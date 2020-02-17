Monday Sermon – Do This and Live

Jesus engaged a lawyer, who wanted to know the answer to perhaps the most important question.

And behold, a certain lawyer stood up and tested Him, saying, “Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” He [Jesus] said to him, “What is written in the law? What is your reading of it?”



So he answered and said, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.’ ”



And He [Jesus] said to him, “You have answered rightly; do this and you will live.” (Luke 10:25-28)

So, we are to love God and others. Love is a verb, and requires action to be demonstrated. Jesus said that we are to love God with all of our heart, mind, soul and strength. What does this mean?

Jesus did not elaborate, but demonstrated this love in His life. He chose to believe what God said and accept it as truth. He chose to obey whatever God instructed Him to do, regardless of the consequences. He chose to cultivate a relationship with God as His Father.

In loving your neighbour, Jesus gave the example of the Samaritan, who used his resources to help someone in desperate need who did not ask for help. We may describe this as unsolicited kindness.

Jesus has already paid for our access to God, through His sacrificial action. We should not scorn God’s invitation to know Him. Yet many do. It seems absurd to live a life disconnected from our Creator, when the way to Him is so easy. Hear Jesus once again.

“do this and you will live.” (Luke 10:28b)



Be blessed on your journey.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com