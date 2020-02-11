Quagmire of Incestuous Behaviour by Public Officials

The following was posted to social media by Attorney at Law Douglas Trotman and tagged to Barbados Underground.

David, Blogmaster

It is with mixed feelings that I pen this missive… does relationship bias equate to corruption?

Gollop, Stuart (former AG and PM), P. Cheltenham, and Worrell (judge) are indeed not in a partnership.

They are directors of a company “Harford Holdings” and each joint signatories to a mortgage held by that company.

As it relates to their professional practice over the years, I have knowledge of being involved in a case… involving the Indians in 2006- the Cricket World Cup Kensington redevelopment project… where Hal Gollop and son, along with AG Dale Marshall appeared before Justice Worrell in a hearing related to the 14 Indian workers.

At that time I was unaware of the “relationships” which existed.

There are other matters… the most critical for me is the Sam Lords Castle matter…

Here Mr. Gollop represented a company that made an offer to purchase the assets of Grant Hotels Inc.(the company which held the lands comprising 58.1 acres- including the castle structure; and Harrismith (26 acres)).

That offer never progressed beyond the offer letter stage but was referred to in the substantive case. Justice Worrell was the judge in this case.

I am conducting an investigation into the relationship between Justice Worrell and Mr. Gollop…and have sought international help.

That Stuart was both the AG, then the PM is notable. Meetings with him were unfruitful. I can only now surmise why.

Pat Cheltenham was the attorney who acted for the NIS which brought an action against GHI that triggered it’s Insolvency process…thus forcing the subsequent closure.

On discovering the above, and being warned by friends about possible danger to life and limb for “exposing” this type of information I have been very cautious to date.

I am throwing caution to the wind and I put my life and lime squarely in the hands of my ancestors and destiny.

The question is whether “relationship bias” affects the outcome of cases before the law courts in Barbados.

If so, whether the resulting delay which affects clients and attorneys in financial ways, possibly causing them to lose their business.. is actionable against the parties creating the bias.

This is but an introduction to some of the work that I am doing and the work that needs to be done across the board if we are to right size our judicial system.

A relationship analysis with a look at cases is a start. This too may reveal reasons for the backlog of cases in the system.

It is clear to me that the government will not pursue an investigation such as this and so this comment on Facebook is meant to draw feedback from you the public.

Consider the scenario presented… ask yourself if you were the client or attorney…caught in a relationship web, totally unaware…but wondering how you could possibly have “lost” that case… only to find out afterwards that a situation like what exists may have contributed… for sure..one can only know if there is a probe.

Judges and politicians are not beyond investigation or reproach… they seem to think so.

“…………………..

I have also had a look at corruption…

The other issue lies in blatant corruption as it relates to the procurement of works, goods and services. The government bought procurement software in 2013.

That software… the data contained within needs to be audited from then up to present.

That would capture a 5 year period for the DLP led government and an 20 month period for the current BLP led government.

I am looking forward to chatting with the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to see if such an investigation falls within his remit.