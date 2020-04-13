Solutions Barbados – Stop Blaming the Public

We have repeatedly praised PM Mottley’s efforts in calming our nation during this COVID-19 event. We believe that she genuinely cares. That genuineness is evident in her press statements, to the extent that we may feel sympathy for her, for having to deliver bad news to us.

Barbadians are generally obeying her instructions. She says do and we did. We: closed our businesses, stayed away from our churches, did not visit our family and friends, and remained at home. This separation affected our emotional fragile, but we rally around each-other: virtually, on the phone, or across the yard.

Barbadians are generally a compliant people. That was proved with the successful implementation of the seat belt law in 2002. Some complied because of safety, while others feared the $500 fine, but we obeyed. That is why attempting to blame Barbadians for any part of this event is so wrong.

Whenever Governments make mistakes, they automatically blame the last administration. In Barbados, the Government continuously refers to the “lost decade”, in reference to the DLP’s management of the economy. This is an indicator of the number of mistakes that they are making.

No amount of public relations can believably blame the last administration for Government’s mistakes with COVID-19. So, to comply with the number one rule of modern politics (never accept blame), a scapegoat must be found.

The reason for the number one rule, is to prevent opposition parties from using such admissions in political advertisements. Solutions Barbados do not play those dirty games.

When operatives unreasonably attacked the DLP’s Chris Sinckler, UPP’s Lynette Eastmond, and BLP’s Mia Mottely, we defended them with facts. We may be temporary political competitors, but we are foremost, Barbadian brothers and sisters.

The Scapegoat.

But back to the scapegoat. The Government has blamed the public for: panic buying, not adhering to physical distancing, not staying at home, and listening to fake news. We are supposed to believe that Government’s mistakes are somehow our fault.

We are supposed to accept any further disruptions to our lives in silence. Now is not the time to complain – neither is later. Never is the only acceptable time to voice an independent thought.

The complying public should be allowed to express their opinions – without being swarmed by political operatives. We are designed to express our frustration with perceived injustices. Pent-up frustration is emotionally and physically unhealthy, and should never be encouraged by Governments.

Solutions Barbados intends to consistently give our best professional advice, whether it is accepted or not. Our advice to the Government at this time is simply to do what you were elected to do. That includes managing this COVID-19 event to the best of your ability.

What does that mean? It means: using available resources, considering alternate solutions, and stop blaming others for your mistakes.