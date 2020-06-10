CARIBBEAN PEOPLE’S DECLARATION OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS
David Commisiong in his infinite wisdom removed BU from his distribution list, however, in the interest of sharing his statement for what it is worth in the prevailing climate the blogmaster will not allow himself to feel slighted…
Thanks to the BU family member for sharing.
BU Blogmaster
The peculiar race-based history of the Western Hemisphere has bequeathed to all the people and nations of our region of the “Caribbean and the Americas” the central mission of eradicating the scourge of anti-Black racism and developing societies in which the inherent dignity and worth of the black person is upheld and respected.
The people of the Caribbean region recognize therefore that the struggle against anti-Black racism in our Hemisphere is an inter-related one, and that we in the Caribbean are as invested in the USA, Brazilian, Colombian or Canadian components of that struggle, as these nations are invested in our Caribbean component of the struggle.
Thus, whenever we witness or become aware of even isolated or random acts of anti-Black racism anywhere in our Hemisphere, we cringe and recoil in anguish, for we know that failure to uphold the dignity and worth of the black person in any one nation imperils the entire hemispheric mission.
And much more so is the case when what we witness are not mere random incidents,
but acts that are suggestive of the continued existence of systemic, institutionalized anti-Black racism.
It is against this background therefore that we Caribbean people wish to express the deep sense of revulsion that we felt when we witnessed the televised images of the callous, heartless and totally unjustified killing of the African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis in the USA.
We suspect and fear that Mr Floyd’s tragic death– one of a sequence of similar killings of unarmed black persons by white Police officers– is evidence of the continued existence of systemic anti-Black racism.
We would therefore wish to urge the Government and people of the USA — our sister nation of the Americas region — to redouble their efforts to confront and overcome this social evil.
I know that I speak for all right thinking Caribbean people when I say that we extend our profound sympathy to the distraught immediate family of Mr Floyd, and also to his extended African-American family who have been deeply hurt.
We would also wish to assure the Government and people of the USA that there are many organizations within our Caribbean region — a region that has confronted the scourge of anti-Black racism with some degree of success — that would readily share the insights that they have gained from our own struggle and that would be very willing to assist the US authorities in any way that they could.
Racism is serious business and the US House Judiciary is taking it very seriously..
…. so why can’t a small island like Barbados that has been practicing this crime of racism against the populaiton for decades on end…..open their mouths and address oppressive anti-black systemic racism…..practiced consistently against the people..
… so what makes dependent Barbados so special…why can’t they dismantle this modern day, human rights violating crime…
LikeLike
Donna
If you say Obama is both Black and White what colour would you say David Commissiong is?
LikeLike
Donna
June 10, 2020 2:49 AM
By the way, Obama was black AND WHITE unless you suscribe to the ONE DROP rule that would also make YOU BLACK.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Just a reminder.
LikeLike
I would advise the WHOLE BARBADOS GOVERNMENT to read this article, they can’t say she is lying because we have been talking about this for years on end on BU, i remember when Commissiong was dancing around the subject like it was some game…
A friend of mine read it and said…”She put on paper what we have accepted as “our norm”..I think we got caught up in a web of subdued racism even within our own black identities” UNQUOTE.
how could any of this sound normal or right to the hundreds of lawyers in Barbados or the government ministers over the last 50 years….they all happily enabled and condoned this anti-black system racism against the Black majority and should be punished…….bastards…
“All white Bajans should read this ASAP. Written by white Barbadian Annalee Davis who grew up on a plantation in St. John
“On race and whiteness from the context of Barbados #1
In this global #BlackLivesMatter moment, we are seeing a shift in conversations about race and it feels like a tipping point. White people in Barbados and the wider Caribbean don’t normally speak about whiteness in our context. Is it a generational shift in that younger people are less willing to live socially segregated or oppressed lives? I’m not sure, but it feels like the time to speak about whiteness and call out the more covert ways in which racism and white supremacy have affected our lives in this Small Island Developing State. And as some others have written about their own monologues, this could be more articulate, but I’ll throw my hat in the ring.
I was raised as a white Bajan and benefited from the inherent benefits that whiteness endows. Like elsewhere, race is categorised by social indicators and in my case, those indicators included being raised on a sugar plantation in St. John, Barbados by people who identified as white. Although I have mixed-race ancestry, I grew up in a time of binaries when you were either white or black and I didn’t learn of my maternal family’s mixed race, indentured background till I was much older. (I’ll possibly write about those complexities in another post.)
I’m not sure exactly when I became conscious of my own whiteness but I was quite young. It’s hard not to be aware of colour in a place like Barbados but I didn’t have a language to speak about racial & economic differences. I was curious why I and those working on the plantation inhabited socially separate lives. I tried to imagine what life would have been like on the land where I lived during the time of slavery and while I didn’t learn about Guyanese poet Martin Carter till decades later, his notion of tongueless whispering was something I intuitively wondered about as a child – could I hear history’s voices by placing my ear to the land?
My private primary school was small and exclusively white. I sat the 11+ examination and went to Christ Church Foundation School where I first experienced being a minority in school as one of three white girls in a class of 30+ students. I made friends but struggled academically. My parents transferred me to The Ursuline Convent. I recall the headmistress challenging my mother, suggesting that if she wanted me to get a good education I should remain at Foundation, and if she wanted me to be a lady I should go to the Convent. Although it wasn’t stated, I think there were racial and class undertones to this discussion. The student body at the Convent was differently composed- approximately 60% white, 40% black, and a few expatriate students. Although our classrooms were racially integrated, when the school bell rang, we mostly retreated to the segregated lives we were accustomed to. Both white and black Bajans were complicit in leading segregated lives – it was easier than change but that’s embarrassing.
While I belonged in Barbados in some ways – my family has been here continuously since 1648 – as a member of a white minority growing up in a newly independent nation, there was a simultaneous sense of ‘unbelonging’. I wanted to be part of the larger landscape but, as silly as it sounds, I didn’t know how to. I understood that sentiment decades later when I read Jean Rhys and recognised a similar longing in her Wide Sargasso Sea- I wasn’t the only one who felt this way.
In 1980 I went to school in Ontario, Canada. I was curious if I might belong more easily in a white country? I certainly did not. That was an important lesson. Thinking I was white and being in a country with lots of white people did not mean that I belonged in any way, shape, or form. Many of my peers at school in Canada hailed from across the Anglophone Caribbean and it was there where I unexpectedly experienced my Caribbean self amongst White, Syrian, Chinese, French Creole, Black and Indo-Caribbean peers. I felt exhilarated to be part of a larger social space, radically different from the small white enclave in which I had grown up and decidedly grown apart from. I understood then that there was an impoverishment to my social world in Barbados – imagine, being part of a population of about 8,0000 white people and this was supposed to satisfy you intellectually, romantically, socially, culturally? Impossible, or impossible for me. There are many who live out their lives in small social white circles.
Eventually choosing to become an artist and return to work in the field of culture in Barbados, a young independent black nation, was a double edge sword. While it created an alternate milieu from the confines of the environment I grew up in, it didn’t automatically confer belonging to the larger cultural and social milieu. How could it, given the transitional nature of the times, shifting from more than three centuries of British colonial rule to local black governance?
Out of this context, and as an artist, I became concerned with how shared historical suffering reveals itself communally today. How do individuals and nations manage trauma and the desire for self-fulfillment in small places where social life and kinship are predominantly lived in separate social spheres and for which our lives are so much poorer? How could I operate in this setting? What was my role as an artist and as a white person?
Later, marrying outside of the white Bajan milieu, having Anglo/Creole-Bajan, Indo-Trini-Hindu, Irish-Catholic children, and living in Trinidad for several years, exposed me to the Indo-Caribbean experience, further cracking open the early social insularity of my upbringing. I chose to raise my children differently and honour their plural selves. In Trinidad, my son went to a racially diverse school that observed Christian, Muslim, and Hindu religious events.
When we returned to Barbados from Trinidad, the social apartheid was even starker to me. I chose their primary school carefully – different from my experience, it was the most racially integrated school on the island. My children were happy there and felt they belonged. The decision for them to attend government secondary school was important to me. They weren’t to be blanketed in private institutions for the next five years. While that transition was markedly different from their primary school, and they experienced race and class in challenging ways, I stand by my decision to foster their understanding of the larger, national space and who they are within that.
White supremacy, capitalism, and the plantation are the foundation of Barbadian society, and racism has been and continues to be toxic to both Black and White Bajans. We need to call it when we see it and we need to talk about it in our segregated circles. While my own multi-layered history includes indentured labourers and mixed-race ancestors, I have benefitted most from my white settler colonial ancestry. And even though Barbados is the only country in the world where I am read as a white person (for example, I am brown in Jamaica, somewhat red in Trinidad, am from some Spanish speaking country when I am in the USA and no one is sure where I am from in the UK), I am white here in Barbados and fully aware of the historic injustices and contemporary manifestations of our ugly past. (I have been working through the term White Creole – also problematic and that will require possibly another post…)
What I do know is that living racially segregated lives limits the fullness of ourselves. It limited my emotional development and social evolution as a young person. Opportunities like the one we have now at this moment to speak up and speak out don’t come along often. Participating in potentially awkward discussions about race, racism, white supremacy, and whiteness, in small postcolonial spaces like ours, within families like ours, working to shape more equitable societies and committing to anti-racist lifestyles, is vital to our collective well-being. I’ve tripped up so many times but I continue to learn, aim to be conscious of my own biases, to be sensitive to the trauma of plantation history which was so f*****g brutal in its relentless, centuries-long terrorisation and humiliation of tens of thousands of people.
Every day, I see the mill wall from my studio where people were dehumanised. I am not removed from the reality of our past. I know what lies below this soil and my work is about the plantation in all its ugliness and its potential for transformation. The Empire tried to ruin intimacy between people of different races and in so doing fostered madness. White people today can choose to live different lives, to behave differently, to think differently, to love differently, and to stand up for equity and justice. White Barbados needs to have a conversation with itself. The time has come”
LikeLike
This behaviour tells us everything we should want to know about Commissiong. It is the exact impression who have met him once or twice have said. Commissiong has a very high impression of himself, he thinks, for no obvious reason, that black Barbadians should listen to him, not tell him anything.
It is the kind of behaviour that leads to despotism. I got this view of Commissiong a couple years ago when he came on BU defending the racism of the Castro brothers. He still has this obsession with Cuba – it is the Caribbean/Latin American coffee-coloured thing. I am sure he is not a racist, but racism comes in many colours.
But this should not be a surprise. The New Barbadians will take over and drive us back in to a canal. I have said before that traditional black Barbadians and whites must reach a settlement. They may not be best friends, but if they do not then the New Barbadians – Indians, Pakistanis, Trinidadians, Grenadians, Guyanese – no matter where they came from, will eventually try to take control.
Did it take two weeks for this crap to come out?
LikeLike
“We would also wish to assure the Government and people of the USA that there are many organizations within our Caribbean region — a region that has confronted the scourge of anti-Black racism with some degree of success — that would readily share the insights that they have gained from our own struggle and that would be very willing to assist the US authorities in any way that they could.”
Is this guy for real !!!???
LikeLike
This is what i like about technology…..a whole blog by Commissiong expounding on the same corrupt racist minorities using the corrupt colonial system to rob taxpayers that is still ongoing under this present government…but he has no voice for that anymore…so when will his cousin Mia ” make a determined effort to uproot and eradicate the destructive remnants”…….and blah, blah, blah…for anyone who cares to read….a whole blog on what Mia is now saying she will not be bullied to address……via Kootchie Koo…
https://barbadosfreepress.wordpress.com/2015/07/08/outrageous-corrupt-government-contracts-are-killing-barbados
“As we approach Barbados’ 50th year of Independence, I am calling on all patriotic Barbadians to join together and make a determined effort to uproot and eradicate the destructive remnants of the “Old Colonial System” that still exist in our supposedly independent nation.
And one particularly odious remnant is that aspect of the “Old Colonial System” that traditionally permitted the social and business elite of Barbados to have compliant members of the political directorate grant them outrageously preferential business and commercial arrangements that allowed them to feed on the substance of the Barbadian State and on the mass of predominantly black labourers, consumers, and – in more recent times- taxpayers!
LikeLike
Just to be clear to yall, am not making any of this up, read the article yaself….
see for yaself, the same business people Mia snitched on when it was time to fool the electorate, same corrupt racist business people she handed over the people’s contracts to…but accoring to Commissiong, ya must thank Mia for exposing the racists and all the corruption..
“Yet another such contract is the so-called housing construction contract entered into between this current DLP administration and the corporate entity known as Housing Concepts SRL – also owned and/or managed by the said Mark Maloney and Bjorn Bjerkham.
Under this contract, Housing Concepts SRL was leased a massive parcel of Government land at Coverley, Christ Church at a pepper-corn rent for the purpose of constructing houses for sale to the Barbadian people at prices ranging between $289,000.00 and $ 396,000.00!
But what makes this contract truly remarkable is that our taxpayer-funded Government has entered into a legally binding contractual obligation to purchase from Housing Concepts SRL any house
that the company is unable to sell to members of the public! Thus, once again, we taxpayers are left holding the bag!
And -truth be told- I could go on and on detailing similarly outrageously preferential contracts that our compliant political directorate has conferred on a small group of elite white Barbadian business-people. It is no wonder therefore that our country now possesses a national debt that is virtually as large as our entire Gross National Product!
We Barbadians should really thank Opposition Leader Mia Mottley for exposing the alarming details of this old colonial-type contractual arrangement.”
LikeLike
TLSN…at least the US will get a good laugh…..lol
LikeLike