR DECADES, this did not start yesterday, just give them a little title and what they perceive as big power and they are off on running violating Black rights….
they keep pushing and pushing the people who pay their salaries and selling out at every opportunity and don’t think that one day they will push too far and sellout one too many times….these nasty negros with colonial titles… are positioning themselves to be famous from continent to continent.
In a related matter some of us hear the political froth concerning a poorly drafted Amendment to the Bail Act. The question is do we need legislation of this type? Is there an urgen need for it? Can we have the Constitution amended please?
We have serious criminals on the streets out on bail committing crimes.
