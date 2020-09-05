PHARTFORD FILES: Of Covid-19 Contact Tracing Registers and African Embassies

Submitted by Ironside

Someone needs to help me understand why Nature’s Discount has a Covid-19 Contact Tracing Register in its stores. Help me find the Government announcement that proclaimed this!

There are at least two Nature’s Discount stores I am aware of where this contact register appears. You must sign before you enter the store! Some stupid people obviously have done so and their names are there for the next signatory to see! Don’t take my word for it. Here are two images that have been acquired. One from the Dome Mall store and one from the Sky Mall store.

Does Mr. Nicholas Kelly….excuse me: Dr. Nicholas Kelly think black Bajans- well, ALL black Bajans – are that stupid? Orrrrrrrr! Is it that the recent “victory” over Representative Prescod has emboldened the White Shadows League?

Peoples, there is no covid-19 protocol that makes it MANDATORY for ANYONE to give out your contact details BY ANY METHOD on entering a store! What Nature’s Discount is doing is illegal! Where is the Covid-19 Monitoring Unit? Where is the Minister of Trade and Commerce or whatever? Where is the Fair Trading Commission? Where are the policemen for that matter?

Covid 19 Contact Tracing Register in use at Nature’s Discount

Using Covid-19 as a pretext to develop a direct marketing database is to say the least, unethical! What happened to our Data Protection Act?

My advice to anyone who signed his or her name in Nature’s Discount log is this: if you see any marketing messages / direct mail coming from Nature’s Discount, report it to Fair Trading Commission – and the Police! Better still, if you have any guts at all, go back to the store and BLACK OUT your name from the list!

OR… just BLACK OUT Nature’s Discount!

New Barbados Embassy

Yesterday, according to Barbados Today, Minister Bostic announced that Barbados will be opening an embassy in Ghana. Yep, that is the country where those African nurses “ah come from”!

Let’s unpack this. This country is in dire straits financially; NIS has been overrun, people’s salaries have been affectively cut via BOSS and we are going to open an embassy in Ghana? With one planned for Kenya in the near future?

There has got to be a lot more than “acknowledged…cultural and historical bonds between Barbados and the African continent” to justify opening an embassy at this time.

Tell me there is legit business to be obtained from Africa and that on the basis of COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS, the Government expects to gain more than what it will spend on embassies.

There are other ways to implement diplomatic representation other than by a full embassy, for example, a High Commission, a Consulate. Have these other options been explored? An embassy means renting premises, more or less permanent staff, frequent travel etc. From whence are the funds to support this? Justify this!

If the Government is trying to get Barbadians angry they are doing “excellent” as my mother-in-law would say!