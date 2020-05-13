To ‘Vaccine’ or NOT!

Submitted by Green Monkey

The 1hr 30min documentary Vaxxed investigates and reports on corruption in the CDC’s vaccine safety research. The CDC’s research clearly showed there was a statistically significant link to an increased risk of autism in African-American infants who were vaccinated with the MMR vaccine before the age of 3 vs those vaccinated with MMR after the age of 3. The evidence was intentionally covered up and not acted up or followed up by the CDC.

The documentary is currently posted on YouTube, link below. I would advise you to watch it ASAP, as YouTube is known to take down videos that question or cast doubt on any theories or discussion of medical issues that imply the commonly accepted explanations and theories of our allopathic medical doctors, their regulatory bodies and medical schools might be incorrect. Today’s medical orthodoxy demands that any possible link between autism and vaccines is denied.