#BLM

Posted on by One comment
Submitted by Caleb Pilgrim

While I do not vouch for the authenticity of all social media postings … to those who defend white police officers’ privilege of killing unarmed blacks, on the grounds that blacks kill other blacks, e.g Chicago, LA, are such defenders advocating that such errant cops/defendants might be better served/pacified by the black citizen with a ghost gun complete with silencer? A form of reprisal? What would happen to the likes of Fuhrman, Pantaleo, and a ton of others, who have acted with impunity?

