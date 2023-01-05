Politicians Must Stop Fraternizing with Underworld Characters

Dr. David Estwick Former Minister Michael Lashley The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

In much the same way successive governments have struggled to implement a ‘fit for purpose’ economic strategy- so too have successive Attorney Generals and Commissioners of Police failed to effectively stop violent crime.

It is accepted that an important strand to defining good leadership is the ‘ability to organize in an effective and efficient manner’. It has become evident after years of a business as usual approach by the hierarchy of the police and government that the two key have surrendered to serving narrow interest.

During the last decade there was an underground buzz about questionable characters like Bounty Killer courted by ministers in government. On the 2018 campaign trail there is the dramatic video of Mia Mottley in the company of questionable characters as well.

https://barbadosunderground.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/mia_st.john_.mp4 Mia Mottley in the company of…

Let us switch focus to a member of parliament reported to having brandished a gun within the precinct of parliament. The matter predictably died when parliament was prorogued- See We Expect Better Behaviour From Public Officials.

When the events highlighted – not an exhaustive list – are threaded, it translates to a case of what monkey see, monkey do.

Leadership is the influencing word, the forthright movement in the right direction, the ability to make decisions and be followed. Leadership is your decision-making, the way you communicate, and your ethical values. –Greatworklife.com

See Amit’s analysis over @caribbeansignal.com – Barbados Murder Statistics January to December 2022

Leaders must lead by example. If our political leaders, commissioners of police et al renege on the responsibility handed them the deterioration in society will continue.

Like this: Like Loading...