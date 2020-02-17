Monday Sermon – Do This and Live
Jesus engaged a lawyer, who wanted to know the answer to perhaps the most important question.
And behold, a certain lawyer stood up and tested Him, saying, “Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” He [Jesus] said to him, “What is written in the law? What is your reading of it?”
So he answered and said, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.’ ”
And He [Jesus] said to him, “You have answered rightly; do this and you will live.” (Luke 10:25-28)
So, we are to love God and others. Love is a verb, and requires action to be demonstrated. Jesus said that we are to love God with all of our heart, mind, soul and strength. What does this mean?
Jesus did not elaborate, but demonstrated this love in His life. He chose to believe what God said and accept it as truth. He chose to obey whatever God instructed Him to do, regardless of the consequences. He chose to cultivate a relationship with God as His Father.
In loving your neighbour, Jesus gave the example of the Samaritan, who used his resources to help someone in desperate need who did not ask for help. We may describe this as unsolicited kindness.
Jesus has already paid for our access to God, through His sacrificial action. We should not scorn God’s invitation to know Him. Yet many do. It seems absurd to live a life disconnected from our Creator, when the way to Him is so easy. Hear Jesus once again.
“do this and you will live.” (Luke 10:28b)
Be blessed on your journey.
Nice message
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE COMMANDMENTS WERE COMPILED INTO TWO GREAT PRINCIPLES, THE SECOND BEING TO LOVE OTHERS AS WE DO OURSELVES.
We need to be Benevolent in giving someone a Hand Up; we do not need the Interference and Force that Socialist Government brings.
COMPULSORY BENEVOLENCE IS NOT CHARITY IT IS ROBBERY!
“They are People in Need of Help, and Charity is one of the Nobler Human Motives. The act of Reaching into One’s Pocket is Praiseworthy and Laudable. Reaching into someone Else Pocket is Deplorable and Worthy of Condemnation”.
Jesus “wants the poor to be helped” but not at Gunpoint, which is essentially what Government Force is all about:
Jesus was Not A Socialist… Neither were any of his Followers. He encouraged others to Render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s. The Populace only paid a 10th from their surplus Caesar and that had nothing to do with their Tithe or the Law of Consecration…
Remember in the Parable of the Good Samaritan when he came upon the man that was in Need he Did Not Call on the Government for Assistance he used his Own Means to do so. What we take away from this is that by following the Second Great Commandment to love others as we do ourselves, it Conveys that IN THE TIMES OF CHRIST it was first our Personal Obligation to Assist where possible.
Failing that we can appeal to family and if they are unable to lend a helping hand then we may appeal to the Church and Community within.
Nowadays so much is Extracted by way of Limitless Taxation’s that puts Tremendous Burdens on the Community that additionally to be Benevolent In helping others becomes added difficulty. Hence More people Look to the State as their Shepherd and Provider.
Under the Banner of Socialism EXCESSIVE TAXATION IS THEFT at Gun Point with no end in Sight, while Tithing was and still is Voluntary…
Keep This and You’ll Keep Them All… There is One Commandment that, if followed by all of humanity, would instantly create a peaceful world: DO NOT STEAL.
Do you believe the 10th Commandment, You shall not covet your neighbor’s house; you shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, nor his male servant, nor his female servant, nor his ox, nor his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbour’s?
Or do you believe in the Socialist Version of advocating using the Brute Force of Government to take from your neighbour to give to someone else or what Socialist describes as being Socially Equable by giving to those the Produce of others who Do Not Work but Love Freeness’s?
Centrally Planned Economies Deprive the Human Spirit of Full Development. Socialism fails because it Kills and Destroys the Human Spirit–just ask the people leaving Cuba in homemade rafts and boats [and those waiting in long lines today in Venezuela struggling, and often failing, to buy food and other life Sustaining commodities].
The Ideology Socialism/Communism is the Adversary’s Counterfeit of all God’s Commandments…
LikeLike