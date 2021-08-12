Submitted by Black Bear

The Covid19 Vaccine and The Slave Code Cast – Featuring Barbados

August 2021, 400+ years since the first Africans arrived in the Caribbean as enslaved men and women and nothing has changed! Absolutely nothing! Were I to superimpose the slavery period on this modern-day covid19 era it would indeed fit like a glove; the very same script is now being played out by a different cast.

Lights, cameras, action!

Black regional governments of Afro Caribbean descent aided and abetted by black trade union leaders CTSUAB, NUPW, BWU and BUT have now graced the stage and repeating well-scripted verses to entice and incentivize their countrymen and women to their possible demise – a mandatory experimental covid19 shot. Rounding up other trusting black people and negotiating their sale with the colonizers is the theme of this scene. It’s a brilliant reenactment of the 17th-century transatlantic slave trade. Transactions on the Ivory Coast of Africa? No, not this time. These transactions are being conducted in the halls of parliaments, institutions and organizations across the Caribbean region by our very own. This time they are selling their constituents not for trinkets nor pieces of glass but for money, recognition and hopefully inclusion into the inner circles of their white puppeteers. Just as the Europeans could not have gained access to our ancestors without the support of the treacherous Negros of the past, these new black sell-outs (just as gullible and malleable as their ancestors) are performing the same role and creating the pathway to our enslavement and unwittingly their own. Same script different cast.

New age African Caribbean people are now being delivered to the white business class on a platter by the black political class. “You cannot work on this plantation without a vaccine”, declares off-white slave owner Edward Clarke. These actors, local white business owners, play the same role as their ancestors before them – the slave ship captains and their murderous crews. These are folks who have been practicing for this performance all their adult lives and finally the curtains are raised and they will stop at nothing, genocide even. They have sold their souls to the devil. In the same way millions of Africans were transported across the Atlantic and delivered to the plantation owners in the West Indies, it is the same way that their descendants are now being placed at the disposal of the white-controlled WHO, UN Agencies etc. for use in ‘science’. You just cannot make this stuff up. Same script different cast.

Not to be outdone, the house Negros in their award-winning performance are castigating and reprimanding the resistant blacks while singing the praises of their masters and their ‘benevolent ‘ gifting of covid19 vaccines. Expertly cast for these roles because of their past performances, they have now become the enforcers of the new medical apartheid slave code.

Remember Stephen in Django? Well black medical professionals,totally dense black journalists and cheaply bought black radio disc jockeys, black government apologists, black idiotic comedians, black vapid social media personalities, black Human Resources managers (this group is legendary) and black representatives of tourism organizations are all starring as modern-day Stephens. They are all people of Afro Caribbean descent and their performances are rich. Many of these actors received their formal training in House Negroism in Crumpton Street, Bridgetown; phenomenal performances in scenes already filled with effective cameos and an ensemble cast working at the top of their game. It is more powerful still because they have finally been granted the kind of roles they have been worthy of for so long. This group mainly performs for an audience of one – the local slave-trader-in-chief. Best supporting role goes to apologist Redman! Same Script Different Cast.

The cast of the modern-day type 1 field slaves is extremely intelligent, brave and astute. They are not in any mood for the deceit because unlike their house cousins who eat at the feet of their masters, the field Negros are now able to identify and spot their enemy from a distance. From the bloodline of Bussa, these actors are prepared to fight for their freedom and that of their children and grandchildren to come. May God save us all if this line of defense ever crumbles. The self-loathing house Negros keep getting in the way of the fight as they advocate for the demise of the rebellious blacks by way of alienation, unemployment, vaccine passes and social exclusion. One overzealous and totally compromised Barbadian house Negro, in his weekly call-in program audition, seemed to have gotten confused with the history of the Maroons, bolted onto the stage as if on cue and shouted: “ banish the rastas to the hills”. Epic! The Willie Lynch theory is proven! After the freedom protest scene was played out by the field Negros on the streets of Bridgetown, we saw how local black media and clowns, all starring in the house Negro role (these are the master’s favourite tools) emerged to ridicule and scandalize their brothers and sisters who are on the frontline fighting for freedom. And the award goes to Eric Lewis for his brilliant performance! One extremely talented actress giving all of herself to her house negress role got her script totally mixed up and likened one leading field Negro to MalcomX. Same Script Different Cast.

Also standing in full view of the cameras are the type 2 and 3 field slaves. Like their ancestors on the yesteryear plantations of rural Barbados, St Kitts, St Vincent, Jamaica they too are paralyzed by fear and are squarely in the clutches of the stupid house Negros. These other field Negros have perfected their role on social media pleading with and trying to coerce type 1 field Negros to submit and take the jab for the good of all mankind. So serious about their roles they even encircled their faces with a ‘ I Have Had My Covid19 vaccine Stamp’. These folks have now defined themselves by the damn vaccine…they refer to it ‘my vaccine’. This movie is just off the fucking chart. The type 2 field slave true to his ancestral nature is confused, torn and delusional. He still doesn’t understand the end game. There is no returning to normal! Starring in this role is our favourite come-a-long pretend black pan Africanists and others whose stage names are Denny, Prescod and Olutoye who circle Bussa every Emancipation Day. Now type 3 field slave is terrified and has the role of the old mute Negro. He has no speaking parts for he has no courage and cannot be trusted. This role is being played by the Church leaders. Same script different cast.

The stage is set! Regional black-led development agencies are in full Oscar mode, engaging in extraordinary tactics and behaviours to persuade, coerce and force black people to take a drug that is still in its experimental stage. CARPHA and PAHO provide the film with its bruising heart and its most horrifying tragedy. In this scene they are the enforcers as were the chief house slaves of the day. Same script different cast.

The directors have even cast the indentured servants who like their ancestors are stuck in the middle. In the film, this set is not rich nor white enough to be considered valuable to their white-supremacist cousins in faraway lands. Neither are they trusted by blacks because they have spent the last 100 years trying to convince themselves of their own superiority and trying their hardest to create their local version of apartheid (well at least in Barbados). They too are squarely in the bull’s eye of their old colonial master cousin as were their direct ancestors – they too are collateral damage. Same script different cast.

The producers, directors and the screen writers operate remotely from far away in Europe, Asia and North America. The architects of the new models of the slave economy. Just like European aristocracies and monarchies of the past who divided up Africa, created, controlled and sustained the trans-Atlantic slave trade, we have the real covid19 powerhouses carefully hidden behind the cameras. These include wealthy global philanthropists, the big pharmaceutical companies, the big tech companies supported by CNN. They are capitalists with one agenda and that is the attainment of wealth and absolute power by any means necessary. Psychopaths who have absolutely no empathy for people of colour and are privileged to have the little house Negros of the region running around at their bequest. In the same way that King Leopold and his tyrannical and utterly cruel allies divided up Africa for their own gain and in their wake left 40 million Africans dead, physically sick and dismembered and emotionally and mentally broken bruised and divided………The playwright is an absolute genius. Same script different cast.

Indeed the next scene is that of full-scale medical apartheid and unless the sleeping lions awake from their slumber, history WILL repeat itself. Alas, the final scene will NOT be one in which any black man, woman or child will be cast in a leading role, least of all the prized house Negros, because white supremacists destroy their tools when they are done with them. It will be the final curtain.

It’s just a tale of same script different cast.