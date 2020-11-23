Ode to Lack of Transparency @NIS

The BU Intelligentsia is a talented crew. If there is doubt the following Ode was posted to the Walter Blackman’s Political Insights blog by the man from the Great White North.

“The time has come”, the Walter said,

‘to talk of many things’

Of NIS, and severance and quivering rears

Of politics and of stings

And why the ? LP’s always rule

And whether touts can sing.

“But hold your horse” the rum shop cried

Before we shoot the breeze

For some of us party hacks,

And most are retirees

“No hurry” said the Blogmaster,

And they thanked him for the ease.

“Analysis by colour” the rum shop cried

Is chiefly what we require

Pepper and Salt otherwise

Fulfill much of our desire

Whatever the intended topic

Let skin tone fuel our fire.

The winds today are rather cold

And snow covers the town.

To add to all this Covid mess.

the city’s once again in lock down.

So with little else to do

I sit and watch the discussion on hue.

–NorthernObserver