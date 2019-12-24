Tis the Time to Keep Hope Alive

Hope is the thing with feathers
That perches in the soul
And sings the tune without the words
And never stops at all.
Emily Dickinson

Country Barbados has endured tough social and economic times of late. What resonates with this blogmaster amidst the cacophony experienced anyway of the week  in the Barbados Underground is that one should never lose hope.

If human beings do not cling to hope, if there is no expectation that we can contribute to make tomorrow a better day – the logical result is chaos. Sensible human beings must therefore NEVER let go of the belief hope springs eternal. Every person populating the BU family must do all they can muster to add value to the space they influence. Thus leaving the world a better place.

On behalf of the BU household the blogmaster extends best wishes of the season to all members of the BU family and friends.

 

 

