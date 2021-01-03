Sweet Sunday Sermon – The Ritual of the Scapegoat

Submitted by Dr. GP
  • What is a “scapegoat” and what is the origin of that word?
  • The most common definition of a scapegoat today is a person or thing blamed for misdeeds of others, akin to being a fall-guy or being thrown under the bus. That person may or may not be guilty.
  • According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, scapegoat means “one that bears the blame for others.”
  • But the idea of the scapegoat is originally a Biblical one derived from a ceremony recorded in Leviticus 16.

  • David
    January 3, 2021 5:25 AM

    A resolute acceptance of death
    The way of the warrior is the resolute acceptance of death.
    – The Book Of Five Rings (Musashi Miyamoto)
    If you have New Year’s resolutions, whether you remain resolute or not may have something to do with your approach to death. For some, this life is their one and only. Death is a final full stop in a life’s story.
    For others, death is a comma, a brief pause, or at least only the end of a paragraph, a transition.
    Whatever you believe, the resolute acceptance that death is a necessary and unavoidable part of life can improve the way you live. Not only for warriors either.
    All of us have battles, wars to engage in. We may prefer to label them challenges or, better yet, opportunities for growth and expansion. The reality is, though, that whatever grows is growing towards an inevitable moment, which we commonly call death. To not accept death may be to retard growth.
    The famous Japanese Samurai Musashi Miyamoto argues that to fully and effectively engage in battle, you must have a resolute acceptance of death. This does not mean that you wish for it or try to hurry it up. Musashi lived to a ripe old age after engaging in many battles. It means that the fear of death shall not inhibit your fighting spirit. It means that the fear of death shall not dampen your resolve to live the life you choose and complete your resolutions.
    Yet the fear of death is the motivating force behind much of human society and culture. The other side of the fear of death is the quest for everlasting life.
    This is especially evident in cultures influenced by Abrahamic religions. For some, the quest for life everlasting is a metaphysical quest, involving things like an afterlife in a spirit world or leaving a legacy. For others, the quest is very literally physical immortality, involving alchemical potions, medical formulas, scientific technology, or literal resurrection or reincarnation. Ancient Africans in Khemit built pyramids to last forever as monuments to their existence and ritually embalmed the dead in preparation for a rebirth. Ancient alchemists experimented with substances hoped to create immortal, incorruptible bodies.
    Immortal life
    Modern science still dreams of immortality through something called the singularity, which is the merger of man and machine. I am not knocking the centuries-old immortality hustle.
    It might be great if it bore some fruit.
    But in our quest for immortal life, in the meantime let us not forget to live.
    What it means to really live may differ greatly from person to person.
    Whatever your definition of full living, I am certainly not advising you to be reckless or foolhardy. I’m not advising anything really. I am simply observing one of life’s common retardants: fear in general, fear of death in particular.
    And the fear of death may not just be fear of physical death. Fear of public speaking is often cited as second only to fear of death in the list of people’s greatest fears. This can be interpreted as a fear of social death, a fear of losing face, losing place or falling into social purgatory.
    Many fail to speak up and make their voices heard for fear of social death, being ostracised. On the flip side, in the age of social media, many seem to seek a form of immortality or enlivenment through making their image seen and voices heard every chance they get.
    When we have a resolute acceptance of death, either physical or social, whether permanent or transitional, we can engage in battle, face challenges and fulfil resolutions with a kind of equanimity and peace, which great warriors are known for in the heat of battle.
    When faced with the possibility of death, those who resolutely live can say, like Native American warriors are reported to have said before going into battle, “Today is a good day to die.”
    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

    Source: Nation

  • 555dubstreet
    January 3, 2021 5:28 AM

    Déjà Vu
    this episode is a rerun unlike the Trump Cunt that stupid suckers think is God’s (Israel?) King (Dévà Jew) and look towards the end of the world meltdown religiously like the Devils teachings plagiarised by White Honky European slave masters

  • David
    January 3, 2021 5:29 AM

    @Kiki

    Relax.

  • 555dubstreet
    January 3, 2021 5:30 AM

    I shut ’em down
    (Shut ’em down shut ’em, shut ’em down)
    One two three four five six seven eight nine
    What I use in the battle for the mind?
    I hit it hard like it supposed
    Pullin’ no blows to the nose
    Like uncle L said I’m rippin’ up shows

  • 555dubstreet
    January 3, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ghost Dog: The Way Of
    The Samurai

    Samurai Code Final
    Quote

    Read by Forest Whitaker

    Even if a samurai’s head would be suddenly cut off, he should still be able to perform one more action with certainty. If one becomes like a revengeful ghost and shows great determination, though his head is cut off, he should not die

    East New York
    Stamp
    Samurai linguist, others suck like cunnilingus
    I burn shit up like a poison penis
    Make your whole style seem meaningless
    Match wits wit this
    Call your squad the hole of fortress
    I swoop down like a dirty Brooklyn pigeon
    Swing my sword wit precision
    Lightning speed blurs your vision
    Like a surgeon wit razor sharp incision
    Subconscious like hypnotism
    Water on the brain, the mental baptism
    Put your aura in prison
    Block up your chi, and bend your light like a prism
    eah, those walkin’ the dog stand personified
    Study lessons and plant seeds to fertilize
    Straight up, I slaughter the ? that’s got the order
    Spit flyin’ straight at my mouth is holy water
    I damage flows, on the mics crushin’ your matter
    And saw you scatter, and couldn’t put you back together
    Fist of ten rings, I’m scrapin’ Jews up out the gutter
    Hittin’ ya, splittin’ ya thoughts like Forest Whitaker
    Sick wit the, get wit the thoughts next to ?
    Utmost, you want lyrics, here’s an overdose
    Preverb’ll tell you wit styles, you’ll be a ghost
    I did it a lot, I been in the spot, I rip it a lot
    And now some motherfuckas want to try to scheme and plot
    And takin’ chances in life like throwin’ dice
    It’s Afu-Ra, I return from death twice
    You talkin’ bout skills? Yeah yeah, I’m twice as nice
    Take it to the apex, and push it high-tech
    These petty MC’s, they picture-paintin’ hot sex
    I melt tracks, I bomb sets wit hot wax
    You want some spiritual syllables wit the chemicals
    Murdered down eighty-five percent subliminal
    Ten percent, fire burn em wit my visual
    Five percent, we break bread all in the mental
    I keep it comin like rotisserie, and missin me
    Straight up and down, I let you know I do it wickedly

    It’s the Code of the Samurai, prepare to die
    Know you’ll die, Brooklyn E-N-Y

    It’s the Code of the Samurai

  • 555dubstreet
    January 3, 2021 6:25 AM

    This being human is a guest house.

    Every morning a new arrival.

    A joy, a depression, a meanness,

    Some momentary awareness comes

    As an unexpected visitor.

    Welcome and entertain them all!

    Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

    Who violently sweep your house

    Empty of its furniture,

    Still, treat each guest honorably.

    He may be clearing you out

    For some new delight.

    The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

    Meet them at the door laughing,

    And invite them in.

    Be grateful for whoever comes,

    Because each has been sent,

    As a guide from beyond.

    THE GUEST HOUSE, By RUMI

    With each breath we have the opportunity to begin again,

    To arrive in the present moment.

    In this foundational phase of this journey, I invite you to see each new practice as a new arrival.

    Accept and celebrate that each day will be different. Some days you will have more energy than others. Some days it will seem as though the universe is supporting you to show up, eagerly, and fully. Some days your brain will make it very hard for you to arrive, and it may seem like the exterior is winning over your interior goals.

    Make your #1 goal to show up on the mat.

    Quietly whisper, “yes I will” if you are committing to this goal.

    Yes I will.

    Once you arrive (again hardest part) we will then, as we introduce in practice today, mark each new breath as a new arrival.

    That is the practice.

    It’s going to feel different each time, and this is, to me, is the finest and most valuable form of self care on the market.

    Self care is learning the practice of meeting your self each day, learning about who you really are, and continuing to arrive to devote to the process of self discovery, not perfectionism.

    With each breath, a new arrival.

    It’s a powerful tool, and one we are going to cultivate and celebrate together.

