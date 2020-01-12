Submitted by Green Monkey

Officials At a recent WHO conference on vaccine safety admit that that the short term trials used to approve new vaccines are inadequate to provide reasonable proof of long term safety. Also they admit that no studies have ever been done to look at possible dangers from administering vaccines from different manufacturers using different adjuvants and antigens in the rigorous, closely spaced vaccination schedule now recommended for babies and young children.

In the link below the HighWire Youtube channel shows video clips from the conference on vaccine safety in which a WHO official admits that public questioning of vaccine safety is increasing in leaps and bounds worldwide and that this doubt as to vaccines’ safety and effectiveness even extends to increasing numbers of medical professionals like doctors and nurses.

Some medical scientists and vaccine researchers taking part in the conference admit, in so many words, that, in spite of WHO’s public assurances of vaccine safety, no one has yet done adequate scientific studies to back the assurances given to the public at large that vaccines have little or no harmful side effects over the long term or that it is safe to give young children multiple doses of different vaccines at shortly spaced intervals as recommended by pharmaceutical companies and most medical regulators and authorities today.

Go to the 36:02 mark for the discussion on the WHO conference and watch the video clips of the rather shocking admissions from the eminent scientists in attendance that in spite of the FDA’s, CDC’s, WHO’s etc. persistent public assurances of long term vaccine safety, in reality the studies necessary to justify those types of assurances are lacking.