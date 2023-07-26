One member of the duo who participated in a widely publicized alleged robbery of ZR driver aka Fatman was remanded to prison for 28 days until his next scheduled court appearance. on August 22, 2023
After witnessing pictures of the 16 year old boy’s procession to be processed yesterday flanked by two policemen, first thought from the blogmaster was how did society fail the youngster? Many will be happy to reconcile the matter by thinking, he did the crime therefore he must be prepared to do the time, forgetting there is a bigger issue to be solved.
Hasn’t lost his mother’s features yet! Is this the one who cried out for his mother? I cannot remember.
They didn’t look credibly threatening, or Fatman would have reacted differently, I believe.
Clearly, he was correct in his assessment.
I think we need to save these youngsters rather than lock them up with hardened criminals.
Was it a real gun brandished like the one brandished in parliament by Estwick in the presence of our sitting AG?
Are the two youngsters known to the court like Lord Evil for example?
To a simple minded blogmaster the youngster is being made an example against by officialdom in a climate of rising lawlessness. If yes what does it say about our inability to implement sustainable programs aimed at preventing crime especially by the youth.
Most children appearing before the criminal courts will be the subject of reporting restrictions which prevent the publication of their name, or other details that are likely to lead to their identification.
The youth’s photo / details should not have been disclosed.
The criminal justice system treats children and young people differently from adults and significant weight must be attached to the age of the suspect. The youth court is a specialist tribunal which can make adjustments for children who may struggle to participate in the plea or trial process.
Youth gang membership prevalence varies by locality. Surveys of urban youth samples indicate that from 14% to 30% of adolescents join gangs at some point.
The boy is 16 and there not treated as a child before the court.