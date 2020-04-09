Trinidad Slams Door Shut on Trinis Stranded in Barbados
It has been reported the Trinidad and Tobago government through National Security Minister, Stuart Young has again refused to receive 33 CITIZENS stranded in Barbados since April 8, 2020 back into the country.
The Barbados government attempted to piggyback on an arrangement with the European Union who sent a plane this week to collect Europeans stranded in the Caribbean. Barbados was the hub for the operation with the plane scheduled to pickup passengers in Tobago. It was an opportunity for the 33 stranded Trinidadians to bum a ride to Tobago which is a hop skip and a jump from Trinidad.
We are the only nationals in the world who are denied entry into our country. He said his countrymen who were mainly people over 65 all broke down in tears –Nationnews.com
What is the reason for the Trinidad government exercising this level of intransigence towards its citizens? There is no logical explanation if the consideration was taken that the stranded Trinidadians have been in quarantine in Barbados since April 8, 2020. It also puzzles why the Trinidad government would have sent COVID 19 test kits to Barbados this week costing USD2500.00 after the group was quarantined with the expectation existing protocol in Trinidad requires the group enter quarantine again IF they eventually are allowed to return to the land of birth. All rather strange.
The blogmaster is of the view the Rowley government is ‘pissed’ at the group for engaging in non essential travel. Rowley should expect to see this issue when he checks the rear view mirror come general election time.
The Trinidad government owns a regional airline for crissakes.
This shows the poor leadership by the Trinidad government especially when you consider that the time has been extended due to no fault of the citizens who accepted the initial decision outlined by the government it can only be considered HEARTLESS to leave these citizens in Barbados and other countries Suriname Venezuela especially when the government can request confirmation by a test that these citizens are no or at worst low risk should they return HOME here again sense has failed in the view that science is the sense, not individual flawed emotions as continued to be expressed by the Trinidad government which is unacceptable. Imagine the US sent a plane for their citizens recently and the Government allowed the VP Venezuela to land to discuss COVID 19 which could have been accomplished by ZOOM what poor decision by a supposed to be caring administration. STICK BREAK-IN THEIR EARD what a shame.
@Robert Amari
The last part of you comment is interesting because it may yet prove a good constitutional case. On what basis was the Venezuelan diplomat allowed entry that would have overridden same consideration for the stranded Trinidadians.
These people will probably file a class action when they eventually are allowed back in.
@ Mariposa
The last part of you comment is interesting because it may yet prove a good constitutional case…(Quote)
You seem to be winning the argument. Of course, few will accept that you have a powerful argument.
This is not the point ac has been making and you know it. You are one Rh dishonest man
This shows the good leadership of Trinidad. They were definitely not responsible. They were fully aware of the COVID-19 .They will never repeat the same behavior. The welfare of the majority come first .I would not be surprised if the Trinidadian government is not going fund their expenses. There is the situation in Barbados where the authorities are seeking to discover the where about of those who entered Barbados between 15-22 March. The failure of mandatory quarantine resulted in the current condition. A case of bad leadership. which is going to result in community spread of the virus.
Correction: I would not be surprised if the Trinidadian government is going to fund.
Citizens based on this opportunity provided during the COVID 19 Pandemic and with the recent win by the people to either force or cause the recent private security company use to be cancelled must start to understand the role they play for the country and government that can be realized, NOW, the people’s power can return once action is taken during this god-given time this is the new ARAB SPRING
Cheez on bread
David why u got to response in such a disgusting manner to Hal dam show respect for the elderly
Fuh Chris sake
Every body is entitled to an open opinion
The Constitution is at the heart of this matter
The problem began with govts setting a precedent
Maybe it is a case where govt did not want to spend the legal fees because of the economic strangle hold Corona had placed govt
Trinidad took advantage and held fast on a policy of the health and security of the country over the constituional rights of the people
I said that barbados taking a route of humanity would return to bite govt in the a.sss
