An Inconvenient Truth
Submitted by Richard Petko
In the past few days Governor of the Central Bank Cleviston Haynes and economist Jeremy Stephen provided varying opinions on when the local economy will rebound. Whatever the date, it is crystal clear the primary driver of the economy is tourism and until it returns in force, Barbados will be subject to an unsustainable unemployment rate of over 30%. In both cases the opinions assume the revival of tourism is highly dependent on a drop in cases coupled with vaccine rollout. Not to discount these reasons, in my opinion these are not the greatest barrier which will suppress a tourism rebound in Barbados.
The inconvenient truth is the policy of quarantine on arrival, mandatory testing and a reality of being sent into isolation for 2-3 weeks is the main deterrent preventing the return of tourists. We have been told that this policy has kept Barbados “safe”. The underlying assumption of this policy being that even one case of Covid is too many. However, the reality is although vaccines are on the horizon there will never be an eradication of Covid, it is endemic. Vaccinated people will catch and spread Covid, as they do Influenza. Government and tourism leaders need to gaze into the mirror and decide what is a realistic goal with managing Covid? The one case is too many mantra is not sustainable and economically foolhardy.
Does Barbados plan on quarantining, testing and isolating travellers for the rest of time? If one case of Covid is too many, why is one case of Influenza not too many? Both are considered lethal pathogens to vulnerable people. Regarding tourism, by mid February there will be 200 million or more UK, USA and Canadian residents who will have either had Covid or been immunized. These people will return to travel with the force of a tsunami. During this US Thanksgiving weekend Americans are travelling in record numbers even with dire warnings from their CDC. Tourists will search for warm weather destinations in the USA, Caribbean and Latin America.
When they search, they will discover Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Florida, Brazil and Jamaica have no Covid entry requirements at all. The rest of the Caribbean has the requirement of a negative PCR test from 3-10 days old depending on country. In fact, the only nations that test tourists on arrival with the threat of isolation are Bermuda, Barbados and Cuba.
Travellers will have many options, does one believe that your average traveller will choose to get a pre flight PCR test, quarantine for 3 days in Barbados and then take another PCR test, or will he decide to fly to Negril hassle free. Customers will always choose the path of least resistance when all else is equal. When it comes to a 10-day getaway on a beach in Antigua, Cancun, Cartagena or Barbados it is equal, thus the decision making will come down to the Covid hassle/barrier provided by each country.
Air Canada flights already show the effect of Barbados Covid rules. Air Canada has resumed a full schedule of daily flights to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, whereas Barbados receives 2 flights a week, reduced from the previous daily flights.
The Barbados government should be transparent and truthful to the citizenry regarding future plans for the management of Covid. If it will be the current zero Covid policy then Bajans can prepare and plan for the economy they currently are surviving in. If changes are being undertaken, they need to be enacted rapidly. Tourist agencies are already stating they are receiving a bonanza of enquiries for early 2021 vacations. I firmly believe without changes Barbados tourism will wallow in its current darkness forever.
Please!!!
“wear a mask and keep your own spit to yourself”.
Long-term tourism is a luxury. If our tourism is going to depend on the UK market, it is not the long-quarantine period that is the problem, but the impact of CoVid on the economy and the wider jobs’ market. The prospects are not good.
We have an opportunity now to keep using tourism to drive the economy in the short-term, while diversifying for the medium and long-term.
We urgently need new ideas. When is the government going to publish the report by the CoVid Economic group, which was given four weeks in which to report?
Does any one have any idea how long did it take for the global economy to rebound which started in 2008
Also can any tell within in that period how long did it take for tourism to come back to sufficient level to sustain the barbados economy
Also can any one state during that period of global meltdown what were the unemployment levels
Also does anyone know (now absent of tourism) when will govt pursue alternative paths to slow down the rise in unemployment
Does anyone remember when Mia in opposition rubbish past govt talk about the global melt down and its impact on world economies including Barbados
Does anyone remember the Ebola Crisis
####foodforthoughtontanksgiving
“it is endemic. Vaccinated people will catch and spread Covid, as they do Influenza. ”
don’t know where they got the idea that vaccines will automatically stop the spread of Covid…the flu shot made me feel sick and flu-y all the time and there is ALWAYS A FLU EVERY YEAR and tens of thousands of deaths, despite the shot., had a really bad experience with it years ago…
…this vaccine is rushed and hurried and there have been NO 2 YEAR TRIALS as is the norm, everyone will be the guinea pig….so let those who are dying the most, try it first..
.. at least that is me, everyone else can do what they want….
So let Tourists come with their Virus selves and walk around Barbados and give it to everyone?????
So that you can make money??? Who told you that the Vaccine will work???
Or you don’t care if the Virus kills off a few thousand of the 97% of the population?????
What about the HEALTH CONSEQUENCES????
Or you don’t care about none of that???????
RE don’t know where they got the idea that vaccines will automatically stop the spread of Covid…THEY GOT IT FROM THE IDIOT, DR FALSY
RE this vaccine is rushed and hurried and there have been NO 2 YEAR TRIALS as is the norm, THERE IS REALLY NO NEED FOR 2 YEAR TRIALS. ……..HOWEVER, PROBLEMS WITH PHARMACEUTICALS OFTEN REVEAL THEMSELVES MANY YEARS AFTER
WHEN I WAS STUDYING PHARM IN 75-76, THE BENZODIAZEPINES HAD STARTED TO SUPERCEDE THE BARBITURATES, BECAUSE IT WAS THEN THOUGHT THAT THEY WOULD NOT BE DRUGS OF ADDICTION AND DEPENDENCE……………..THIS HAS NOW BEEN FOUND TO BE SPURIOUS.
@ Mariposa
The recovery was staggered, but by 2010, the US had recovered and by 2011 global household expenditure had risen to US$64.8trn, from $46.5trn, an average of 3.3 per cent, equalling the average for the previous 40 years. An example of the underperformance of the Barbados economy.
The global economy was rescued by China and the vast amount of money pumped in to economies by central banks, so-called quantitative easing. So, the policy of austerity forced on small economies by the IMF was misguided since the problem was not state borrowing.
It may help to put things in perspective. At the beginning of the year, US household debt was US$14.15ttrn, $1.5trn higher than it was in 2008 in nominal terms.
I also suggest you look at the performance of the major stock markets (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Nikkei, FTSE100), but remember the stock market is NOT the economy, even if it gives a good indication of the direction of growth.
Since 1966, Barbados has underperformed the global and regional economies. So when Owen Arthur talked ab out growth, he was in fact over-spending on the government’s credit card.
In 2 years barbados debt has risen
Either Mottley will blame COVID or the last decade
Recently i heard Mottley rang out a new tune call the repair govt
The only problem with that tune is when she was in opposition she promised to repair every thing
Now the job is all here’s she cries belly hurt
The last govt had to contend with marches and they did
Now that Mottley has to contend with workers severance pay she attacks and demean anyone who dare defies the actions govt took to change labour laws which protected the worker
####gimmedevoteandwhichme
