Rawdon Adams Sighting in SGN

The blogmaster must admit that following the platforms of ALL political parties campaigning in the St. George by-election has been slog. In Bajan parlance- boring is shyte.

The highlights- negative for the BLP (time will tell)- of the campaign have been 79 year old Delisle Bradshaw’s statement ‘any idiot can play cricket’ and the questioning of Gline Clarke’s dual citizenship. A press report in today’s Nation confirmed that Clarke always intended to renounce Canadian citizenship. One is left to speculate why BLP political strategists allowed the issue to grow wings by not getting ahead of it

For the blogmaster the appearance of Rawdon Adams on the SGN campaign trail makes for interesting rumshop discussion. Minister Santia Bradshaw (daughter of Delisle Bradshaw) reference to pedigree has set political tongues wagging with cries of elitism. What is it about the Bradshaws!

It is no secret the blogmaster has a lot of time for Senator Adams. His unflappable style, obvious intelligence, exposure to the outside and yes ‘pedigree’ and heritage equips him to be as good as or better than any other candidate. His entry to local politics would in the opinion of the blogmaster add value to the political landscape of Barbados. The obvious conclusions being made by onlookers is that he will be declared a candidate coming soon. Others suggest it is a case of Adams answering a call by Mottley for ALL Bees to swarm SGN.

For those who missed Adam’s presentation forward to 2hrs 40m of the YouTube video.

Public Meeting in Taitt Hill, St. George (Oct. 25)
  • David
    October 27, 2020 6:12 AM

    Clarke to give up Canadian citizenship
    FORMER Member of Parliament for St George North, Gline Clarke, will be renouncing his Canadian citizenship before he takes up the post of Barbados’ High Commission to that North American country.
    This disclosure was made yesterday by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is accusing the Opposition People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) of trying to make a mountain out of a molehill on a matter that was decided months ago.
    She was referring to comments made last week by PdP member and Opposition Senator Caswell Franklyn, who pointed out that Clarke’s dual citizenship prohibited him from getting the post in Ottawa.
    However, speaking to the media after the nomination of Barbados Labour Party candidate for St George North, Toni Moore, Mottley said it was an issue that had been settled months ago. “This Sodabix politics of irrelevance that is coming out of the opposition parties, this notion of Gline having dual citizenship, is rubbish. The first time I had a conversation with Gline Clarke, even before he decided to accept the job and retire, he pointed out that he already held Canadian citizenship. We discussed then that he would have to give that up in order to take the job,” she said.
    Franklyn had charged that Mottley had the dual citizenship holder and the people of Barbados tied up.
    “She proposed to make him High Commissioner and didn’t tell the . . . man that he cannot be the High Commissioner to Canada because you cannot be a High Commissioner to your own country. Gline Clarke is a citizen of Canada,” he said.
    “As a High Commissioner from Barbados, you are not subject to the laws of that country, but if you’re a citizen of that country, you’re subject to the laws . . . . He can’t go unless he relinquishes his citizenship,” he added.
    However, Mottley fired back, accusing the PdP of grasping at straws, thereby watering down Barbados’ brand of politics while distracting from serious issues. She argued that with the gravity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Barbados’ economy, now was the time for politicians to elevate the country’s discourse on serious issues.
    “You have persons trying to elevate distractions to give newspapers front page stories. It
    is an irrelevant consideration. We want to hear talk about how we can position ourselves to get as many people working again. We should be discussing how we can position ourselves to recover from the economic circumstances and to consider where we would have been had we not restructured our debt.
    “These things can only happen by focusing on serious issues. I am begging, the people of Barbados demand more and require more at this stage,” she stressed. (CLM)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 27, 2020 6:14 AM

    Estwick quits post at Transport Authority
    THE BARBADOS TRANSPORT AUTHORITY and the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) seem to be in turmoil.
    Four months after new Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Ian Gooding-Edghill, took oversight of both entities, two board members from the Transport Authority have tendered their resignations and there are indications that more may follow.
    Reports reaching the DAILY NATION revealed that chairman Ian Estwick and board member Stephen Williams have both resigned from the Transport Authority.
    When contacted yesterday and asked if he had indeed resigned, Estwick, who implemented many progressive changes at the Transport Authority, replied “yes”.
    However, he did not indicate why.
    It is understood that he submitted his resignation on Friday while Williams resigned on Saturday.
    Sources revealed that members of the board were frustrated following several attempts to have a meeting with Gooding-Edghill after he took over the portfolio.
    One source said Estwick wrote to the minister several times requesting a meeting but no response had been forthcoming.
    The source said more resignations could follow not only from that state entity, but also from the BWA.
    It is understood that a major investigation is under way at the BWA involving a temporary female employee, and several disparaging and vile voice notes which have been circulating both inside and outside the Pine, St Michael headquarters of the statutory corporation about senior members of staff.
    Sources revealed that the employee at the centre of the dispute had been previously terminated but was brought back in August on the orders of a senior Government official.
    Staff are said to be so uneasy that they are planning to walk off the job if the matter involving the circulation of the voice notes was not dealt with as a matter of urgency.
    When reached yesterday evening, Gooding-Edghill said he was not aware of any of the two situations since he had been in a meeting during the day. (MB)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 27, 2020 6:15 AM

    Nothing sketchy about Press reveal, says AG
    ATTORNEY GENERAL DALE MARSHALL says there was not anything untoward about the media receiving a copy of the court document showing leader of Solutions Barbados Grenville Phillips II’s application for a judicial review of the process in which Bishop Joseph Atherley was appointed Opposition leader.
    After the nomination process for the St George North by-election at the Valley Resource Centre, The Glebe, yesterday, Phillips questioned how the story made the last SUNDAY SUN.
    “They leaked it to the
    NATION because on the front page of the SUNDAY SUN there was [a picture of] the copy that I delivered. It didn’t fall of any truck; I handdelivered it to the Attorney General’s Office and they stamped it. The only ones that have copies are the AG’s office and me,” he said.
    Phillips queried the timing, saying the story appeared the day before Nomination Day. He urged the media to question Marshall if he had leaked the document and why, when it was filed in July.
    In response, Marshall said the document was public and urged Phillips to make himself aware of the process.
    “I understand Mr Phillips is suggesting there was mischief afoot regarding that document which was served to my office, like if there is something wicked with the Press seeing it. That is not so.
    “Basically, any civil suit in Barbados is public, so those documents filed in the High Court are in the public registry and any member of the public, including him, can ask to have a certified copy of them,” he said.
    Marshall said Phillips was treating the issue like a major scandal, but it made no sense to keep it a secret.
    “It would be pointless not to give the Press a copy simply because it is already available at the registry, so to make a big deal about it is absurd. Justice that is not done in the glare of day and is concealed is not justice at all. If he wanted to keep secrets, he should not have filed it in the court at all,” he said.
    In the story, Marshall was quoted as saying Phillips was “definitely” suing Government but Phillips said he was
    not suing anyone, simply seeking clarification. (CA)

    Source: Nation

