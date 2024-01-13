BLP Achievements!

The following was posted by commenter Wargeneral on another blog to list the achievements of the Mia Mottley led government since taking office in 2018 – David, Blogmaster

Call me an apologist or whatever but to say that this administration has “nothing tangible to show” would require you to demonstrate what you mean by that.” TheOGazerts

The record of this administration includes:

The reduction of the debt to GDP ratio from 175% to 114% at the end of 2023 through a mixture of debt restructuring, primary surpluses (primary surplus for 2023 was 2.5 % of GDP for march 2024 the primary surplus target is 3.4 percent of GDP).

The relatively brisk economic recover from the economic shock brought about by covid-19. During Covid the economy contracted by 14 percent but it grew by 10 percent in 2022 and 4.5 percent in 2023.

This was driven by a fairly strong tourism recovery and a ramping up of airlift,

An increase in goods exports seen here:

https://nationnews.com/2023/01/25/exports-barbados-20/ .

Food Science Centre:

https://www.washingtoninformer.com/barbados-international-food-science-centre-a-boon-for-exporters/

This government changed BIDC to Export Barbados and the agency already built an International food Science entre which is a shared use facility which helps small food and beverage manufacturers to reach export quality and scale. If you pass by newton now you will see another constriction site where they are about to build a life Sciences Park.

And an Increase in foreign Investment and construction to levels not seen since 2006. This is according to developers and Real Estate companies. Construction wages are also increasing. https://barbadostoday.bb/2024/01/11/super-rich-middle-income-have-big-appetite-for-piece-of-the-rock/

Non-Sugar crop production increased in 2023 by 24 percent despite drought in the first half of the year and excessive rain in the last three months. This was helped by government’s FEDD programmer to bring more young people into agriculture and this government spent millions building catchments to get water to farmers like this one in St. Phillip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AV6PDPdx8VM

sugar production also increased in 2023 by 22 percent and under this government farmers were paid on time for the first time in years.

Note that Barbados NEVER recovered from the recession of 2008-2014. During the period 2008-2013 Real GDP contracted by 9 percent from where it was in 2007 and by 2018 the economy was still 4% smaller than it was in 2007 in real terms. So now that the economy has recovered from Covid in 2 years lets hope that 2024 is the year in which Barbados finally recovers from the 2008-2014 recession.

Building a new Geriatric Hospital, expanding the existing A&E at the Hospital.

Repaired more roads in five years than the pervious government did in 10 years examples being Wildey to Collymore Rock, Lears, East Coast Road, Shorey Village, Rock Dundo, Highway 1, Yorkshire and many others.

The government currently has 3 separate road works project current ly goin on in the Chinese Scotland district Project, CAF road project, a small roads programme which is currently paving smaller roads in St Joseph and St. James like these:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=842033944593623&set=a.498311468965874

The government just started a $30 million accelerated road paving programme which begins today.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=866592985471052&set=a.498311468965874

Reinstituted tuition-free accesses to Barbadian students at UWI provided that they give back a number of hours to various state and private programmes.

Gave poor people $600 a month in support to help them get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Started a One-Family initiative to encompass a Family-based approach to the delivery of social services to the poor.

Increase the Reverse tax credit from $650 back to $1300 (which people got last month) and actually started back paying it after a previous administration stopped.

Started a six-month construction gateway programme to train as many young people as possible to take jobs in the construction boom which is currently ramping up.

Currently undertaking national discussions on education reform, constitutional reform and parliamentary reform.

Repaired this country’s relationship with Guyana.

The one that put a smile on my face was they at last started the reform of State Owned Enterprises by privatizing BAMC, which will now be run by a co-operative lead by fellow blogger Colonel Trevor Browne. As seen here

https://barbadostoday.bb/2024/01/12/new-sugar-firms-to-begin-operations-on-monday-under-different-environment/

I hope that this is used as the model for any future divestment of SOEs. Now! onto dealing with CBC.

