UNEMPLOYMENT Fund is Broke, Time for Straight Talk Chairman Leslie Haynes
The following was posted as a comment by Walter Blackman to the Walter Blackman’s Political Insights blog – David, Blogmaster
Based on the link to the NIS investments, provided by NorthernObserver, all BU readers can now sing from the same Hymn sheet – see link https://www.nis.gov.bb/investments-2/
Here are the facts, and the questions to be asked:
The unemployment Fund is broke. Not a cent is left. No bonds, no cash. Nada. Zilch. Rien.
Where will the money come from to pay current and future unemployment benefits? Remedial action has to come down the pipeline very soon.
Government owes (i.e the politicians misused our money) $2.8 billion to the National Insurance Fund, and $0.1 billion to the Severance Fund. There is no cash in the Severance Fund. Where is the money currently coming from to pay the workers’ severance that employers are refusing to pay?
Is the law being broken with respect to the payment of unemployment and severance benefits?
The only way Government can repay the money owed to the NIS is through taxation. Who will the Government tax to get the $2.9 billion for the NIS?
The Baby Boomers have started to retire and will do so by the thousands every year until 2033. How will their retirement benefits be paid? Something has to be done very soon
At the beginning of 2015, the NIS was paying roughly $40 million per month (just think about the multiplier effect this has on our economy) in NIS retirement pensions. That amounts to $480 million per year, and $960 million over two years.
We can therefore understand what the Chairman of the NIS meant when he said: “there are sufficient funds there that we can see this through at least for the next two years.”
However, the Chairman went on to say: “So there is no cause for concern.”
Every BU reader can now look the Chairman of the NIS fully in the face and say: “We do not agree with your assessment of the NIS, Mr. Chairman. There is great, great cause for concern, and in fact, we are very, very concerned. Next time you speak, please tell us what is the Board’s solutions to the massive NIS problems we face.”
…what are the Board’s solutions?
By the way…
Do we know when the actuarial report due of the NIS fund will be laid in parliament?
What is the status of the project to publish up to date audited financials of NIS fund?
Could have been “WB on NIS, severance fund and unemployment funds”
I gave up trying to get and understanding of how money is spent and counted in Barbados.
If they get a million dollars from the IMF, they jump and act as if it is a lifesaver. Then the next minute they are talking of $50M, $200M or $300M expenditures.
Now this news.
To my simple mind, it is just one pot with a thousand labels;
I am wondering if some of this is bipolar/delusional behavior on the part of our government.
Calling on John A, WB or a next braniac to give a short description of the various oitd
various pots of the GOB
Breakout de medical weed crops Quick…Mia ???
As I said in March this year, let’s get my great STARVE program started. We need to boost the national treasury.
With all our impatience we must not forget, however, that our beloved government has reacted absolutely right with the unemployment payments.
The opposition alone is to blame for the plight of the NIS. The opposition has filled the treasury with worthless government bonds. The people should call the opposition to account for this.
@ Tron
Bim next ??
(Quote):
Government owes (i.e the politicians misused our money) $2.8 billion to the National Insurance Fund, and $0.1 billion to the Severance Fund. There is no cash in the Severance Fund. Where is the money currently coming from to pay the workers’ severance that employers are refusing to pay? (Unquote).
Back to square ONE!
Where is the money coming from to settle those looming large ‘statutory’ liabilities?
It is looking like the Guv of CB (your understudy in public finance from your days on the Hill) will soon be cranking up the money printing press (again).
What does Dr. Worrell have to say about this very ill patient call the NIS?
