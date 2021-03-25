COVID 19 Update – Well Done Bajans!
Encouraging signs are to be seen of late from trending reflected on the Barbados Covid 19 Situation Report. Yesterday recorded 9 reported positive cases with the positivity rate falling below 2%. Compared to Jamaica, Bermuda and The Bahamas to use three regional examples of service economies highly dependent on traffic from outside of country, Barbadians, including the government have done a good job to clawback from the precipice which beckoned a few weeks ago when all COVID hell broke loose.
Another encouraging sign is the rapid rate of penetration of Barbadians vaccinated. It has been reported that 1st dose stock of vaccinations were exhausted this week and the country is waiting on the next shipment to restart inoculation to satisfy high demand.
Clearly given the unknowns associated with COVID 19 and the virulent nature of the virus Barbadians cannot allow themselves to be lulled into complacency. The state of the economy combined with COVID fatigue by citizens everywhere must continue to motivate us to listen to the health officials in whom we must trust.
Congratulations Barbadians!
David
At a time when vaccines are more available is it not less than good management to have run out.
In addition, we still have the thorny issue of variants to contend with. Be careful with your assessments. Remember, most governments have thus far been feckless.
Congratulation are indeed warranted for the government and people of Barbados on the achievement of this goal. Special mention must also be accorded Minister Bostic, the lead doctors and all front like workers whose sacrifices made this possible. This just goes to show what we can achieve when we work together as a team and pull in the same direction and all at the same time. The challenge now is to be able to maintain this unity in holding Covid at bay.
With Easter just around the corner, it would be in the interest of all parties concerned if the government would give an early indication of the direction it intends to take rather than wait for the Thursday before Good Friday to so do.
Panch, I believe that it has been said on numerous occasions that the vaccine was on order for quite some time but government has no control over when orders are filled. Further, government has said that our (Barbados) order is so small compared to global demand that we had to group our request through a regional organization in order for our request to have any impact.
Keep in mind that there are countries throughout the globe who are yet to see their first vaccine delivered.
Before anyone breaks out the champagne isn’t this “congratulations” a bit premature? What percentage of Bajans have been vaccinated? I know some that haven’t, either because they have never received a call after being registered and a few because of vaccine hesitancy.
In North American terms its like spiking the football before they have reached the end zone, and haven’t we been here before with many praising the Gov’t for its handling of COVID until either the ill-fated bus ride or the tourists liming at bars in St. James.
Remember the adage, “Don’t count your chickens…….”
The reduction in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the island in the past few weeks could be tied to the fact that significantly fewer persons are being tested.
That admission has come from Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George, who said the reluctance of Barbadians to come forward was one of the main reasons for the reduction in numbers.
He said the Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness had picked up the substantial drop off and is monitoring the situation.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/03/25/bajans-hedging-bets-with-vaccine-avoiding-tests/
@Pacha
You should have a reread. The language used was in the context of where we were a few weeks ago.
Secondly it is not secret small nations have been unable to access vaccines from those approved. Barbados is not alone.
From all reports the COVAX order should be with us soon, a few countries in the Caribbean have received their allotment.
@Sargeant
The report is posted, Barbados has a population just under 300 thousand. Do the math. The penetration is much higher that the developed countries.
@ David,
did you read what Dr. George said about fewer test ?
@Hants
Yes, we must test more. For the moment we have to go with what is before us.
Bajans, hedging bets with vaccine, avoiding tests – Bajans, hedging bets with vaccine, avoiding tests: https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/03/25/bajans-hedging-bets-with-vaccine-avoiding-tests/
@ FearPlay March 25, 2021 8:43 AM
Something of greater concern is that India has just announced the suspension of the exporting of that brand of vaccine until further notice because it has come to the position that home drums will be first to beat in the international vaccination race.
But Barbados can breathe a sigh of relief as the country prepares to endure a period of heat of never felt proportions possibly up to December; after which any number can play as far as Covid-19 and its mutants are concerned.
By that time, hopefully, most Bajans would have been vaccinated for the country’s population to achieve an acceptable stage of herd immunity.
@Miller
You should add the PM in one of her many press briefings advised Barbadians discussion about sourcing vaccines has started with China and a couple other countries.
Please try not to celebrate to vigorously and remember that there are a number of countries which are registering their third wave.
Take note with what is happening in Kenya. A country that has done so well. Apparently the numbers of covid-19 transmissions has recentlyexploded in the country. It is reported that their hospitals have reached their capacity.
Whilst we wait for vaccine handouts. Strong willed and independent minded Iran and Cuba have produced their own vaccine. They have just commenced trial vaccinations on their own medical professionals. This should be food for thought for Barbados and her citizens.
