Discussion re COVID 19 and the Economy
The following is a short discussion with President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) Dr. Linda Williams (Epidemiologist). Dr. Natasha Sobers ( Epidemiologist) from the UWI, Cave Hill and Senior Economic Advisor to the government Dr. Kevin Greenidge – Head of the CBC TV 8 Sanka Price lead the discussion supported by Head of News at Voice of Barbados Stetson Babb.
Source: Nation
@ David,
Here is the latest covid-19 news coming out from the UK.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9849067/ALL-50s-clinically-vulnerable-offered-Pfizer-booster-shot.html
Did Ezra in his long-winded diatribe wrote a commentary outlining why barbadians should not challenge PM Mottley dictates
For what it is worth in a democracy the Prime Minister is subjected to scrutiny
Many are beginning to see that her actions does not match her words and rightfully makes effort to challenge and hold her accountable in view if full transparency
Her seeming role of governance is to hide behind Committes leaving all important decisions for them to decide
It is about time on important decisions when time is of essence and the economy weakens and buckles under the weight of COVID that she plays a pivotal role in decision making with out introducing added fusion which can stall the economy further as with the hot debate of mandatory vaccination
Her flipping approach of asking the People to wait until a decision is meted out by the AG is indeed a stalled front which can develop and roll across the nation to make matters worse and more challenging between employer and employee as the weeks go by
Leaders are expected to lead by example
Xxxxx
The Republic issue as all can gather Mia wasted no time in pursuing a path for conclusion
Albeit that We the people had no say so Yea or Nay leaving all decision making into her own hands
Dictator or the loose needless to say
A very important subject which needed the voice of the people to be heard was giving a high five by some unknown voices unknown to many in the population and the rest will become history
Do you understand the meaning of diatribe?
EA is already here and he did not mention Margaret Thatcher.
Read it twice.
He obfuscates the mandatory vaccination discussion. Got lost with his own eloquence but recovers and states “We would love to reach consensus . . . . This Government has always held the perspective that we consult, communicate, but where we can’t, we will not fail to govern.”
Yes, Mia has the final ball.
Second section… His definition of ‘it’ reminds me of Bill Clinton redefining ‘is’. She is not ‘primus inter pares’, she is ‘it’. The jury is out on what ‘it’ is.
The big takeaway from the discussion featured is that there are many unknowns which makes for many imponderables.
https://fb.watch/76h9uAu8Tm/
Reasoned debate is the best way to go. But… people must first be willing to be persuaded by reason.
What I see is people taking firm positions often without listening to the other side of the argument.
I like this Russell woman. She is reasonable.
People make their own decisions while nations make theirs.
Leadership in Covid is a thankless task and people are dying.
What is the value of a life.
It is worth more to a family and is priceless.
To a nation it is what they contribute to it’s pockets.
Money Is Not All
I don’t want to be like a foolish king who sits on an empty throne
Complicated Love
And as for my soul brother, Adrian, using breast milk is also following the science.
Same experience I had with the ganglion cyst on my ankle.
Doctor: minor surgery – incision and drainage. No guarantee it will not return.
Nurse: gentle massage nightly after soaking in warm water and Epsom salts. Determine cause – what type of repetitive strain and reduce action to prevent return.
Took the nurse’s advice. And away it went, never to return!
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/scandal-of-the-suppressed-case-for-ivermectin/
Good post, 555! What are you smoking THIS morning?
DavidAugust 1, 2021 7:21 AM
Do you understand the meaning of diatribe
Xxxxx
No but me thinks the word fits EA posting like a glove
U can have the last word
Some employers decreased their workers’ wages without their consent. The Barbados Workers’ Union and some people, including me, publicly decried the practice as a breach of contract and unlawful.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
GOB closed down the economy and only allowed certain businesses to open and on reduced hours.
Any loss the workers experienced should be refunded by the GOB!!
Thanks for being honest by admitting you do not. Of course the blogmaster will always have the last word.
What would have happened if ALL businesses were allowed to operate as normal?
How many customers and staff would have died?
Would it have been a safe environment which the law requires businesses to provide?
How many lawsuits would certain businesses have been forced to answer?
These are the questions you must consider before you reach your FIRM position.
But in your extreme right-wing state, you may be incapable of doing so.
That whole discussion was nothing more than a PR fiasco.
All they care about is keeping just enough moneyin circulation so they can continue to pay their mortgages and continue to live the same lifestyles they were accustomed to when the month come while all the rest of us suffer.
Tell the people going to work everyday in government but not getting paid most months with nothing but excuse after excuse. Them people getting evict and chased by debt collectors. Do those people count too or just your much vaulted low COVID numbers?
Time to face facts, you are propping up a failing economy you refused to restructure and then you put red tape, taxes and stumbling blocks in front people trying to get business ideas off the ground.
Also somebody please tell that woman heading BAMP to stop asking for COVID serology surveys to determine the prevalence of COVID because you will probably find lots more people already had it and start a 2021 riot.
“How many do they need? When governments, or regulatory agencies, want to approve medicines, one will do. Dexamethasone, to huge fanfare, was approved last summer on the evidence of just one RCT, though it helps only ventilated patients in the inflammatory stages of the illness, and on its own, by not very much” .
1) Very dishonest. There is a “magical thing” called a p-value (p) that is used in the drug approval process. As and example, If we are comparing a drug versus placebo and p >0.05 then we would consider the trial as failed. If P <0.05 but in the neighborhood, then a second trial would considered necessary. In fact, the rule is that a second trial is required unless p is highly significant. If p <0.001, the the FD may consider the evidence so overwhelming that the second trial is not required.
This a good read..
https://www.fda.gov/media/133660/download
An excerpt (statistically persuasive is what I stated above)
Reliance on a single large multicenter trial to establish effectiveness should generally be limited to situations in which the trial has demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically very persuasive effect on mortality, severe or irreversible morbidity, or prevention of a disease with potentially serious outcome, and with other characteristics described below, and confirmation of the result in a second trial would be impracticable or unethical. For example, conducting a second trial after strongly positive trial had demonstrated a decrease in post-infarction mortality, or prevention of pertussis would generally present significant ethical concerns. Repetition of positive trials showing only symptomatic benefit would generally not present the same ethical concerns.
2)
“We played by their rules. That was the point. You want a strict meta-analysis of RCTs only? Take two dozen.”
The last sentence is not truw. You cannot take any two dozen. A good statistician/clinician would ensure that the studies have a similar patient population, etc. A meta-analysis is more thatn grabboing a bunch of studies an analyzing them.
I dislike much of the covid commentary on BU pages. People are just copying and pasting from elsewhere
@8:47 a.m
A good read, but if you read the article you will be sick to your stomach at the level of dishonesty.
I have not recovered.
We need a weekly two hour discussion with our so called medical experts and policy decision makers answering questions posed via phone or posted online from the public, not only from interviewers and journalists probably told to don’t bring up certain topics or you will get blackballed.
We need a panel with Dr Corey Forde, Dr. Elisabeth Ferdinand, Dr. George Belle and Minister Jeffrey Bostic. Come out every week for two hours and face the questions from the taxpayers paying you handsomely to lock them down at home or up at Harrison’s Point.
To get the ball rolling, I want to know
1) What movements are being made towards early outpatient treatment protocols like those listed here (https://c19protocols.com/)?
2) Since vaccinated people can now be asymptomatic or minimally spreaders having viral loads as large as unvaccinated, will they also now be asked to test?
I came here to comment on Michelle Russel article and got distracted.
I have read a number of her articles and am always impressed on how she deals only in facts..
I do not detect any snobbery; there is no name dropping, she is not a braggadocio and resting on past laurels.
