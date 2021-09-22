Mark Maloney Scammed!

Thanks to Bajan Citizen for producing relevant links to the latest story making the rounds about Mark Maloney being scammed out of US10 million dollars purported to be a payment for 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on behalf of Barbados and two other governments.

The blogmaster has two questions:

On what basis was Maloney’s company Radical Investments Ltd selected to broker this transaction. Is the government out of pocket because of the errant transaction. How does being out of pocket USD6.7 million affect Maloney’s financial state to continue to do business.

Mark Maloney Says $12M COVID Vaccine Deal Was A Scam

https://www.law360.com/commercialcontracts/articles/1422923/barbados-co-says-12m-covid-vaccine-deal-was-a-scam



The case is Radical Investments Ltd. v. Good Vibrations Entertainment LLC et al., case number 9:21-cv-81761, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida



Radical Investments Ltd. is a St Lucia registered company owned by Mark Maloney.



He appears to have been swindled out of $6.7 millon USD from the governments of St Lucia, the Bahamas and Barbados who contributed money to buy COVID vaccines for their citizens.



“In April 2021, the Governments of Saint Lucia, The Bahamas and Barbados initiated a bulk purchase of AstraZeneca vaccines, as the minimum purchase from authorized suppliers was one million (1,000,000) vaccines.”

http://www.govt.lc/news/saint-lucia-s-efforts-to-secure-high-demand-covid-19-vaccines.



St Lucia contributed $7.3 million EC

https://www.caribbeannewsglobal.com/approval-of-direct-purchase-for-astrazeneca-radical-investments-ltd/



Mark Maloney is deputy chair of the private sector group put together last March to fundraise and acquire more vaccines.

https://barbadostoday.bb/2021/03/03/high-powered-group-ready-to-assist-with-vaccine-financing/



It is not clear what due dilligence Mr Maloney did before entering into this commercial arrangement with Good Vibrations Entertainment LLC. If you were looking to purchase pharmaceuticals would you do business with a company whith a name that connotes mechanical sexual services, and with an address at 21218 St Andrews Blvd Suite 318 that is a mailbox in a UPS store where 175 other fly by night companies also have their “headquarters”???

http://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResultDetail?inquirytype=EntityName&directionType=CurrentList&searchNameOrder=GOODVIBRATIONSENTERTAINMENT%20L210002390860&aggregateId=flal-l21000239086-b92f38d8-b344-45fc-b36d-1320f1675828&searchTerm=GOOD%20VIBRATIONS%20AUDIO%2C%20LLC&listNameOrder=GOODVIBRATIONSAUDIO%20L190000122850