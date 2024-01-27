In bed together

Where in the world is Mary Anne Redman?
I am not one to pinpoint any individual BUT, a few callers on Brass Tacks this week jogged the brain about what is obvious to many.
The questions begs: Where in the world is Mary Anne Redman?
During the period 2010 until 2018 and before, the most strident voice for teachers, rights, safe working environments, safeguarding of terms and conditions, violence in schools, communication and a mountain of other “issues” etc etc etc was the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union led loudly, lovingly and lustily by Ms. Mary-Anne Redman
In Bajan terms she gave Ronald Jones and the DLP hell oh hell (maybe deservedly so). But in recent times we have been hearing issue on top of issue on top of problem on top of problem at many many many schools including BOTH primary and secondary.
Yet, we are only hearing one union. Why???
Regarding BSTU think about it….
- The IADB survey? Not a word.
- The Springer fiasco? Not a protest.
- Environmental concerns at many secondary schools and nuff nuff primary schools?? Not a peep.
- Smoke and Cow itch? Silence.
- The glaring deficiencies and potholes in the botched education reform proposal? Not a contribution.
- Sudden transfer of principals and teachers willy nilly? Nothing to see here.
- Schools not ready to be reopened? Not a problem!
- Issues with CXC? Quiet.
- Repeated videos of fights and reports of violence? Nothing, nada not a sound.
- Unresponsiveness or piss poor responses of the Ministry to many many many things? No need to bother.
- Absence of the Minister on important matters? Kay who?
And the list can go on and on and on.
Now this is where the politics intersects. The average man on the street believes that Unions only keep noise when THEIR party is NOT in power or if it serves THEIR interest. Look at the days of Walter Maloney, Dennis Clarke, Akanni McDonad, Pedro Shepherd, Toni Moore, Edwin O’Neal, Cedric Murrell just to point out a few names with CLEAR political connections over the years and whose behaviours raised many an eyebrow.
We should be also now be carefully listening to the ongoing BWU-BHTA battle as well while legislation crawls through parliament. All part of the “game”.
The point is, while we here and in the shops point out all the challenges facing the country, it seems those “elected” to lead and be the voice of the many are convenient with when they open their mouths and silent when the whip gets cracked. Classic sang years ago about them being “In bed together.”
Now, the key thing about this isn’t just one person or one union, it is the general feeling that workers and the average joe keep getting shafted for political expediency or personal relationships rather than principles. The optics become more important than the objectives.
So,
Will anyone be wiling to turn over the bed and throw away the mattress for the good of the masses?
Will real leaders focused primarily on collective progress for everyone ever emerge?
Will we always be “led” by those who were put there to “serve”?
Food for thought.
Disgusting attempt at a smear job. Absolute filth. Mary Redman is often the only person stands in the breach for her members. Because she is not a blowhard and does not crave media attention, does not diminish her hard work. Some of you all need to find something better to do with your time. But no, you hide behind silly pseudonyms and believe that you can denigrate an upstanding woman like Ms. Redman. Do better!
@John Brathwaite
“This isn’t about one person or one union, it is the general feeling that workers and the average joe keep getting shafted for political expediency or personal relationships rather than principles. The optics become more important than the objectives.”
I assume you didn’t read the entire post so no need for a response.
Also, you said that
“Because she is not a blowhard and does not crave media attention,”
I will await any other posters that agree with you on this point.
Just observing
Are you living under a rock John Brathwaite or you now woke up from sleeping?
Dear John
Instead of issuing a blanketing statement, could you point out which of the many assertion is incorrect?
Thank you
Article: She is a B supporter.
NTSH
Standard.
It would be funny if the lady had after a long career simply retired.
People have been known to do this sometimes.
That interview was in 2022.
Still sounds good, and alot wiser.
A pity the author did not take the time to listen to the interview.
Sounds like she retired at the end of 2022 after 43 years in the teaching profession.
Pretty sure Patrick Frost was identified with the BSTU many years after retirement so no doubt, she will be too!!
Grasshopper
Was this a hatchet job on the author of the blog or just an education?
The author probably was never introduced to the concept of homework while at school!!
… always do your homework before you go on attack!!
Take note of the date of the article re: Mary Redman
http://barbados.loopnews.com/content/bstu-678715
Oh Rambam. You mean Eugene didn’t do his research thoroughly.
Maybe she came out of retirement 😭😭😭
Or maybe. Or maybe.
Steupse, just change the topic.
