Fraudulent Promotions at the Police Band

Submitted by Randy Joe

We are writing to alert Barbados about fraudulent plans to promote members of the band who are not in any way properly musically qualified, professionally certified, or have gained respected musical competence in no way whatsoever. This being the case, the director of music is looking to place certain individuals in senior positions in the organization and destroy our beloved band.



We first highlight acting inspector of police 99 Patrick Austin. This officer has been a member of the police band for some time and has not yet ascertained basic musical qualifications to his name, cannot arrange any music whatsoever, struggles to properly play his instrument (Basson) and has embarrassed himself trying to conduct the band on the few engagements that he has done.



Secondly, Sgt 39 Gennine Julien, this member of the organization has been promoted but fails to provide any musical proficiency or certification whatsoever. If asked at any time to play a scale or any simple musical piece on her flute, this Sgt wouldn’t know where to start.



Finally, the acting Station Sergeant 1378 Gamble. This vindictive young man who holds a Bsc in public sector management couldn’t care less about musical certification and walks around feeling on cloud nine about his elevation and has his bags packed, and is ready to move into an inspector’s office. This young man has been wickedly placed in front of acting Sgt 1732 Steve Sobers Msc Music and comes with heavy experience in the musical arena in Barbados, Con 1507 Clarke Msc Music and the Bandleader or the Junior Monarch band, Cons 1738 Abraham Millington Msc Music and well know in the music industry in Barbados, Sgt O Neale Msc Finance and ATCL Flute, etc.



This behaviour has to be highlighted because it is not fair and is causing a growing number of disgruntled workers. We would like if possible that all media houses be sent this information as well as the Prime Minister of Barbados Ms Mottley and her administration so that the people of Barbados be made aware of what is going on.This is a very serious matter which needs to be addressed with urgency and all of the content is factual and can be confirmed with the Hr department of the Royal Barbados Police force.