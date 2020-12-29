EXTERNALLY- induced Schizophrenia
Submitted by Rasjaziel
Whenever there is a harvest on the slave plantation it is the slave-master who will be going to the bank to continue his process of wealth accumulation.
So how come it is the slave that has always been the leader in Harvest celebration?
The landless X-Slaves were brainwashed to celebrate Crop Over
Read full text – https://rastafarivisions.com/wordpress/schizophrenia/
Academicians have long best understood this phenomenon in mental health terms.
The mentalities of both.
LikeLike
Academicians and clinicians.
LikeLike
How a people are socialized becomes their reality. There are the more enlightened who operate on the fringe until they are able to win over hearts and souls to the cause and trigger a revolution of thought and action.
LikeLike
The effects of slavery and depression etc have worked themselves into the DNA of the people so there are issues in the tissues and minds passed down from the ancestors as well as the physicality of slaves descendants thicker muscles and heavier bones.
This has been proven with studies of holocaust on jews but slavery was a much bigger and worse crime to humanity than holocaust.
Ain’t No Harm to Moan (Slave Song)
Earth Wind & Fire
Open Our Eyes
LikeLike