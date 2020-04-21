Flattened Curve

With zero new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 5 days, the end is in sight. We started at a trend of 20 new cases each week, then 8, and now 4. If we continue to have zero new cases over the next 2 days, we would have reached the goal of zero new cases in one week.

The Government must take the good with the bad. Therefore, they deserve praise for the improving trend. Well done.

We have flattened the curve before the Government had planned. The Government was wise to plan for the worst. Happily, it seems unlikely that we will see the worst. This puts the Government in the enviable position if having options.

We have a significant amount of health resources that we may no longer need for the COVID-19 response. We can either squander the resources on unnecessary use, or we can maintain them for a similar pandemic.

A more urgent issue is the 24-hour curfew. A deadline of 4 May 2020 was determined on the assumption that we would had had a lot more cases.

The longer the curfew is maintained, the greater the debt-burden on Barbadians, who are spending without earning. Soon, they will run out of access to money.

It is important that the Government share the plan for allowing persons to return to work. It is equally important that the Government share the plan for securing our borders, to prevent an unnecessary reoccurrence of infections.