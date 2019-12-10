Chief Medical Officer Given Red Light for Giving Purity Bakeries Green Light
Submitted by Robert D. Lucas, PH.D.
The Editor
Barbados Underground
Barbados, W.I
Dear Sir/Madam,
In your paper of 10th December 2019, there was an article under the caption “Purity Bakeries given the green light to operate.” According to your article, the chief medical officer (CMO), Dr. Kenneth George has given the bakery the green light to operate.
I have a problem with the CMO giving food plants the green light to operate for the following reasons: There is a section of the Ministry of Health known as the Environmental Health Section headed by the Chief/Senior Environmental officer who is trained in environmental health ( formerly called Public Health) which is a distinct discipline from medicine. Surely, it is the function of the Chief Environmental Officer to give the all clear in the case of the bakery. I would like the CMO to state what are his credentials if any in the area of environmental health and if he feels he is competent to pass judgement on food plants operating in this island? I want him to say if he is aware of how a food plant is run and the day-to-day problems one meets in the operation of the plant. Similarly, with the sewage problem, the CMO was out front talking and as a microbiologist,it was obvious to me that he was at sea dealing with the topic.
The point I am making here is the fact that, where persons are trained in a particular discipline, they should be the ones making the decisions, not some one who has a peripheral knowledge of the subject matter.
Sincerely
Robert D. Lucas, PH.D.
I can only laugh at how the rat line backfired on the GOB.
In trying to raise the ire of Barbadians against of all people Ms. Ram using rat infestation as a lever, it successfully exposed the dark underbelly of rat infestation in their own backyard.
Rats get around, like politicians!!
Wonder how many of the Purity rats come from Parliament!!
LikeLike
PUBLIC HEALTH IS A BRANCH OF MEDICINE
the Chief/Senior Environmental officer REPORTS TO THE CMO NOT SO? OR HAS THIS CHANGED?
DOES THE CMO NOT HAVE A MPH AND IS THUS TRAINED IN PUBLIC HEALTH? OR HAS THIS CHANGED?
LikeLike
@ GP. December 10, 2019 11:45 PM
I am making the point that some one trained in environmental health should be calling the shots. Let me give you an example. There was the case of —- . One of my former students closed the place done. Bacterial counts of equipment were too numerous to count(TNC). The processing time was not adhered to. The company went to the then CMO who ordered a new inspection. Needless to say, the plant ensured that equipment was in a pristine state and counts were in the safe zone. She had given the company ample warning of an inspection and it put its house in order. There was a tremendous trouble as a result and it was decided that in future cases the CEO would be the one to issue the orders. You may want to know how I know about this particular case. As a result of a letter written by me outlining the facts of the matter online (the print media wouldn’t publish it) I was fired from the Community College ( pressure was put on the college with threats of not allowing field trips to certain food operations) and I was threatened by a prominent attorney operating for the company with legal action, if I did not recant my position in two-weeks’ time. I refused to do so. As a result of the then CMO actions, government eventually paid out some money to the firm, despite the fact that there had been sloppy processing conditions..
As for your point that Public health is a branch of medicine, that maybe so when one is dealing with epidemics but is not the case in the food industry. The food safety specialist takes charge. It is like the case with veterinarians who lobbied and now call the shots in international trade where food is concerned. They even call shots on non-animal products, As I have said on previous occasions in the local press, I have no problems with Vets having a say ante and post mortem on animal carcasses: but when the carcass is transformed into a sausage, Vets should have no say. The food safety specialist should call the shots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
correction: where it reads closed done should read ” closed down”
LikeLike
@Robert Lucas “government eventually paid out some money to the firm government eventually paid out some money to the firm.”
Sadly, it was not “government” that paid some money to the firm. It was we the poor over burdened taxpayer, that once again had to pay money to someone/some firm in the business class.
When will the misuse of OUR money end?
Sigh!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what they do to keep the corruption going, sign off on dangerous practices that can kill the population…they are all TOO CORRUPT..they know the bakery should be shut the hell down but bribery takes precedence…just like with dirty Ram.
Unless they want to huff the Purity property, they will just let the rats like themselves run wild among the bread…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teach the staff to close the doors ALL of the time. AND install automatic door closers on all of the doors. Much cheaper than a damaged reputation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Kenneth George
The people have an assignment for u.
Go buy some bread from Purity and call the media and while standing outside Purity eat a couple loaves of that purchased bread
For the Doc to give a business a clean bill of health and be allowed to do so by govt even having knoweldge that the business operates in a rat infested environment called Bridgetown is unacceptable
The lines of what is in the best interest of the people health and what govt officials are supposed to do … have become dangerously drawn in favour of business at a high cost for the people
Cant help but place memory back when Mia and her goons raised hell about sewage in the street and calls for accountability
Now a similar problem in regards to the selling of food which can be of danger to people health at Purity is of grave concern
Mia mouth is muted and a Doc says it is alright to buy bread from a rat infested bakery
Lawd hav merci
Not nice to raise the dead
Duppy dust at work again
The Rats in Parliament have to be gotten rid of
LikeLike
However the question still.remains
How can businesses operate in an environment that is rat infested
One cannot deny that Bridgetown environment has become filthy over the years and any business selling food would in bridgetown would have to be carefully monitored
Would not be surprised if along with rats cockroaches also take residence in those business
Also one cannot deny that the garbage problem has given major and serious cause for the unhealthy environment
The problem is not solely for business but for govt to find solutions for this ongoing problem
Thankfully we have the ongoing Hyatt issue to bring this rat infestation problem into broad daylight
As govt tried to demonize Ram other rats came rushing out of Purity bakery in broad daylight for all to see
Oh what a tangled web we weave when we practiced to deceive
Wuh loss muh belly
LikeLike
LikeLike
Although this issue is not a laughing matter
Uh cant help but laugh as govt set out armed to demonize Ram
Govt might have shot itself in the mouth as word spreads like wild fire to Hyatt management about the Rat infestation in Bridgetown at the proposed site for the Hyatt building
AG u fired the first shot and the rats answered your call
LikeLike
@ robert lucas December 11, 2019 1:45 AM
“@ GP. December 10, 2019 11:45 PM
I am making the point that some one trained in environmental health should be calling the shots.”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Don’t you find it rather paradoxical that the same people hogging the political limelight for resolving the rat problem in the bakery (the rats’ ready-source of fast food or supermarket) are themselves, inadvertently, complicit in creating the breeding ground and living environment for the same rats dining in the bakery?
Shouldn’t these ‘reactive’ problem-solving top cats be more concerned about “Preventative’ public health measures than fighting health and safety fires ignited by rats crawling on live wires to find their way to easy food sources?
How about the CMO taking the mote out of his own eye by reading the riot act to those entrusted with responsibility of keeping the old hospital property and its annex currently used by his own ministry as a cemetery for derelict vehicles?
What about the parliamentary rep for the dirtiest part of Barbados who, by happenstance, is the top cat in the same ministry and a former fighting dog in the defence against enemies of the State?
Can’t that person see (with ‘their’ own eyes) the depressingly filthy conditions in the ‘Capital’ constituency which are some of the biggest contributors to the exploding rat population?
What are the rat watchers waiting on to eliminate the risks of ‘potential plague’ to the country?
There is no modern day pro bono Pied Piper to call on, so why not use the ‘existing’ resources of the BDF to help cull the rat population by removing the junk from the town which provides the ‘safe’ breeding conditions for the carriers of the growing potential pestilence.
We are certain that both top officials in this firefighting fiasco are aware of the cautionary words of wisdom:
‘An ounce of ‘Prevention is more than a pound of cure’.
The Authorities responsible for public health and safety must either reduce significantly the rat population on the island or be prepared to lose not only the country’s only forex earning breadbasket but also a significant slice of its population of productive age.
Without any significant natural resources the wealth of Barbados ought to be measured by the health of the people not how many kilos of rat bait is imported into the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point Miller.
When are the garbage trucks coming?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna take more than 2 or 3 garbage trucks to clean up this problem
The whole city is now infected
Won’t even bother to buy a toffee in that place called bridgetown
LikeLike
Thankfully most reasonable Barbadians understand that efficient garbage collection is necessary to arrest the problem of rat infestation.
Where are the trucks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What most reasonable barbadians would like to know is how govt gonna clean up an out of controllable rat infestations which includes the whole of barbados with a couple garbage trucks
Also why did govt took a stubborn and bullish position not allowing the Sanitation workers to pick up garbage on weekends
Now that the problem of rat infestation is brought into broad daylight uh interjecting some long worn out mantra calling for garbage trucks
David what u ought to do is take a stroll across barbados and look into the gullies and a look at the overgrown bush also a look at rotten uninhabitable houses all homes to rodents and other vermin
Then tell how garbage trucks alone can solve the rat problem
As usual the horse has bolted and some cant see the forest for the trees
LikeLiked by 1 person
David
December 11, 2019 8:01 AM
Good point Miller.
When are the garbage trucks coming?
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Ms. Mockley will bring in a few when she comes back from Kenya.
PPP
LikeLike
You should stop debating nonsense. Will picking up the garbage from the streets not assist to arrest the problem? You always twist your points to fit in a narrow political lens.
LikeLike
@John
You can do better.
LikeLike
DR LUCAS SIR
I SAY AGAIN
1 PUBLIC HEALTH IS A BRANCH OF MEDICINE
2 the Chief/Senior Environmental officer REPORTS TO THE CMO NOT SO? OR HAS THIS CHANGED?
3 DOES THE CMO NOT HAVE A MPH AND IS THUS TRAINED IN PUBLIC HEALTH? OR HAS THIS CHANGED?
RE some one trained in environmental health should be calling the shots
I am making the point that THE CMO IS SUPPOSED TO BE TRAINED IN PUBLIC HEALTH OR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH
RE As for your point that Public health is a branch of medicine, that maybe so when one is dealing with epidemics but is not the case in the food industry. The food safety specialist takes charge.
WHO IS THE FOOD SAFETY SPECIALIST IN BARBADOS?
IS THERE ONE?
RE I have no problems with Vets having a say ante and post mortem on animal carcasses: but when the carcass is transformed into a sausage, Vets should have no say. The food safety specialist should call the shots.
AGAIN
WHO IS THE FOOD SAFETY SPECIALIST IN BARBADOS?
IS THERE ONE?
IT WOULD BE NICE TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE CASE YOU CITE
THIS WOULD BE MORE INTERESTING THAN THE EMOTIONAL RUBBISH BEING POSTED HERE EXCEPT THE POST BY MILLER
IT IS SAD THE WAY WE TREAT TRAINED PERSONNEL AND THAT SUCH FOLK SELDOM HAVE A VOICE IN IMPROVING THINGS IN BARBADOS
IT IS SAD THAT A HIGHLY TRAINED PROFESSIONAL LIKE YOU CAN BE FIRED FROM BCC AND PILLORIED BY LAWYERS WITH COMPLETE IGNORANCE OF THE ISSUES
MY FATHER ONCE TAUGHT ME TO DO RIGHT AND FEAR NO MAN
MY CHURCH TAUGHT ME TO DO RIGHT EVEN IF THE STARS FALL
ONE OF MY NURSES TOLD ME ONCE DR GP YOU MUST NOT BE ALWAYS RIGHT, PEOPLE DONT LIKE YOU WHEN YOU ARE ALWAYS RIGHT
I, LIKE YOU , HAVE LEARNED THAT BEING RIGHT AND STANDING FOR WHAT IS RIGHT HAS SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES AND THAT YOU MUST NOT BE ALWAYS RIGHT
LIKE YOU I FOLLOW THE AXIOM OF MY CHURCH AS BEST I CAN IN THE KNOWLEDGE THAT WHEN YOU DO AND STAND FOR RIGHT YOU DO REALLY HAVE TO FEAR THOSE AROUND YOU.
WHAT DO YOU THINK WERE THE CHOICES OF THE CMO?
LikeLike
RE Thankfully most reasonable Barbadians understand that efficient garbage collection is necessary to arrest the problem of rat infestation.
THIS IS OF COURSE FALSE
IN THIS CASE THERE IS MUCH TRUTH AND SENSE IN WHAT MARIPOSA SAYS ABOVE AT December 11, 2019 9:38 AMT
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ David December 11, 2019 9:03 AM
Garbage trucks will not remove the excessively large number of derelict vehicles and discarded household appliances and solid waste items adorning’ the streets and open lots.
Neither will they take away the million and more mosquito-breeding containers many of them being the recklessly discarded plastic bottles which once contained millions of imported stale water.
Barbadians need to get a grip of their public hygiene habits or they will pay a very, very high price in the very near future.
If the country (not bigger than a pinhead in the Amazon rain forest) cannot manage effectively its domestic and commercial waste of less than 300,000 souls how on earth can it ever consider catering for the public sanitation needs of a doubling or tripling of that currently unmanageable number?
LikeLiked by 1 person
MILLER YOU SHOULD STICK TO PUBLIC HEALTH AND FORGET BIBLE COMMENTARY AT WHICH YOU SUCK
LikeLike
@Millwr
Leave the mountain of garbage will help to decrease the rat population? Obviously it is not the sole solution.
LikeLike
My old cane cutter friend told me the Bus Terminal has in rats too!!
My guess is the Liquidation Centre Rats, the Parliament Rats, the Purity Rats and the Bus Terminal Rats are all family.
Guess there must be Hospital Rats too!!
Maybe even St. Michael School Rats too.
… and Convent Rats.
LikeLike
JOHN
rats rats rats would be a good title for a calypso for next crap over season
IT IS AMAZING THAT WE DONT HAVE AN EPIDEMIC OF LEPTOSPIROSIS
LikeLiked by 1 person
They probably keep their gatherings in Queens Park.
LikeLike
Many igrunt nasty stinking people in Babadus.
“Several potted palms were previously planted in a special TDC project that enhanced the Broad Street landscape as well as some of the minor streets of The City.
They were, however, destroyed over time, leaving large plant pots that had been misused by the public as litter bins.”
https://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/243072/tdc-bid-beautify-town
LikeLike
We all need to keep our garbage in tightly covered bins. But “no” we Bajans prefer the latest $2,500 phone, and then we want a “free” blue garbage bin from the paint people. And then we won’t even put the lids on. And yet a proper bin or two with lockable lids can be bought from any hardware store for less than $100, and such bins will last for 5 or more years. But “no” we have become a nation of “poor great poppets” and we want “The government” to hold our hands while we cross the street, and to send someone around to put lids on our bins for us. Although of course “the government” can use some of that $37.50 which they are collecting every month to “give” each of us a “free” bin or two with lids, and to.pay “bin servants” to replace the lids for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ GP December 11, 2019 9:48 AM
A master’s degree is normally a one-year course of study measured by examinations at the end. The environmental course as presently structured encompasses animal and plant studies. For example post-harvest storage of fruits, vegetables, the difference between climacteric and non-climacteric plants. Refrigeration load needed to be calculated to determine the holding capacity of freezers, Animal anatomy . The physiology of biochemical changes that occur after slaughter (soft exudate pork, two-toning in pork. Dry firm dark beef. The changes in pH that is associated with rigor mortis as meat move from a pH of near neutrality to one of more acidic conditions, The association of high pH with increase water-holding capacity of meat. The effect of lactic acid and lactic acid dehydrogenase on meat quality. The manufacture of jams and jellies; ham and sausage manufacture. Animal diseases and treatment; epidemiology. Rodent and other pest control Milk production (physiology) ..Cheese manufacture. Fish types elasmobranch and Teleost. Types of fishing boats. and design. Scombroid and non-scombroid fish. Food Microbiology, Chemistry and so on. The course id done in stages: certificate and then diploma. If you think that a medical doctor who goes and does a -one year master’s is in a better position than some one who has studied the process from the ground floor up( all things being equal) good for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ac
“Go buy some bread from Purity and call the media and while standing outside Purity eat a couple loaves of that purchased bread”
You keep telling the blog you have never been down George St, nor met any politician. But clearly you were the strategist behind those two former Ministers, Sealy and Boyce, going swimming in the sh!t on the South coast. For your proposal is the exact same strategy.
LikeLike
@ GP. December 11, 2019 1:08 PM
“WHAT DO YOU THINK WERE THE CHOICES OF THE CMO?”
I just got in so I read the first part of your post. As for Think”
A decision was made for the CMO. It is Xmas and lots of money can be made. He was most likely told to back off and since he is employed by government he has to do as he is told. In his position I would not do as I was told. I made a pledge when I joined the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) to uphold the integrity of my profession and not to do any thing that would bring the profession into disrepute I have over the years taken that oath very seriously: even when I was at rock-bottom here in Barbados, it kept me going knowing at least that one part of my life was okay even if I was broke and was being denigrated by others who laughed saying he is highly educated but can’t get work It takes all types to make up the world I guess. I am really pissed off by this situation with the bakery. It is plain to see that money is the end and be all of the company. Government is acting irresponsibly in this case, in cahoots so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DR LUCAS
YOU DO UNDERSTAND A decision was made for the CMO. It is Xmas and lots of money can be made. He was most likely told to back off and since he is employed by government he has to do as he is told. In his position I would not do as I was told.
LIKE YOU, I KNOW HOW TO BE AT ROCK BOTTOM BUT TO STAND FOR “DOING RIGHT EVEN IF THE STARS FALL
RE If you think that a medical doctor who goes and does a -one year master’s is in a better position than some one who has studied the process from the ground floor up( all things being equal) good for you.
NO I DONT THINK SO
BUT I THINK THAT A DR WITH A MPH SHOULD KNOW ENOUGH TO MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION
THE PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICERS 40 YEARS AGO DID NOT HAVE THE TRAINING YOU SPOKE OF……………BUT THEY WOULD HAVE CLOSED THE BAKERY DOWN. SO WOULD MY TEACHERS DR BYER & DR K R RAO
I AGREE WITH YOU SIR
I KNOW THAT YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT AND I RESPECT YOU FOR YOUR KNOWLEDGE AND FOR YOUR ABILITY TO STAND …………NOT EASY TO DO IN BIM
LikeLiked by 1 person
Igrunt nasty people are all over the world and like rats contribute to poor healthy standards
However govts put laws in place which people must abide or alternative consequences which citizens have to pay if the laws are broken
Check barbados laws or courts and see if any person have every paid the consequences for breaking laws that are meant towards bad social behaviour patterns or attitudes that would affect the well being of a country negatively
I will bet that some where in barbados in broad daylight people are selling food against the back drop that goes against the laws of unhealthy standards and if told they cuss or simply ignore the crticism
How govt choose to correct these problems is there’s to solve
LikeLike
NO…you noticed…
LikeLike
As usual de ole man makes my disclaimer “as an ole man, who lef school at 11 , I is bereft of wunna oratorical skills…”
So I does what…go south to come north!!! Correct, wunna learning!
When I looked at this blog guess what came to mind based on the two figures in the video?
WHORES!
“…A red-light district or pleasure district is a part of an urban area where a concentration of prostitution and sex-oriented businesses, such as sex shops, strip clubs, and adult theaters, are found.
Areas in many big cities around the world have acquired an international reputation as red-light districts.
The term red-light district originates from the red lights that were used as signs for brothels…”
Immediately as I saw the chief MO talking, with his broken English and the subject NOT AGREEING WITH HIS VERBS, standing next to Bostic, de ole man said WHORES!
You know what closing Dow Purity would mean?
Not a feller concerned with LEPTOSPIROSIS
Dis is about jobs my people AND SHEEPLE!
Even if there was one case of Lepto in Barbados tomorrow HOW WOULD WUNNA TIE IT BACK TO PURITY RATS!
Not one of you can in dis Banana Republic not a feller can trace it back to a salt bread!
Whu wunna could not even trace back de prisoner Winston Adolphus Agard who was locked up for 10 years!
But like I dun tell wunna ALL THESE ARTICLES ARE ORCHESTRATED TO SIDETRACK WUNNA SCVUNT.
If not so WHERE IS THE BLIGMASTERS INTEREST IN PURSUING THIS ISSUE
“…He has already served his time. In fact, the State owes him time . . .
Something needs to be done because he told me this morning ‘I am not the only one in my position.
There are several others up there like me’. And without an attorney, there is no vehicle for you to get before a judge and without somebody like Mr Downes who would come and say there is this person up there . . . people are going to be lost in prison forever…”
Read more:
http://www.caribbean360.com/news/man-released-from-barbados-prison-after-being-forgotten-on-remand-for-almost-a-decade#ixzz67pKY1Ior
But when de ole man points out the selective journalism on Barbados Underground my buddy De Pedantic Dribbler does cuss me out and ting
Heheheheh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piece go rest yuh self yuh burn yuh bridges
David has placed u and Your Stoopid Cartoons into the dust bin of forgetfulness
LikeLike
Fortunately ManyPussy YOU IS NOT GINE EVAH FORGET de ole man!
Heheheheh
You remember this one?
Heheheheh
Me too!
Heheheheh
LikeLike
Piece true dat
But i. cant see the stoopid cartoon
Heeheee
LikeLike
Do you realise the same scare tactics used against many are being used openly against Ms. Ram?
I am no fan of hers but they aren’t hard to recognize and stand up against!!
I think the rat narrative has backfired!!
LikeLike
THERE WAS ONCE A CAYPSO CALLED THE CAT ATTACK
LETS NOW HAVE THE RAT ATTACK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you just like me? Reading an at lost for words?
I see some other stuff that I have to let the brainiacs chew through before I get my bearings.
I thought the combination of rats and bread was a no-no. But as I read social media, it would appear that this is not a combination that you should be afraid of. And it is amazing how it does happen elsewhere argument is invoked. One sage pointed out that when you buy things on Amazon and they come to the harbor, you don’t know how many rats were encountered.
Rats were bad for Ram but good for Purity, Hope Ram doesn’t focus on the food business.
Some thought that the ratings upgrade was the greatest thing since slice bread and then some saying it is not such a great deal. More like going from an E- to E.
Still trying to figure out the difference between a hospital and a hotel. It is a hard thing when you become confused about the expectations of a patient and a hotel guest.
Confuse as hell about elections in Dominica. A clean sweep give rise to illegitimate government but a “lesser win” bestows legitimacy?
Well, the Boris thing doesn’t interest me.
Confused. So I have been quiet because I cannot follow the unexpected twist and turns of the argument.
I think I may get a pet rat.
LikeLike
Rating E stands for govt effort in breaking the backs of barbadian households to suffice a few
In meanwhile the critical and most important questions remains is when govt going to tackle growth
Most noteworthy is Mia creating jobs for Ghana nurses while kicking barbadian nurses to the curb
Seems as if Mia bigger interest is in helping Ghana unemployment while barbados unemployment continues to climb and the economic has reached greater than great levels of stagnation
LikeLike
The closure acquisition of Liquidation Centre has nothing to do with rats. Do not conflate the issues.
LikeLike
@TheOGazerts December 13, 2019 7:43 AM “I thought the combination of rats and bread was a no-no.”
So you have something against a rat cutter?
I am sure that if you lime and salted him, season him up nice, nice overnight, then fried him the next morning and added some pepper sauce he would eat real, real good.
LikeLike
Wunnah think de people at Purity went school at de pipe? They watched the Gov’t performance over the BWA issue and realized that in business as well as in life when things go wrong look for a fall guy to pin the blame on.
After the dry taps fiasco the PM dragged BL&P on to the carpet and pinned the blame on it while exonerating its own BWA and BNOCL, the Gov’t was surely pointing fingers (which reminded me of the incident where the schoolboy was murdered on the school premises and the learned Atty. Gen said now is not the time to point fingers but that is a story for another day).
Purity has been in the food business for many years ( I rememba as a boy going to Purity with a big flour bag to pick up salt bread for a relative who was in the food business) so one could surmise that it has been a going concern these many years which means a profitable business. The issue of sporadic collection of garbage didn’t start last week and Purity knows that any food scraps left unattended is going to attract vermin so why on God’s green earth didn’t they hire a private contractor to haul away its garbage on a daily basis? Would that cause a big dent in its profit? Why depend on an unreliable garbage collector to ensure its bread and butter wasn’t put in jeopardy? When the rats got among the pans they looked at the “fall guy” and said with a straight face “our problem is the garbage collection system it is not working for us”. Cue the MOH “we checked and everything is alright” continue to buy Purity (Xmas is coming so their product will fly off the shelf) in the meantime Bajans who have not lost the fine art of baking should reacquaint themselves with the process.
We gathering
LikeLike
It is a free market after all.
Nicholl’s Bakery has ‘upped’ its advertising.
LikeLike
@ Sargeant
Are you suggesting that Bajans are so dumb that they will still buy Purity bread? Are they mad? By now Purity should be going in to administration or, better, bankruptcy. That is why business people have no respect for consumers.
LikeLike
Don’t conflate the issues!
Part of the campaign against Mrs Ram was a picture that displayed the untidiness of her place, the mention of rats and illegal water connections.
It is quite possible that Ram rats are related to Purity’s rats. A possible connection.
LikeLike
BEFORE the issue of unsatisfactory conditions came up the court had ruled on the matter. The rest is PR fluff. t
LikeLike
I have reached my maximum number of exchanges.
LikeLike
No surprise here, facts are irrefutable and stubborn.
LikeLike
🙂
The PR fluff gave us the rats.
The whole truth is stubborn. It should not be separated in convenient bits
🙂
LikeLike
A beautiful morning to all of Barbados. Hopefully, you are enjoying your morning breakfast with some tea and buttered bread.
Have a great day
LikeLike
The burning question
But Why is she living in such deplorable conditions
Woman wants out of shed
SDB Media,
Added 14 December 2019
lena-payne-house
Mother of three, Lena Payne exiting the rodent infested garage which she converted into a home. (Picture by Kimberley Cummins.)
MORE ARTICLES
A Christ Church mother is crying out for assistance as rats have invaded the galvanised garage that she and her children have converted into a home.
Lena Payne, of Maxwell Plains, said that after several attempts to rectify her current circumstances, she had no other option than to highlight her plight since the situation is getting worse by the day.
Recalling an occasion when rat faeces fell on her bed one night, Payne said the final straw occurred recently when her six-year-old was treated for leptospirosis.
The unemployed woman said she was then forced to send her three children to stay with her mother and brother in their two-bedroom house out of fear that the Child Care Board would take them away. She explained that she could not join them because of an acrimonious relationship with her mother
LikeLike
he’s a chief medical officer, what do he know about enviormental issues, seems he’s doing someone else job. Let the health inspectors go into the bakery and demand they close down the place, and clean up the place.
LikeLike
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating to see if a prescription drug used to treat diabetes is contaminated with traces of a chemical linked to cancer.
The impacted drug is metformin, which is used to control high blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes.
Some metformin medicines in other countries have been found to contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), but those levels were in the “naturally occurring in food and water” range.
“While we are aware that some regulatory agencies outside the U.S. may be recalling some metformin drugs, there are no metformin recalls affecting the U.S. market at this time,” Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement last week.(Quote)
LikeLike
@Mariposa December 15, 2019 6:53 AM “The burning question But Why is she living in such deplorable conditions.”
Her unemployment.
Multiple children plus unemployment equals trouble
The poor relationship with her mother.
The poor or non-existent relationship with the father(s) of her children.
The poor or non existent relationship with her own father.
The lady needs paid work and paid or unpaid childcare for her children so that she can fully participate in the workforce.
She needs financial and social support from the father or fathers of her children, and social from her own parents and siblings (if any)
She may need job trsining so that she can move into a job which pays decent wages.
She needs a public housing unit NOW because if she does not qualify for public housing, who then?
I’ve heard stories [during all administrations] about people who own houses refusing to move out of the public housing units that had been assigned to them when they did not own a house. The NHC needs to evict such people, so that the truly poor can have a decent place to lay their heads at night.
LikeLike
“out of fear that the Child Care Board would take them away.”
The Child Care Board does not take away people’s children.
Children may be taken into temporary or permanent care if the parents cannot manage. As long as the parents are not abusive the parents have full access to their children who are in temporary care.
If children are adopted out both the natural and adoptive parents can indicate in writing if they wish to resume contact once the child is 18.
LikeLike
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/statement-janet-woodcock-md-director-fdas-center-drug-evaluation-and-research-impurities-found
FDA Statement
Statement from Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, on impurities found in diabetes drugs outside the U.S.
LikeLike
The metformin dispensed in Barbados is made in India
LikeLike
https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/71831a-eng.php
Health Canada evaluating NDMA in metformin drugs
LikeLike
The metformin dispensed in Barbados is made in India (Quote)
Is it the real thing?
LikeLike