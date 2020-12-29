EXTERNALLY- induced Schizophrenia

Submitted by Rasjaziel

Whenever there is a harvest on the slave plantation it is the slave-master who will be going to the bank to continue his process of wealth accumulation.

So how come it is the slave that has always been the leader in Harvest celebration?

The landless X-Slaves were brainwashed to celebrate Crop Over

Read full text – https://rastafarivisions.com/wordpress/schizophrenia/