Process and Priorities for the PM’s COVID-19 ‘Road To Recovery’ Committee

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, appointed a 22-member COVID-19 ‘Road to Recovery’ committee on 16 April 2020 to handle and advise on the path of the post-pandemic economic and social recovery. Afra Raymond discusses what he believes should be the priorities of this committee.
Programme Length: 00:10:15
Programme Date: 18 April 2020
