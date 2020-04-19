Process and Priorities for the PM’s COVID-19 ‘Road To Recovery’ Committee

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, appointed a 22-member COVID-19 ‘Road to Recovery’ committee on 16 April 2020 to handle and advise on the path of the post-pandemic economic and social recovery. Afra Raymond discusses what he believes should be the priorities of this committee.

https://youtu.be/2IB_DupoSaY

  • David
    April 19, 2020 5:12 AM

    One thing this blogmaster has picked up along the way is that our systems of government practised in this part f the world are challenged to be transparency in the way we dream.

