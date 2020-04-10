Senator Caswell Franklyn Speaks – Government Bungling Response to Coronavirus Crisis
At the outset of the Coronavirus crisis in this country, the Hon. Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, hosted a consultation with members of the Social Partnership and me at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, to plan strategy for fighting this threat. I was impressed and congratulated her on the approach. I then went on to say to her that this was not a time for political controversy and that all sides must come together to defeat this scourge.
Rather than busy itself with measures to protect the people of this country, some twelve days after the consultation, Government rushed to Parliament and passed legislation that was already on the books, to manage the ensuing crisis. In essence, that legislation amended the Emergency Management Act by re-enacting certain provisions that already existed at section 28 of the same act; also at sections 2 and 3 of the 1939 Emergency Powers Act; and at section 25 of the Constitution. The amendment also went on to give powers to the Chief Medical Officer that he already had since 1969.
Needless to say, those initial steps did not give me any confidence that Government was capable of handling the situation, however I remained quiet hoping that somehow that they would get it right. I’ve tried to hold my peace but the situation has now reached a stage that I am compelled to speak-up before these bunglers unintentionally kill us all.
The handling of this crisis has been plagued with the bungling that is now characteristic of anything that this administration touches. So far, were are told that there is no evidence of any community spread of the virus. But it would seem that the end result of the Government’s initiatives would lead to what we fear most. What did the Government think would happen when it gave one day’s notice of a 24-hour curfew? As was reasonably foreseeable, people rushed to supermarkets in their thousands, ignoring any suggestion of physical or social distancing. Take some sobering time to imagine what could have happened if there were any carriers of the Coronavirus in those lines?
As if Government fails to learn from its mistakes, post offices were opened for a limited period in order to allow pensioners to cash their National Insurance pension cheques. The foreseeable result happened: hundreds of vulnerable persons throng the post offices thereby creating an incubator for the spread of the Coronavirus.
This virus is deadly and Government must come up with a series of measures that would protect the people of this country. These hit or miss initiatives just will not do.
thank u Caswell. it took u long enuff.
but there is more to the bungling than that
LikeLike
The handling of this crisis has been plagued with the bungling that is now characteristic of anything that this administration touches. So far, were are told that there is no evidence of any community spread of the virus. But it would seem that the end result of the Government’s initiatives would lead to what we fear most. What did the Government think would happen when it gave one day’s notice of a 24-hour curfew? As was reasonably foreseeable, people rushed to supermarkets in their thousands, ignoring any suggestion of physical or social distancing. Take some sobering time to imagine what could have happened if there were any carriers of the Coronavirus in those lines?
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
NOW WHAT SAY THE DISHONEST BLP BRIGADE WHO POLLUTE BU REGULARLY. IF I OMIT YOUR NAMES YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE.
Enuff
Robert
Lorenzo
John2
Bajan in NY
LikeLike
Finally Caswell speaks in harsh tones
Saying to the bunglers in parliament
Enough is enough
LikeLike
You do realize Senator Caswell has more of a presence than Verla?
LikeLike
This contribution shows once again that the people cannot trust the opposition.
For example, the senator casts doubt on the fact that the virus does not spread independently within the indigenous island population. Those who can calculate clearly see a linear (not exponential) progression of the new infections. It is also a fact that with the linear course, the doubling rate of the virus drops dramatically every day.
The senator’s response to the announcement of the lockdown is also populist. As experience from many other countries teaches, the population always runs to the stores after the announcement of a curfew. This is regardless of whether the lockdown follows in one, two, three or four days.
Since financial education has not been a strength of the Barbadian establishment since ancient times, the senator finally ignores the catastrophic economic effects of the crisis. These effects are far more drastic than a few people suffering from Wuhan flu.
First of all, he is not addressing the consequences für the civil service. Many citizens in the tourism industry will remain permanently unemployed. Is the Senator thereby trying to protect the group of civil servants, favoured by the unions, who, despite the island’s disastrous financial situation, will continue to receive their full salary and can continue to hope for lavish pensions?
To sum up: The contribution disappoints the citizens. The opposition cannot offer any real alternative, but confines itself to populist positions without substance.
After all, the population is urgently advised to trust exclusively and solely the democratically elected government. It alone will prevent Barbados from drifting into total chaos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
David
come on man. Caswell is part of Govt for what the senate is worth. Verla is not but i do wonder about who is advising her?
LikeLike
Having said the above i was rather dismayed over the weeks of silent coming from the Opposition
I read where Atherly said he was pleased with the changes govt had made after the supermarket debacle
The minute i read that comment i rolled my eyes and thought fiddle ddee and fiddle de dumb
Cause i could not understand how a measure done in haste implemented to buy groceries by phone in a few hours would have been good resolution to meeting the individual essential needs pkgd by supermarket employees having not knowning the individual buying habits
LikeLike
baje
I already agreed with Donna – Supermarket should have been closed from Thursday night when they closed for the night/ should have not been opened on Friday.
LikeLike
infact I rpeat….. the island should have shut down/curfew / people stay at home from the time the first two cases were announced .
I will not repeat.
LikeLike
Cant the pensioners be issued a debit card and government just put the money on the account each month?
this would free up the time at the post office and they just leave home to shop. if they need cash the use ATM.
LikeLike