What Matters to You???

Submitted by Observing

So far for the year we have had a general election, back to school discussions and a few others in the thought space. Over the years from following BU and local print media it became obvious that certain topics generate an abundance of discussion, while others don’t.

Don’t get me wrong, to each his/her/their own, but, if we truly say we want to be a part of the discussion and debate, why is it that on matters of national importance (e.g. Food security or tertiary education) we get crickets…while on others like Rihanna’s belly or a Minister’s outside child or woman or man we have a spike in interest?

The ole Rum Shops were famous for men and women being willing to talk openly about anything even if they knew nothing about it. Distilled in those spirits and conversations were sparks of ideas and thoughts that could easily hold their own in any Parliament. But where has our national discourse gone?

We have a detached generation coming up, who, for the most part don’t care about civics, politics or politricks. They have enthusiasm and skills, but the environment doesn’t develop them.

Are we afraid to speak out? Are we being filtered? Is the media overly selective in what it covers or projects? Have we become apathetic and disengaged as has been suggested here?

Oh for the days of the figurative rum shop, where we could speak, argue, debate, learn, be wrong and strong and still return home as one family or community.

So, my question to the BU family is this. What matters most to you right now? What’s your opinion? What should we as a nation be discussing and debating? Let’s agree to disagree, let the comments flow and let’s rebuild the strength of conversation and communication on all things Bajan and Bajan developmental.

Hopefully those that have ears to hear will hear, and those that are worried about taking the lead will be empowered to hold the reins and ride. If they don’t…oh well. We can still drink Bush Tea, be Critical Analysers without being Johnnies until we have had Enuff of the Pedantic Dribbling and, whether our neighbours are Donnas, Walters, Williams, Angelas or Trons, we can put our Hants to the plough and enjoy a cold Miller beer afterwards while saying Cuhdear Bajans, leh we do better nuh.

Thank God (or the Creator) for this BU space.

Walk good ya hear!