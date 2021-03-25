COVID 19 Update – Well Done Bajans!

Encouraging signs are to be seen of late from trending reflected on the Barbados Covid 19 Situation Report. Yesterday recorded 9 reported positive cases with the positivity rate falling below 2%. Compared to Jamaica, Bermuda and The Bahamas to use three regional examples of service economies highly dependent on traffic from outside of country, Barbadians, including the government have done a good job to clawback from the precipice which beckoned a few weeks ago when all COVID hell broke loose.

Another encouraging sign is the rapid rate of penetration of Barbadians vaccinated. It has been reported that 1st dose stock of vaccinations were exhausted this week and the country is waiting on the next shipment to restart inoculation to satisfy high demand.

Clearly given the unknowns associated with COVID 19 and the virulent nature of the virus Barbadians cannot allow themselves to be lulled into complacency. The state of the economy combined with COVID fatigue by citizens everywhere must continue to motivate us to listen to the health officials in whom we must trust.

Congratulations Barbadians!