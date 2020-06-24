CGID RESPONDS TO THE PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS AND THE OAS

Posted on by 2 comments
Submitted by Rickford Burke, President, Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID)

It is unfortunate that, in response to intense solicitation and lobbying from Guyana’s opposition People Progressive Party (PPP) and their lobbyists, the Chairman of the Caribbean Community, Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, as well as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the ABCE Ambassadors in Guyana, are contemptuously interfering in Guyana’s election controversy when this matter is subjucie at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The PPP is the most violently racist, brutally oppressive anti-black political organization is the Western Hemisphere. These foreign actors are interfering in the elections on behalf of the PPP. The results of the national recount of ballots cast in the March 2, 2020 elections show that the PPP has 15,000 more votes than the ruling APNU+AFC coalition. However the PPP’s subset of votes contain between 32,000 and 56,000 fraudulent ballots which were obtain through voter impersonation.

The Guyana Police Force, after an investigation by the Chief Immigration Officer, confirmed the presence of votes which were cast in the names of persons who are on the voters list, no longer reside in Guyana and were not present in Guyana on Election Day. The General Registrar of deaths has also furnished death certificates verifying that votes were cast in the names of dead people.

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) has confirmed in his report to the Election Commission that “In respect of the allegations of voter impersonation, responses from the Chief Immigration Officer and review of the General Registrar’s Office Deceased Reports confirmed that these were of substance.” Hence the thousands of fraudulent ballots that were cast through voter impersonation are not mere allegations for an elections petition. They are proven occurrences. These ballots cannot be counted.

The CEO’s report also states that “The summation of anomalies and instances of voter impersonation identified, clearly does not appear to satisfy the criteria of impartiality, fairness, and compliance with provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) Cap 1:03. Consequently, on the basis of the votes counted and the information furnished from the recount, it cannot be ascertained that the results meet the standard of fair and credible elections.”

This matter was ventilated on June 20, 2020, in the Guyana Court of Appeal, in the Eslyn David v. Chief Elections Officer case. The court ruled on June 22, 2020, that only “valid votes” cast in relation to the March 2, 2020 elections can be counted in accordance with Article 177 (4) of the Guyana constitution and Section 96 of the Representation the People Act. Consequently the CEO has prepared a report of valid votes only, which shows the ruling coalition won the elections. Foreign actors are now attempting to bully GECOM to change the lawful report to give the PPP the victory.

Guyana’s Chief Elections officer does not take instructions from the Chairman of CARICOM; the OAS of Western Ambassadors. The CEO takes instructions from the laws of Guyana; the Elections Commission and the Courts. Guyana is a sovereign State with a functioning, independent judiciary. Guyanese must reject any attempt by Prime Minister Mottley; the OAS and ABCE Ambassadors, to arrogate to themselves the powers of CECOM and Guyanese courts.

These foreign actors are attempting to force GECOM to disregard the ruling of the Guyana Court of Appeal and count fraudulently cast “valid ballots,” instead of “valid votes.” Under the laws of Guyana a valid ballot is a ballot paper which is correctly marked for the party for which the voter intended to vote. If that ballot paper is not correctly marked it is to be rejected as a spoilt ballot. On the other hand, a valid vote is a vote that is lawfully cast in person by an eligible voter whose name appears on the voters list, after that voter has been properly identified by a legitimate form of photo identification as required by law.

Guyanese are not prepared to accept a conflation of with fraudulent ballots with valid votes. We are not prepared to accept unlawful votes, that were cast in the names of dead people and people who live abroad as valid votes. Every Guyanese must resist this attempt by the PPP and international actors, to bully the nation to accept a racist, ethnocratic PPP regime based on fraudulent votes.

Moreover, the previous PPP regime, through death squads and extra judicial killings, murdered over 1400 African Guyanese, with impunity. This genocide was never investigated. There has been no justice. These black lives matter. What is CARICOM and the international community doing to bring about justice for these families?

The very CARICOM, which is speaking in support of the PPP now, was silent then when these African Guyanese young men were killed by the racist PPP regime. The PPP is the most violently racist and brutally oppressive, anti-black political organization is the Western Hemisphere. CGID calls on Guyanese to reject and resist any attempt by CARICOM and international actors to impost a racist PPP regime on our nation – via fraudulent ballots.

The bedrock of any democracy is one man, one vote, and that only legitimately cast, valid votes are counted. Guyana must be no different. CGID therefore calls on CARICOM and the international community to respect the democratic process and the courts of Guyana.

tagged with , , ,

2 comments

  • David
    June 24, 2020 8:42 PM

    My many Barbadian friends and colleagues know of my admiration for their Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. I have followed her career for many years, not just in her recent incarnation as Prime Minister.

    During her term as CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mottley has led the region with a bold reassurance at a time, when as Prime Minister she is simultaneously navigating a tumultuous and challenging period of Barbadian economic, political and social upheaval. The Barbadian economy is unsteady, political democracy is threatened with a diminished and disemboweled opposition and difficulties have been encountered in tackling rising crime. Save for a decimated opposition, Guyanese are not unfamiliar with such difficulties and we are optimistic about a restoration of Barbadian stability and strength under Prime Minister Mottley’s leadership.

    Regrettably, today, Prime Minister Mottley, a shining light in Caribbean politics, succumbed to the temptation to over-reach and the result has been a blot on her regional reputation.

    The reckless, irresponsible and condescending lecturing of the people of a sovereign nation, by a Head of Government speaking from an ill-informed and prejudiced position ought not be tolerated anywhere in CARICOM. It weakens the region, rather than galvanizes it. It engenders bitterness rather than strengthen ties and bonds of brotherhood.

    Today, Prime Minister Mottley insulted and betrayed the people of Guyana and rekindled hurtful memories of Barbadian contempt, disdain and disrespect for Guyanese.

    Prime Minister Mottley over-stepped and breached the principles of non-interference. President David Granger graciously extended an invitation for her assistance, not her condescension and contempt.

    The recount process has confirmed fraud, the Court of Appeal, Guyana’s final court on this matter, has ruled that only valid votes can and must be considered and the Chief Election Officer has submitted his report as he is constitutionally mandated to do.

    Prime Minister Mottley, in an uncharacteristic wild flight of fancy chomped and challenged, “on what grounds and by what form of executive fiat does the Chief Election Officer determine that he should invalidate one vote, far less 115,000 votes?”

    Prime Minister Mottley is an attorney-at-law and a former Attorney General. Prime Minister Mottley is a sitting Head of Government. The Honorable Prime Minister, by training, practice, protocol, convention and duty ought to have known that she was stepping out of her crease and trespassing on the sovereignty of a sister nation. The Guyanese people cannot now be expected to ‘hold fire’ in the face of such poisoned interference.

    In Guyana, Guyana’s constitution is supreme. In Barbados it is the Barbadian constitution that is supreme. In neither jurisdiction can the constitution be superseded by external reproach.

    It is difficult to fathom a Guyanese Head of State lecturing, in an objectionable manner, the people of Barbados on how they ought to conduct their electoral affairs or instructing that they disregard their constitution for geo-political convenience in the face of proven electoral fraud.

    No entity, regional or international must be permitted to collude with domestic agents to perpetuate and foist a fraudulent election on the people of Guyana.

    My admiration for Prime Minister Mottley may have been dimmed but it is not extinguished. I shall remain hopeful that the Honorable Prime Minister will recognize her mis-step, spend some time on the bench reflecting and, in time, sufficiently redeem herself.

    In the words of the immortal Robert Nesta, the love remains singular.

    -Imran Khan, citizen, Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

    Like

  • Pachamama
    June 24, 2020 9:23 PM

    A criminal conspiracy has been underway within the cooperative Republic of guyana.

    A constellation of regional and American forces are vying for influence over guyana’s newly found oil wealth.

    The central tendencies of those seeking to installl the racist, Modi inspired ppp cannot be fended off even when the guyana courts have found that the ppp of Jagdeo engaged in massive electoral fraud.

    Since the ppp and external interference prevented apnu from cleaning up the voters’ list. And boxed themselves in by rejecting new elections as offered by apnu. And with the courts ruling, rightly, that only legal votes can be counted ,the ppp has launched another cycle of foreign interventions in the internal affairs of guyana in contravention of guyana law.

    So again the caribbean court of appeal is to now decide whether it can consider a case brought by the indian dominated ppp. A function contrary to the constitution of Guyana.

    This constant meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign country by caricom”s political children will not end until a race war engulfs Guyana. Thet are playing with fire. And likre the proverbial children there will then be all manner of ringing of hands, pretending not to know the fire these assholes, all of them, were playing with.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s