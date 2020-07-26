Sweet Sunday Sermon – Seven Prophecies That Must Be Fulfilled Before Jesus Christ’s Return
Submitted by Dr. GP
Jesus said that when these signs became evident, His return would occur within one generation.
- Shortly before His crucifixion and resurrection, Jesus Christ delivered a major prophecy of end-time events, recorded in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21.
He was asked by His disciples: “When will these things be? And what will be the sign of your coming, and of the end of the age?”
(Matthew 24:3)