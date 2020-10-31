General Election in St. Vincent Next Week – Oh! Leave it out Comrade; Enough is Enough

Submitted by Nathan ‘Jolly’ Green

A written reply to IWitness story



Gonsalves says NDP strategists cyber spying, tapping phone

Comrade, have you gone completely mad? Are you starting to imagine things, are there people peering in your bedroom windows while you are sleeping? Are your room and telephones bugged?

Since the 1970’s the comrade has during times of personal stress claimed people are trying to kill him. He has made such claims several times since he has been PM even.

Paranoid schizophrenia, or schizophrenia with paranoia as doctors now call it, is the most common example of this kind of behaviour.

Schizophrenia is a kind of psychosis, which means your mind does not agree with reality. It affects how you think and behave. This can show up in different ways and at different times, even in the same person.

People with paranoid delusions are unreasonably suspicious of others.

Obesity is a common problem for people with schizophrenia, with an estimated 40-60% of this population being obese or overweight. Obesity among the mentally ill may contribute to adverse medical and psychological consequences as well as medication non-compliance and lower quality and enjoyment of life.

2011 The St Lucia Star https://stluciastar.com/plot-to-kill-svg-pm/

2011 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/regional/opposition-denies-involvement-in-plot-to-kill-st-vincent-pm/

2014 https://www.iwnsvg.com/2014/07/18/i-shall-smoke-them-out-pm-says-of-internet-crazies/

What I have noticed is that whenever there is a stressful situation, he makes strange unfounded and unprovable claims.

1979, he was banned from Barbados, he claimed death threats.

Then before or around the time of almost every election, he makes strange claims, also each time he has been accused of rape or sexual assault, he starts acting weird again.

The SVG telephone exchange is in the grounds of Arnos Vale old airport. It has a room where the SVG police specialist technicians monitor phone calls and internet. Only they can listen to our phone calls, only they have the ability and the facility to tap our phones. Do they do that? Well, I suppose if they are there and that is their job, yes, they do. The comrade knows that, so where else can NDP illegal phone tappers listen to telephones? Only the ULP government and their political police have the facilities for that.

Gonsalves is running scared he is losing his grip on the people who he has so long fed and nurtured with a little money and some building materials. The NDP is way out front, so expect the comrade to invent all sorts of nonsense. He has already used the sympathy card with his family’s illnesses and ailments.

Watch out for assassination threats, accusations of people using nasty tactics to win the elections. All these types of silliness will be used at this extremely stressful time for the comrade.

The people have their own eyes and can see what is going on, the rush to repair roads, paint buildings, to give money for whatever cause, all that lumber, cement and galvanize delivered to the supporters. Nothing for four years then a sudden gush.

People have had enough, they see how things work now, they watched and listened to the Yugge Farrell affairs. They have suffered not just undrivable roads, but un-walkable roads: no work or employment, small wages with no prospects. Wage slavery and mental slavery, whilst the ruling dynastical family ride in big cars wear expensive clothes. Travel around the world at a whim. Own the jobs, police, and judiciary, control the finances. Under the ULP administration, people see tame contactors getting contracts unjustly while others like the Balcomes are punished for speaking out. Whole families and their workforces destroyed Bigger Bigs, the De Freitas’s, and so many more. Communist-style unjust grabbing of people’s property, it is all happening, and we are expected not to see it, or to mention it.

Well, it is over comrade, we want you to leave government, take your family and dynasty with you, and whilst you are at it take your unelectable cousin with you as well.

What is a real shame is that the original publisher refuses to publish my replies, such a shame for history.