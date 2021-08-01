Discussion re COVID 19 and the Economy

COVID-19 Discussion: Interview with BAMP Representatives - The variants and how they will impact our nation and our lives

The following is a short discussion with President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) Dr. Linda Williams (Epidemiologist). Dr. Natasha Sobers ( Epidemiologist) from the UWI, Cave Hill and Senior Economic Advisor to the government Dr. Kevin Greenidge – Head of the CBC TV 8 Sanka Price lead the discussion supported by Head of News at Voice of Barbados Stetson Babb.

COVID-19 Discussion: Interview with BAMP Representatives

  • David
    August 1, 2021 6:31 AM

    We should follow science only so far

    There is great irony that during this Season of Emancipation, when we celebrate black Barbadians gaining freedom and the rights to their own bodies, the Government of Barbados and the private sector are considering ways to legally take away a level of Barbadians’ right to decide what they do with their own body and force or coerce persons into taking COVID-9 shots.
    It is in some ways an understandable response to a very difficult situation. The rationale is that it is for the good of the entire country. However, the latest reported science suggests that this is flawed thinking.
    We were being told that fully jabbed persons were less likely to pass on the virus than the unjabbed. On Friday the United States Centres for Disease Control and major news media began reporting from a newly released study that persons who have had the jab are just as likely to infect others as persons who haven’t had it. The unjabbed are no more a threat to others than the jabbed.
    “The bottom line was that, in contrast to the other variants, vaccinated people, even if they didn’t get sick, got infected and shed virus at similar levels as unvaccinated people who got infected,” This was the opinion given to CNN by a Dr Walter Orenstein, who heads the Emory Vaccine Centre. He was referring to the Delta variant which, despite being more infectious, does not appear to be more aggressive than other strains.
    This jabs a hole in the argument that forcing workers to take the shot makes the work environment safer.
    However, many persons have chosen to do so for their own safety. This is a reasonable and understandable choice and it is their right. Many people are more hesitant and this is also reasonable and understandable, and also their right.
    With this novel coronavirus, what we are constantly finding out is how little we really know. There are also emerging concerns that COVID-19 jabs could stimulate the evolution of more resistant strains. Which leads me to a very personal story about my child, a doctor, fear, intimidation, bacteria, the republic and freedom of choice.
    Stuck shut with mucus
    When my first child was born, one of her eyes was stuck shut with mucus. Apparently, this is not uncommon. I happened to overhear the attending doctor say to the midwife in charge that she was going to put some antibiotics in the eye. Now, I ain’t no doctor.
    But that did not sound right.
    Me and my fast self turned immediately to get the doctor’s attention.
    “Is that necessary?” I asked.
    The doctor looked a bit taken aback, and responded, “Well, she may go blind.” I had to take a moment to breathe and catch myself so that I could respond calmly. Tactics of fear or intimidation are too often the reflex response of persons in positions of authority and power to achieve compliance.
    “Is that a possibility or a probability?” I asked. She paused again and she seemed to take a moment to think about her response this time.
    This time she was a little
    less assertive. “A possibility” she replied. “Is it a highly likely possibility that she will go blind or not highly likely?”
    I asked. “Not highly likely,” she admitted. “Well, no thank you then; we won’t use the antibiotics.” That was our choice.
    Breast milk
    After some research, my daughter’s mother washed the child’s eyes with breast milk. The eye cleared up one time. Human breast milk has strong antibacterial properties and unlike most antibiotics is totally non-toxic.
    It is highly recommended in situations like this one. There is usually more than one way despite the fact that persons in authority may try to make you believe that their way is the only way.
    Though not a medical practitioner, I knew enough to know that much of the bacteria that a baby is exposed to at birth is necessary to help its immune system to develop. I knew that manmade antibiotics can offset the natural bacterial balance that is necessary for health.
    Also, I knew that the overuse of antibiotics has led to bacteria evolving into deadlier strains which are resistant to antibiotics. I knew enough to make my own decision.
    We are told to follow the science. But science is always winding with many roads, sharp bends, dead ends and U-turns. We should follow the science only so far as we can stay on the path of sound reason, respect for rights and moral democratic principles. Coercing a person to undertake a medical procedure against their will is not something to be taken lightly in a modern society, whether we agree with the procedure or not.

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email Adriangreen14@gmail.com.

  • David
    August 1, 2021 6:32 AM

    Let’s get it right

    I won’t sugar-coat things: Employers have made several legal missteps since the pandemic began, though some were due to the unique challenges presented by it.
    In March 2020, many employers told their employees to use their vacation days during the lockdown in order to be paid.
    Senator Franklyn then stated publicly that the Holidays with Pay Act required employees to be given 14 days’ notice of vacation. Those employers were left to correct their mistake.
    Similarly, many were placed on layoff and short time without employers carrying out the consultations either with the employees or the Chief Labour Officer as required by section 38 of the Employment Rights Act,
    which I mentioned in one of my previous articles. Again these employers had to correct their error.
    Some employers decreased their workers’ wages without their consent. The Barbados Workers’ Union and some people, including me, publicly decried the practice as a breach of contract and unlawful.
    In some instances, the intervention of the Minister of Labour and the Prime Minister was necessary to resolve the unlawful wage reductions.
    In short, some employers have acted before inquiring into the lawfulness of their actions, which is not good practice.
    This is why I agree with the decision of the Social Partnership to allow the Attorney General to obtain a legal opinion on the legal implications of mandatory vaccinations or PCR testing before any national policy is established and before individual companies seek to impose their own policies.
    Vaccine requirements
    It was also requested that the business sector refrain from implementing PCR or vaccine requirements for their employees during the interim.
    I hope the policies which have been circulated by Tides Restaurant, Lionel C.
    Hill Supermarket and BGI Cargo regarding mandatory vaccinations and/or PCR testing are placed on hold in line with the decision of the Social Partnership. If not, we should hesitate to patronise businesses that engage in unlawful practices with their employees.
    Is the consideration of a mandatory vaccination policy premature at this stage?
    Is there really widespread vaccine hesitance or is this being confused with Sinopharm hesitance? The long lines and fully booked appointments which occurred for the AstraZeneca vaccine suggest the hesitance is not widespread. I suspect there will be an increase in vaccine uptake once other brands become available.
    What’s the rush by employers to implement mandatory vaccine or PCR testing when the safety protocols continue to provide a safe place of work for their employees? None of these employers have required their customers, suppliers or tourists to be vaccinated or produce negative PCR tests in order to enter their establishments, so why is it required
    for their employees?
    If these employers feel that the safety protocols are sufficient to protect their staff from unvaccinated suppliers and customers, then it is disingenuous to suggest that the safety protocols, which to date have helped most businesses not experience even one case of coronavirus, are somehow now insufficient.
    Mandatory vaccine policy
    Is it also premature for the Government to be considering a mandatory vaccine policy when there are insufficient vaccines on island?
    If comments on the social media pages of our news houses are any indication (and I think they are), many are becoming reluctant to take the vaccine because of this apparent push to make them mandatory. The mandatory vaccine talks are proving counterproductive and increasing the very vaccine hesitance they seek to remedy.
    Coercion is not the way.
    I have reviewed the WHO policy brief entitled Covid 19 and Mandatory Vaccinations: Ethical Considerations And Caveats dated April 13, 2021. The policy discourages the use of coercion and says: “If such a public health goal can be achieved with less coercive or intrusive policy interventions (e.g., public education), a mandate would not be ethically justified, as achieving public health goals with less restriction of individual liberty and autonomy yields a more favourable risk-benefit ratio.”
    It also asserts that mandatory policies may “undermine confidence and public trust, and might affect both vaccine uptake and adherence to other important public health measures, which can have an enduring effect”.
    I intend to discuss this policy in detail in next week’s article. The present administration has repeatedly emphasised that it takes guidance from the WHO in its response to COVID-19. I hope they will give the caveats in the WHO policy due consideration.
    Michelle M. Russell is an attorney at law with a passion for employment law and labour matters and is a budding social activist.

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 1, 2021 6:33 AM

    Silly season on republic, vaccines

    By Ezra Alleyne

    We have indeed reached the silly season.
    I mean that in the most serious manner. It is to be observed in the way in which some people are handling the two issues of the day – the republic issue and the other issue of mandatory vaccination.
    I challenge anyone to show me a policy statement of the present Government which says that the Government is going to introduce mandatory vaccination. I pause while, as readers, you search your minds.
    Unless people misunderstand what has been said, the majority will agree with me. Yet the call-in programmes have been assaulted by callers holding forth on the air as though such a policy has been enacted. Not true.
    Democracy in action
    As I understand it, the Social Partnership met specifically to discuss the issue. This is and was democracy in action, with the Prime Minister in the role of arbitrator and protector of the public interest. What was the outcome of that meeting?
    Having heard the views of both camps – the employees and the employers – the decision was taken to seek the legal opinion of the Attorney General on the contentious issues of vaccines and testing.
    The position of the private sector was that mandatory vaccination and testing were necessary. The unions’ position was that Barbadians should be sensitised on the science and encouraged to take the vaccine, but of their own volition.
    It is consistent with good governance to act in the manner that the Prime Minister has. It is also good governance to ask for opinions in double quick time since the vital interests of the society are involved.
    I need only remind all of the Prime Minister’s words: “We would love to reach consensus . . . . This Government has always held the perspective that we consult, communicate, but where we can’t, we will not fail to govern.”
    Republic issue
    Now to other issues. The Reverend Guy Hewitt scrambles to criticise the Prime Minister for what he says is her change of position on the issue of a referendum before going to a republic.
    Hewitt is contesting the leadership of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and is putting before us as best he can his ideas on some broad issues. He can make these statements because he understands the power of leadership.
    Political leaders stamp their decisions on the Government. And subject to discussion within Cabinet when collective responsibility kicks in, most decisions in Government are those of the Prime Minister to the extent that she carries her Government with her. It is the inherent power of the Westminster system.
    To properly appreciate its essence would have allowed Hewitt to avoid falling into the error of quoting a statement in 2007 when Miss Mottley was Deputy Prime Minister in an Owen Arthur administration.
    Hewitt asks what has changed since 2007. Well, three Governments have. Namely, Owen Arthur to David Thompson in 2008; Thompson to Freundel Stuart, 2010 to 2013; Stuart in his own right, 2013 to 2018; and now Mottley from Stuart, 2018 to the present.
    Westminster system
    Too many people do not understand the Westminster system of governance. Errol Barrow and Sir James Tudor did. And so do I. Barrow underlined the nature of his leadership. He once declared that if he had a problem with any minister, he would ask the minister to go and read the Constitution and then come back to him.
    Sir James wondered in print how other leaders before Sandiford could govern so easily. But Sandiford could only move forward by hotly contested inches.
    The DLP since Barrow has had a difficulty recognising, as Sandiford said in his book and in Parliament, that the Prime Minister is no longer primus inter pares (first among equals). He is it!
    That means that Prime Minister Mottley can reshape in 2021 the earlier policy of an Owen Arthur administration on referendum, which she was bound to support then as a Cabinet minister.
    She is it now!
    I say no more at this stage, but we have to understand what we are doing. At least Hewitt did not make the mistake of calling for a Budget at this time. To that extent, he scored one on DLP leader Verla De Peiza while losing once again to Mottley.
    Little wonder then that another seasoned commentator in another section of the press does not see any change of administration next time around.
    Ezra Alleyne is an attorney and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.


    Source: Nation

  • TLSN
    August 1, 2021 6:45 AM

    @ David,
    Here is the latest covid-19 news coming out from the UK.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9849067/ALL-50s-clinically-vulnerable-offered-Pfizer-booster-shot.html

  • angela cox
    August 1, 2021 7:18 AM

    Did Ezra in his long-winded diatribe wrote a commentary outlining why barbadians should not challenge PM Mottley dictates
    For what it is worth in a democracy the Prime Minister is subjected to scrutiny
    Many are beginning to see that her actions does not match her words and rightfully makes effort to challenge and hold her accountable in view if full transparency
    Her seeming role of governance is to hide behind Committes leaving all important decisions for them to decide
    It is about time on important decisions when time is of essence and the economy weakens and buckles under the weight of COVID that she plays a pivotal role in decision making with out introducing added fusion which can stall the economy further as with the hot debate of mandatory vaccination
    Her flipping approach of asking the People to wait until a decision is meted out by the AG is indeed a stalled front which can develop and roll across the nation to make matters worse and more challenging between employer and employee as the weeks go by
    Leaders are expected to lead by example
    Xxxxx
    The Republic issue as all can gather Mia wasted no time in pursuing a path for conclusion
    Albeit that We the people had no say so Yea or Nay leaving all decision making into her own hands
    Dictator or the loose needless to say
    A very important subject which needed the voice of the people to be heard was giving a high five by some unknown voices unknown to many in the population and the rest will become history

  • David
    August 1, 2021 7:21 AM

    Do you understand the meaning of diatribe?

  • TheOGazerts
    August 1, 2021 7:22 AM

    EA is already here and he did not mention Margaret Thatcher.
    Read it twice.
    He obfuscates the mandatory vaccination discussion. Got lost with his own eloquence but recovers and states “We would love to reach consensus . . . . This Government has always held the perspective that we consult, communicate, but where we can’t, we will not fail to govern.”

    Yes, Mia has the final ball.

    Second section… His definition of ‘it’ reminds me of Bill Clinton redefining ‘is’. She is not ‘primus inter pares’, she is ‘it’. The jury is out on what ‘it’ is.

  • David
    August 1, 2021 7:32 AM

    The big takeaway from the discussion featured is that there are many unknowns which makes for many imponderables.

  • David
    August 1, 2021 7:55 AM

    https://fb.watch/76h9uAu8Tm/

  • Donna
    August 1, 2021 8:01 AM

    Reasoned debate is the best way to go. But… people must first be willing to be persuaded by reason.

    What I see is people taking firm positions often without listening to the other side of the argument.

    I like this Russell woman. She is reasonable.

  • 555dubstreet
    August 1, 2021 8:12 AM

    People make their own decisions while nations make theirs.
    Leadership in Covid is a thankless task and people are dying.

    What is the value of a life.
    It is worth more to a family and is priceless.
    To a nation it is what they contribute to it’s pockets.

    Money Is Not All

    I don’t want to be like a foolish king who sits on an empty throne

    Complicated Love

  • Donna
    August 1, 2021 8:12 AM

    And as for my soul brother, Adrian, using breast milk is also following the science.

    Same experience I had with the ganglion cyst on my ankle.

    Doctor: minor surgery – incision and drainage. No guarantee it will not return.

    Nurse: gentle massage nightly after soaking in warm water and Epsom salts. Determine cause – what type of repetitive strain and reduce action to prevent return.

    Took the nurse’s advice. And away it went, never to return!

  • GreenMonkey
    August 1, 2021 8:13 AM

    Scandal of the suppressed case for ivermectin
    By
    Edmund Fordham

    June 29, 2021

    ‘WE don’t doubt this is an important paper,’ wrote the senior editor of Lancet Respiratory Medicine on March 9 in response to our paper ‘Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis’, (See link to view pre-print edition of the paper in the source article) the brainchild of Dr Tess Lawrie and the world’s first Cochrane-standards ‘meta-analysis’ of clinical trials of the long-established anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, for treating, and preventing, Covid-19.

    Four expert reviewers were satisfied by revisions already made. ‘The effort of the authors is praiseworthy in this pandemic situation,’ one said. Their critiques had been technical: some of the statistical methods break down when there are no ‘events’ (in this case, deaths) in both ‘arms’ of a clinical trial. Our lead statistician ran more checks; we fixed the criticisms. This is what ‘peer review’ is supposed to do. It’s normal.

    One might take such a comment from the senior editor as the preamble to acceptance for publication. But no, this was the editors’ reason for not publishing the paper. This isn’t normal. What was the problem?

    ‘We don’t doubt this is an important paper, and would likely be widely taken up.’ Hang on, Lancet Respiratory Medicine wants to avoid printing something it recognises as an important paper, that four of their own experts have passed, because it might be ‘widely taken up’? This is what they usually want.

    Of course, the Lancet has a lot to live down, having moved into the business of publishing fake news, as with the notorious hydroxychloroquine fraud which I reported on for TCW last year. Not only did the Lancet publish an obvious fake, it did so with hostile editorial commentary and briefing to BBC Radio 4 Today for maximum impact. So media briefing for planted fake news, but a Lancet specialist title won’t touch an ‘important paper’.

    SNIP

    The paper makes clear that there’s no real doubt that ivermectin is an effective medicine for Covid-19. Multiple clinical trials show it. The Randomised Controlled Trials that our paper analyses are just the tip of the iceberg. Plenty of other trials show it too, but if they were not randomised, according to regulators they don’t count, so our meta-analysis did not include them. Although Risks of Bias are carefully evaluated, disregarding the mountain of evidence from elsewhere, not least the experience and testimony of doctors actually using it, is itself a potent source of bias. You are throwing away all the data that might force you to think. A critic of our paper wrote: ‘a technical tour-de-force based on ritualised ideas’. He’s right, but let’s not argue: our meta-analysis was upon the Regulators’ terms. We played by their rules. That was the point. You want a strict meta-analysis of RCTs only? Take two dozen.

    How many do they need? When governments, or regulatory agencies, want to approve medicines, one will do. Dexamethasone, to huge fanfare, was approved last summer on the evidence of just one RCT, though it helps only ventilated patients in the inflammatory stages of the illness, and on its own, by not very much. The FLCCC doctors had been using a different corticosteroid, methylprednisolone, and at higher equivalent doses, long before. In our analysis, ivermectin reduces deaths overall by around 62 per cent, and works at all disease stages. As a prophylactic, it prevents 6 out of every 7 infections that would otherwise occur, and stops household transmission in its tracks. Corticosteroids are vital in the inflammatory phase of the illness, but are useless in the purely viral stage or for prophylaxis.

    https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/scandal-of-the-suppressed-case-for-ivermectin/

  • Donna
    August 1, 2021 8:14 AM

    Good post, 555! What are you smoking THIS morning?

  • angela cox
    August 1, 2021 8:20 AM

    DavidAugust 1, 2021 7:21 AM

    Do you understand the meaning of diatribe
    Xxxxx
    No but me thinks the word fits EA posting like a glove
    U can have the last word

  • John
    August 1, 2021 8:30 AM

    Some employers decreased their workers’ wages without their consent. The Barbados Workers’ Union and some people, including me, publicly decried the practice as a breach of contract and unlawful.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    GOB closed down the economy and only allowed certain businesses to open and on reduced hours.

    Any loss the workers experienced should be refunded by the GOB!!

    Like

  • David
    August 1, 2021 8:39 AM

    Thanks for being honest by admitting you do not. Of course the blogmaster will always have the last word.

  • Donna
    August 1, 2021 8:40 AM

    What would have happened if ALL businesses were allowed to operate as normal?

    How many customers and staff would have died?

    Would it have been a safe environment which the law requires businesses to provide?

    How many lawsuits would certain businesses have been forced to answer?

    These are the questions you must consider before you reach your FIRM position.

    But in your extreme right-wing state, you may be incapable of doing so.

  • David
    August 1, 2021 8:47 AM

    Huge study supporting ivermectin as Covid treatment withdrawn over ethical concerns

    https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-ivermectin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over-ethical-concerns

  • Critical Analyzer
    August 1, 2021 8:48 AM

    That whole discussion was nothing more than a PR fiasco.

    All they care about is keeping just enough moneyin circulation so they can continue to pay their mortgages and continue to live the same lifestyles they were accustomed to when the month come while all the rest of us suffer.

    Tell the people going to work everyday in government but not getting paid most months with nothing but excuse after excuse. Them people getting evict and chased by debt collectors. Do those people count too or just your much vaulted low COVID numbers?

    Time to face facts, you are propping up a failing economy you refused to restructure and then you put red tape, taxes and stumbling blocks in front people trying to get business ideas off the ground.

    Also somebody please tell that woman heading BAMP to stop asking for COVID serology surveys to determine the prevalence of COVID because you will probably find lots more people already had it and start a 2021 riot.

  • TheOgazerts
    August 1, 2021 9:04 AM

    “How many do they need? When governments, or regulatory agencies, want to approve medicines, one will do. Dexamethasone, to huge fanfare, was approved last summer on the evidence of just one RCT, though it helps only ventilated patients in the inflammatory stages of the illness, and on its own, by not very much” .

    1) Very dishonest. There is a “magical thing” called a p-value (p) that is used in the drug approval process. As and example, If we are comparing a drug versus placebo and p >0.05 then we would consider the trial as failed. If P <0.05 but in the neighborhood, then a second trial would considered necessary. In fact, the rule is that a second trial is required unless p is highly significant. If p <0.001, the the FD may consider the evidence so overwhelming that the second trial is not required.

    This a good read..
    https://www.fda.gov/media/133660/download
    An excerpt (statistically persuasive is what I stated above)
    Reliance on a single large multicenter trial to establish effectiveness should generally be limited to situations in which the trial has demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically very persuasive effect on mortality, severe or irreversible morbidity, or prevention of a disease with potentially serious outcome, and with other characteristics described below, and confirmation of the result in a second trial would be impracticable or unethical. For example, conducting a second trial after strongly positive trial had demonstrated a decrease in post-infarction mortality, or prevention of pertussis would generally present significant ethical concerns. Repetition of positive trials showing only symptomatic benefit would generally not present the same ethical concerns.

    2)
    “We played by their rules. That was the point. You want a strict meta-analysis of RCTs only? Take two dozen.”

    The last sentence is not truw. You cannot take any two dozen. A good statistician/clinician would ensure that the studies have a similar patient population, etc. A meta-analysis is more thatn grabboing a bunch of studies an analyzing them.

  • TheOgazerts
    August 1, 2021 9:06 AM

    I dislike much of the covid commentary on BU pages. People are just copying and pasting from elsewhere

  • TheOGazerts
    August 1, 2021 9:08 AM

    @8:47 a.m
    A good read, but if you read the article you will be sick to your stomach at the level of dishonesty.
    I have not recovered.

  • Critical Analyzer
    August 1, 2021 9:13 AM

    We need a weekly two hour discussion with our so called medical experts and policy decision makers answering questions posed via phone or posted online from the public, not only from interviewers and journalists probably told to don’t bring up certain topics or you will get blackballed.

    We need a panel with Dr Corey Forde, Dr. Elisabeth Ferdinand, Dr. George Belle and Minister Jeffrey Bostic. Come out every week for two hours and face the questions from the taxpayers paying you handsomely to lock them down at home or up at Harrison’s Point.

    To get the ball rolling, I want to know
    1) What movements are being made towards early outpatient treatment protocols like those listed here (https://c19protocols.com/)?
    2) Since vaccinated people can now be asymptomatic or minimally spreaders having viral loads as large as unvaccinated, will they also now be asked to test?

  • TheOGazerts
    August 1, 2021 9:17 AM

    I came here to comment on Michelle Russel article and got distracted.

    I have read a number of her articles and am always impressed on how she deals only in facts..

    I do not detect any snobbery; there is no name dropping, she is not a braggadocio and resting on past laurels.

    Like

