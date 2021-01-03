Sweet Sunday Sermon – The Ritual of the Scapegoat
Submitted by Dr. GP
- What is a “scapegoat” and what is the origin of that word?
- The most common definition of a scapegoat today is a person or thing blamed for misdeeds of others, akin to being a fall-guy or being thrown under the bus. That person may or may not be guilty.
- According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, scapegoat means “one that bears the blame for others.”
- But the idea of the scapegoat is originally a Biblical one derived from a ceremony recorded in Leviticus 16.
Déjà Vu
this episode is a rerun unlike the Trump Cunt that stupid suckers think is God’s (Israel?) King (Dévà Jew) and look towards the end of the world meltdown religiously like the Devils teachings plagiarised by White Honky European slave masters
@Kiki
Relax.
I shut ’em down
(Shut ’em down shut ’em, shut ’em down)
One two three four five six seven eight nine
What I use in the battle for the mind?
I hit it hard like it supposed
Pullin’ no blows to the nose
Like uncle L said I’m rippin’ up shows
Ghost Dog: The Way Of
The Samurai
Samurai Code Final
Quote
Read by Forest Whitaker
Even if a samurai’s head would be suddenly cut off, he should still be able to perform one more action with certainty. If one becomes like a revengeful ghost and shows great determination, though his head is cut off, he should not die
East New York
Stamp
Samurai linguist, others suck like cunnilingus
I burn shit up like a poison penis
Make your whole style seem meaningless
Match wits wit this
Call your squad the hole of fortress
I swoop down like a dirty Brooklyn pigeon
Swing my sword wit precision
Lightning speed blurs your vision
Like a surgeon wit razor sharp incision
Subconscious like hypnotism
Water on the brain, the mental baptism
Put your aura in prison
Block up your chi, and bend your light like a prism
eah, those walkin’ the dog stand personified
Study lessons and plant seeds to fertilize
Straight up, I slaughter the ? that’s got the order
Spit flyin’ straight at my mouth is holy water
I damage flows, on the mics crushin’ your matter
And saw you scatter, and couldn’t put you back together
Fist of ten rings, I’m scrapin’ Jews up out the gutter
Hittin’ ya, splittin’ ya thoughts like Forest Whitaker
Sick wit the, get wit the thoughts next to ?
Utmost, you want lyrics, here’s an overdose
Preverb’ll tell you wit styles, you’ll be a ghost
I did it a lot, I been in the spot, I rip it a lot
And now some motherfuckas want to try to scheme and plot
And takin’ chances in life like throwin’ dice
It’s Afu-Ra, I return from death twice
You talkin’ bout skills? Yeah yeah, I’m twice as nice
Take it to the apex, and push it high-tech
These petty MC’s, they picture-paintin’ hot sex
I melt tracks, I bomb sets wit hot wax
You want some spiritual syllables wit the chemicals
Murdered down eighty-five percent subliminal
Ten percent, fire burn em wit my visual
Five percent, we break bread all in the mental
I keep it comin like rotisserie, and missin me
Straight up and down, I let you know I do it wickedly
It’s the Code of the Samurai, prepare to die
Know you’ll die, Brooklyn E-N-Y
It’s the Code of the Samurai
This being human is a guest house.
Every morning a new arrival.
A joy, a depression, a meanness,
Some momentary awareness comes
As an unexpected visitor.
Welcome and entertain them all!
Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,
Who violently sweep your house
Empty of its furniture,
Still, treat each guest honorably.
He may be clearing you out
For some new delight.
The dark thought, the shame, the malice,
Meet them at the door laughing,
And invite them in.
Be grateful for whoever comes,
Because each has been sent,
As a guide from beyond.
THE GUEST HOUSE, By RUMI
With each breath we have the opportunity to begin again,
To arrive in the present moment.
In this foundational phase of this journey, I invite you to see each new practice as a new arrival.
Accept and celebrate that each day will be different. Some days you will have more energy than others. Some days it will seem as though the universe is supporting you to show up, eagerly, and fully. Some days your brain will make it very hard for you to arrive, and it may seem like the exterior is winning over your interior goals.
Make your #1 goal to show up on the mat.
Quietly whisper, “yes I will” if you are committing to this goal.
Yes I will.
Once you arrive (again hardest part) we will then, as we introduce in practice today, mark each new breath as a new arrival.
That is the practice.
It’s going to feel different each time, and this is, to me, is the finest and most valuable form of self care on the market.
Self care is learning the practice of meeting your self each day, learning about who you really are, and continuing to arrive to devote to the process of self discovery, not perfectionism.
With each breath, a new arrival.
It’s a powerful tool, and one we are going to cultivate and celebrate together.
