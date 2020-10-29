2020 St. George North By-Election National Debate

The decision to have a national TV debate between the candidates contesting the St. George North constituency seat has been mired in controversy from the beginning. The result is that of the six candidates registered to contest the seat made vacant by the ‘retired out’ Gline Clarke, only candidates Toni Moore (BLP), Grenville Phillips (Solutions Barbados) and Alex Mitchell (BFP) are the three left standing. The other candidates have offered excuses for not participating, the blogmaster suspects the real reason is that there is a fear to speak to the issues publicly in an independent setting.

It is ironic that the current week has seen Barbados experiencing heavy rains which must be negatively affecting house to house and platform campaigning. What an opportunity tonight’s debate offers to convey respective party messages to SGN residents while in the comfort of their homes.

